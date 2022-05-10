FotografieLink/iStock via Getty Images

Infrastructure assets are in high demand as inflation bites harder resulting in an increase in M&A interest for related companies. Thus, after exploring the different options available for Switch (SWCH) last month, the aim of this thesis is to focus on a potential acquisition of Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:NASDAQ:RADI), which owns telecommunications and data center assets in 21 countries including the U.S.

After news that the company could be up for sales, shares surged by around 19% on May 6.

This represents a bright spot in the current market turmoil and for those who are interested to make some bucks trading the company, I provide insights as to why a deal is probable.

I start with Radius' business model.

The business model

As shown in the picture below, Radius, whose subsidiary is A P Wireless ("APW"), owns the underlying land on which companies like American Tower (AMT) or Crown Castle (CCI) build towers, which they then rent to mobile network operators (MNOs) like Verizon (VZ) or AT&T (T) to install their 5G antennae in order to extend mobile coverage so that subscribers can communicate.

Subsequently, Radius collects rents from both the tower companies (towerCos) and telcos (telecom operators). In addition to wireless towers, Radius also acquires and owns rooftops hosting antennas, fiber POPs (points of presence), data centers, and other similar assets.

The company grows its asset base by adding about 800-900 tower sites every year, translating into $474 million invested in 2021 to acquire $34.3 million in terms of annualized rents. This comes to a yield of about 7.2% (34.3/474) but does not include asset origination costs or the SG&A (sales and administrative) expenses which I will further elaborate on later. Thus, Radius can be envisioned somewhat like a bank, but one which possesses assets instead of money. Ultimately, it perceives rent income out of its assets.

However, the yield can vary on a year-to-year basis as the company acquires different asset types with the acquisition cap rates depending on the country. For investors, the cap rate is the asset price divided by the net income derived.

Growing asset base and returns on investment

Going deeper into the business model, these assets already belong to someone who already perceives monthly income through renting them. Then, Radius just moves in and pays an upfront amount to the owners. This is like buying the asset together with the leasing contracts and making money out of the deal in the longer term.

For most of us, this would sound unfeasible, but there are factors like the credit profile of tenants, the number of assets, and the cost of capital to consider.

First, Radius' customers are exclusively carriers (74%) and towerCos (26%) which constitute high-quality tenants who have the financial capacity to pay. Also, 87% of the tenant base has investment-grade ratings which signify that they have a better chance of demonstrating resiliency in the face of adverse economic conditions. Second, these tenants pay rent increases which normally become effective at the end of each contractual year, in some way acting as a hedge against high inflation. For this purpose, approximately 78% of Radius' portfolio was pegged to the consumer price index ("CPI") as of December 31, 2021, which means that the company automatically obtains more income in line with the rising cost of living.

Third, with a larger portfolio of assets, more revenues are available to spread the fixed costs on, resulting in better profitability. In other words, this allows for a lower cost of capital, or conversely, a better return on capital invested. This may seem a bit complicated, but the chart below helps to digest it all.

Thus, more assets (blue) mean more revenues and in this respect, after growing by 48.5% in 2021 compared to 2020 as a result of owning more assets and benefiting from larger transactions, the company's SG&A was 1.3 times (1.3x) the acquired rent in 2021. This compares with 1.9x in 2020, signifying that Radius spent 31.6% less on SG&A in 2021. As a result, as evidenced by the orange line in the chart above, Radius is reducing its losses and improving the returns from the capital invested ("ROIC").

In these circumstances, it may be hard to understand why Radius is exploring different options, including a sale.

The high inflation environment

The reason is that Radius is a fast-growing company but Unlike Switch, it does not generate GAAP operating income as its ROIC is still -4.1% (orange chart above). Moreover, with total debt of $1.3 billion on the balance sheet as of the end of 2021, the interest expenses were $13.8 million in the last reported quarter.

Moderating slightly, the company had cash and equivalents of $456 million which means that it can sustain annual operating losses of about $50 million for some years, as there is no significant refinancing due prior to 2023. Furthermore, debt maturities or redemption of senior notes to shareholders are well spaced in time with a weighted average term of 6.3 years.

However, the business model calls for a high level of capital spending on a year-on-year basis in order to be sustainable. Now, with interest rates going higher and a forthcoming tightening of the money supply in June-July, this spending strategy is under question, especially considering that the company consumed $14.5 million in 2021, instead of generating cash from operations as is normally the case. To exacerbate matters, people may hold on to their real assets for a regular income stream and it may become difficult for the company to buy at attractive cap rates.

Consequently, it would make sense for Radius to pursue its growth story as part of a bigger cash-rich entity which would in turn benefit from acquisition synergies. To this end, with a market value of $2.7 billion, there should be no shortage of potential acquirers given the size of the stakeholders it does business with as shown in the ecosystem figure above.

Valuations and key takeaways

Filtering out the list of potential suitors, it is unlikely that MNOs like T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) or Vodafone (VOD) will show any interest in a deal as they have been disposing off their tower assets in order to dedicate capital to 5G deployment.

On the other hand, there would be significant synergistic growth opportunities for either AMT or CCI, the two leading towerCos. First, buying Radius' assets enables them to change status from tenants to landlords and stop paying rent. Second and equally important, it gives them more control over the land whereby they can develop their tower business more flexibly and in accordance with demands from radio equipment suppliers and MNOs.

Assessing their propensity for a potential acquisition, both towerCos generate strong cash flows and spend heavily on asset purchases every year as listed below:

AMT generated $4.8 billion of cash from operations in 2021 and acquired $1.4 billion of real estate assets.

Crown Castle generated $2.7 billion of cash from operations in 2021 and acquired $1.2 billion of real estate assets.

Thus, a deal amounting to $2.7 billion (including Radius' debt) is realistically feasible at this stage for any of them.

Pursuing further and based on previous deals around the data center space as per the table below, I value Radius' share price at $14.8 to $15.5 based on a price premium of 20%-25% over May 5's closing price of $12.37, or $15.15 when considering the mid-point. This would in turn represent a slight $0.76 upside on the current share price of $14.39, which explains my neutral instance on the stock.

Now, as seen in the table above, the list of potential suitors also extends to asset management companies like Blackstone (BX), KKR (KKR), or Global Infrastructure Partners. Others like Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) could be interested as well, due to investors' growing appetite for real assets that can be monetized through rental income. Here, the fact that rents are in their large majority (74%) pegged to the CPI actually translates into pricing power for Radius, in contrast to other corporations which find it harder to pass on costs to customers as inflation bites harder.

Finally, Radius makes for a buy only as it can easily be acquired due to its small size and the fact that it owns real assets which are used by communications service providers. On a cautionary note, this remains a loss-making company with negative operating cash flow, and, despite its high growth and pricing power, it may find it hard to navigate the tumultuous period characterized by high inflation and recession risks, that lie ahead. Thus, investors should be aware that, in the same way as acquisition interest leads to a rise in the share price, the opposite can cause a downside.