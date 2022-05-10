Dividend Income Update April 2022
Four months down, eight more to go. Not that I’m looking to rush 2022 but time has a way of slipping by without us really noticing and before you know it the holidays and a New Year are upon us once again. Why not stay invested in the market and continue to make contributions throughout the year and take advantage of all that time whizzing by while collecting those dividends. Stay in the game no matter what the headlines read or the market does. Sure, things stink now. Markets continue to tumble, real estate is starting to crack, precious metals doing a whole lot of nothing and the crypto world has gone full bear. Panic?!? No way. I’m staying in the game as I have for many, many years already. These lows are when the real profits and income is generated in the future. We all know that when stock prices tumble, all things being equal, gives us much higher initial yields from our dividend stocks. And who doesn’t appreciate higher yield when adding new shares or reinvesting?
With May already underway, it is time for all dividend income investors to look back at the previous month and see how much passive dividend income their portfolios generated. No doubt, these are the best posts to write and read online as it only provides further proof that dividend investing can work overtime and that anyone can create an ever growing passive income stream. With that being said, let’s take a look back at my May 2022 totals.
Dividend income from my taxable account totaled $927.66.
|Date
|Symbol
|Description
|Amount
|04/01/2022
|KO
|The Coca-Cola Co.
|$56.86
|04/04/2022
|KMB
|Kimberly-Clark Corp.
|$74.85
|04/07/2022
|GSK
|GlaxoSmithKline plc
|$27.73
|04/08/2022
|CB
|Chubb Ltd.
|$7.20
|04/12/2022
|PM
|Philip Morris International
|$194.48
|04/12/2022
|DEO
|Diageo plc
|$66.59
|04/14/2022
|ITW
|Illinois Tool Works
|$71.26
|04/14/2022
|MDLZ
|Mondelez International
|$11.26
|04/14/2022
|JCI
|Johnson Controls
|$41.65
|04/18/2022
|CAH
|Cardinal Health Inc.
|$31.31
|04/18/2022
|LEG
|Leggett & Platt Inc.
|$16.93
|04/25/2022
|GE
|General Electric Co.
|$7.60
|04/29/2022
|MO
|Altria Group Inc.
|$319.94
|Total:
|$927.66
Are any of these dividend stocks in your portfolio too? How was your May dividend income? Please let me know below.
Disclosure: Long all above
This article was written by