Spirit AeroSystems Holdings (SPR)

Spirit AeroSystems is a supplier of aerostructures to several aerospace and defense (A&D) companies, including Boeing, which is its largest customer. The company supplies fuselages, propulsion systems and wings for A&D companies.

We expect Spirit to benefit from a recovery in aircraft production which was significantly curtailed over the past few years because of Boeing's delayed recertification of the 737 MAX, following two major airline crashes. The airline and aerospace industries were also negatively impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, as both travel demand was curtailed and various governments restricted travel by their citizens.

Spirit is focused on improving its margins. The company's mix of aircraft production should organically increase as a result of more 737 MAX production in the mix. The 737 MAX is Spirit's most profitable product. Meanwhile, a reduction in 787 MAX production also helps the company's margin, since Spirit loses money on this program. The company is also automating its manufacturing processes in its factories which should help margins.

We expect an improvement in the balance sheet, as profitability improves, and deliveries of aircraft reduce the amount of inventory on the balance sheet. The company produced positive free cash flow in its most recent reported quarter. Consensus earnings estimates are $2.78 and $5.35 for fiscal years 2023 and 2024, respectively.

Earnings revisions for 2023 and 2024 appear to have bottomed and begun increasing modestly.

