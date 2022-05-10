Dividend Income Update April 2022

May 10, 2022 6:10 AM ETKO, KMB, GSK, CB, PM, DEO, ITW, MDLZ, JCI, CAH, LEG, GE, MO
Divhut profile picture
Divhut
3.03K Followers

Summary

  • With May already underway, it is time for all dividend income investors to look back at the previous month and see how much passive dividend income their portfolios generated.
  • Dividend income from my taxable account totaled $927.66.
  • Are any of these dividend stocks in your portfolio too? How was your May dividend income?

Businessman analyse investment marketing data.

ijeab/iStock via Getty Images

Four months down, eight more to go. Not that I’m looking to rush 2022 but time has a way of slipping by without us really noticing and before you know it the holidays and a New Year are upon us once again. Why not stay invested in the market and continue to make contributions throughout the year and take advantage of all that time whizzing by while collecting those dividends. Stay in the game no matter what the headlines read or the market does. Sure, things stink now. Markets continue to tumble, real estate is starting to crack, precious metals doing a whole lot of nothing and the crypto world has gone full bear. Panic?!? No way. I’m staying in the game as I have for many, many years already. These lows are when the real profits and income is generated in the future. We all know that when stock prices tumble, all things being equal, gives us much higher initial yields from our dividend stocks. And who doesn’t appreciate higher yield when adding new shares or reinvesting?

With May already underway, it is time for all dividend income investors to look back at the previous month and see how much passive dividend income their portfolios generated. No doubt, these are the best posts to write and read online as it only provides further proof that dividend investing can work overtime and that anyone can create an ever growing passive income stream. With that being said, let’s take a look back at my May 2022 totals.

Dividend income from my taxable account totaled $927.66.

Date Symbol Description Amount
04/01/2022 KO The Coca-Cola Co. $56.86
04/04/2022 KMB Kimberly-Clark Corp. $74.85
04/07/2022 GSK GlaxoSmithKline plc $27.73
04/08/2022 CB Chubb Ltd. $7.20
04/12/2022 PM Philip Morris International $194.48
04/12/2022 DEO Diageo plc $66.59
04/14/2022 ITW Illinois Tool Works $71.26
04/14/2022 MDLZ Mondelez International $11.26
04/14/2022 JCI Johnson Controls $41.65
04/18/2022 CAH Cardinal Health Inc. $31.31
04/18/2022 LEG Leggett & Platt Inc. $16.93
04/25/2022 GE General Electric Co. $7.60
04/29/2022 MO Altria Group Inc. $319.94
Total: $927.66

Are any of these dividend stocks in your portfolio too? How was your May dividend income? Please let me know below.

Disclosure: Long all above

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.

This article was written by

Divhut profile picture
Divhut
3.03K Followers
I’m an early 40′s Internet entrepreneur that launched several dot coms with varying success in each. At the very least my living has been made online for the past 18 years and at the most I had a fun time in each venture.I began seriously investing for dividend income around 2007 when my business at the time was literally falling off a cliff, as most of the world was starting too as well, when my need for another income stream became more apparent. I have always known the benefits of dividends from my very first stock purchase back in 1988 but wasn't yet sold on the concept of tying up my money indefinitely purely for a dividend income stream. It was around that time that I learned about Dividend Aristocrats and Dividend Champions when it all just made sense. I could literally see the effects of compounding dividends from these select companies and thought a nice diversified portfolio could provide me with a decent to excellent income stream decades down the road.
Follow
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.