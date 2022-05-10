Fritz Jorgensen/iStock via Getty Images

Shares of Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) have dropped, like so many other shares of electric vehicle manufacturers, by about half in 2022. The electric vehicle startup, however, last week reaffirmed its FY 2022 production target, indicating that supply chain constraints are not getting worse, at least for the moment. Reservations increased to 30 thousand and demand is likely to remain high for Lucid’s various Lucid Air models despite a price hike set to take effect in June. I believe the long-term risk-reward remains very favorable for Lucid and the stock is at its most attractive valuation in a year!

Lucid Air reservations keep soaring

I expected Lucid to reveal approximately 30 thousand electric vehicle reservations in the first-quarter earnings sheet. As of May 5, 2022, the electric vehicle company indeed disclosed more than 30 thousand reservations for the Lucid Air and other models. This means that Lucid added about 5 thousand reservations to its books since the company provided the last reservation update in February, which at the time stood at 25 thousand EVs. The total estimated value of the current reservations has also considerably risen to $2.9B as of May 5. Lucid added about $500M in value to its estimated sales in the last three months which calculates to an increase of 20% since February. On top of the reservations from retail customers, Lucid inked a deal with the government of Saudi Arabia which has express intent to purchase up to 100 thousand electric vehicles in the next ten years.

Reaffirmed production target

In February, Lucid lowered its FY 2022 production goal from 20 thousand EVs to 12-14 thousand EVs due to supply chain constraints. In the last earnings report card, Lucid explicitly reaffirmed its production goal of 12-14 thousand electric vehicles this year. The confirmation of the EV firm’s total production volume results in less risk for the stock, I believe, because investors have been nervous about another reduction in production goals.

Electric vehicle price increases

Lucid also announced that it would raise prices for its electric vehicles starting on June 1, 2022. The Air Pure, the Air Touring and the Air Grand Touring will soon cost $87,400, $107,400, and $154,000 showing price increases of $10,000, $12,400, and $15,000. I don’t expect price increases, which happened across the industry due to rising raw material costs, to significantly dampen product demand for Lucid because the EV company’s products have received a strong market reception so far and reservations keep rising.

Building a studio network to drive reservation and sales growth

Lucid is investing aggressively in the opening of new “studios” which allow the company to showcase its products and take reservations from interested buyers. Lucid recently opened its second location in Canada, in Toronto, and also added to its U.S. store footprint by opening locations in Boston, Massachusetts, and Long Island, NY. The studio strategy is critical in driving interest in the Lucid brand and more studios will be opened throughout the year. I like the studio strategy because it allows customers to experience the brand in-person while Lucid has an opportunity to explicitly market its products in the luxury segment.

Expect continual operating losses in FY 2022

Lucid generated $57.7M in revenues in the first quarter which are chiefly related to the delivery of 360 electric vehicles in FY 2022. The startup continues to lose money hand over fist, however, as it prioritizes its production ramp. Operating losses were $597.5M in the first quarter, which was twice as high as the operating loss in the year-earlier period. The bottom line showed a Q1’22 loss of $81.3M or $.05 per-share. Lucid is not going to be profitable, based off of consensus EPS predictions, at least until FY 2025.

Liquidity situation

Besides a reaffirmed production goal, the firm’s exceptionally well-capitalized balance sheet lowers risks for Lucid shareholders. The firm had cash and cash equivalents of $5.4B at the end of the first quarter, showing a decrease of $871.1M compared to Q4’21. Despite the decline in cash, Lucid has one of the best balance sheets in the electric vehicle sector which all but guarantees that the company can finance the production and delivery ramp of the Lucid Air without getting distracted by the need to steadily raise new capital.

Massive revenue ramp

Lucid is one of the most promising EV companies in the sector for me for three reasons: 1. Lucid is targeting the under-served premium electric vehicle market which could lead to the creation of a very profitable EV brand longer term, 2. The strength of the balance sheet makes an investment in Lucid comparatively low risk, and 3. The estimated delivery ramp is set to result in billions of dollars in revenues.

Lucid is expected to grow sales from $1.27B in FY 2022 to $13.4B in FY 2026, indicating a 10-fold increase in revenues. Next year, revenues are expected to increase 178%, showing strong momentum and the potential for valuation gains.

Lucid’s valuation in 2022 declined 52% and shares are now trading at the lower end of Lucid's 1-year trading range. For this reason, I believe LCID is at its most attractive valuation in at least a year.

Risks with Lucid

Although shares of Lucid have lost more than half of their value in 2022, I believe risks with Lucid have actually decreased, but that does not mean there are none.

There are risks related to Lucid’s production and delivery ramp, however, especially as they relate to the supply chain. New cuts to production goals are the biggest risk for Lucid at this point. Compared to other electric vehicle startups, I don’t see liquidity and cash flow risks for Lucid. This is because the EV company has one of the healthiest balance sheets in the EV industry and more than enough liquidity to finance its production ramp.

Final thoughts

Lucid is executing well against its growth targets and FY 2022 is likely to see a dramatic increase in customer deliveries as well as factory output. Lucid added $500M to its estimated sales due to new reservations the company secured since the end of February. I believe Lucid’s studio and premium market strategy sets the company apart from the competition. Lucid is at its most attractive valuation in a year right now and I believe the risk profile remains highly favorable!