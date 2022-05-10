bedo/iStock via Getty Images

Opendoor (NASDAQ:OPEN) recently released its Q1 earnings, and yes, the company beat expectations... by a mile. In this article, I'll analyze the company's recent earnings and give an update on my investment thesis on Opendoor.

Investment Thesis

Despite yet another blowout quarter, Opendoor stock sold off due to extreme pessimism in the markets. It is unfortunate and frustrating for Opendoor investors given the fact that the company continues to execute beyond all expectations, and yet, all we see is red. Ignore the noise — this is just bad timing.

As we'll discuss further, Opendoor's growth story remains intact, as shown by its exceptional Q1 results. While rising interest rates, slowing housing demand, and volatility may explain the selloff, I believe the markets are overreacting.

My investment thesis on Opendoor remains intact. The future is still bright for the company as it powers life's progress, one move at a time.

Growth

Q1 Revenue grew 590% YoY to $5.2 billion, beating analyst estimates by a whopping 20%. That equates to an annual run rate of $20+ billion of Revenue. It also marked Opendoor's highest quarterly Revenue since inception. Revenue growth was due to 1) the increasing adoption of Opendoor's services; 2) higher revenue per home sold driven by HPA, which was up 34% YoY and; 3) expansion to additional markets, which was up from 27 markets in FY2021 Q1 to 45 markets by the end of FY2022 Q1. As a result of this expansion, Opendoor can now underwrite more than 25% of single-family home transactions in the US, which represents about $590 billion of total serviceable market for Opendoor.

Source: Opendoor Investor Relations and Author's Analysis

Opendoor's iSelling department is doing exceptionally well, which explains the company's record Revenue in Q1. As you can see in the chart below, Opendoor sold 12,669 homes in Q1, up by 415% YoY, as the company hit all-time highs in terms of purchase offers. The launch of Opendoor-Backed Offers in March 2021 and Opendoor Complete in November 2021 make it incredibly simple for consumers to buy homes, which contributed to high buyer conversion. The higher number of homes sold (iSelling) compared to homes purchased (iBuying) is a confirmation that consumers are coming to Opendoor to not only sell their homes but also to purchase their next homes as well. This validates management's claim that Opendoor is a two-sided marketplace for home transactions.

Source: Opendoor Investor Relations and Author's Analysis

To a lesser extent, Revenue also grew due to the increasing adoption of its ancillary products. Title and Escrow Revenue grew 223% YoY, with an attach rate of 80%+ and an NPS of 80+. The company also added Lower.com as a strategic partner, which will fulfill a portion of Opendoor's financing products. This is an important development as Opendoor prepares to launch its digital financing app in the coming weeks.

In terms of iBuying, Opendoor purchased 9,020 homes in Q1, up 151% YoY as seller offer requests reached another all-time high, up 186% YoY. The company maintained real seller conversion of 35%+ and NPS of 80+, displaying strong demand and strong brand moats. Opendoor's investments to improve its pricing systems also led to 150%+ YoY customer growth.

As a result of stronger iSelling than iBuying, Opendoor's Homes in Inventory shrunk QoQ, to 13,360 homes valued at $4.7 billion in total. Despite the QoQ drop, Opendoor has 352% more Homes in Inventory than last year.

Source: Opendoor Investor Relations and Author's Analysis

Overall, another blowout quarter as Opendoor continues to take market share and execute on its vision of digitizing and simplifying home moving.

Profitability

Gross Profit for the quarter was $535 million, up 452% YoY. Gross Margin improved sequentially to 10% although it is not quite as high as last year's figures.

Source: Opendoor Investor Relations and Author's Analysis

CFO Carrie Wheeler explained this phenomenon in the Q4 earnings call (this applies to all profitability metrics):

When you think about the margin trajectory for 2021 and kind of what drove the trajectory, we've been very explicit that we had 2 large but temporary factors that were driving excess margin in the first half of the year. One was we came into the year with essentially no inventory, having kind of sold the inventory during COVID and rebuilding that back up. That was really good for margins and we knew would dissipate on the course of the 1.5 years or kind of back to normal given a $6 billion inventory balance. And the second part of that was the fact that as we came–turn around our market, we came into the first part of the year, we deliberately made some conservative underwriting decisions relative to what was that time very, very high HPA and that flowed through into resales, into realized margins. Again, that was relatively excessive, relative to our 4% to 6% with the guardrail. So it wasn't that we missed on gross margin is like that we disclosed the trajectory we call for all year long.

Margins improved QoQ due to two reasons: 1) normalization of inventory mix and; 2) increase in spreads (fees charged to consumers). Many would think that increasing fees would drastically decrease conversion but the company is seeing otherwise. Here's CEO Eric Wu on increasing spreads during the Q1 earnings call:

Again, like I mentioned, we're quite pleased with some of the early evidence we're seeing that as we've increased spreads, obviously, it's reflective in our gross margins and contribution margins. We have not seen a material damage to the conversion rates. And again, we had a hypothesis going into this even back when we founded the company that when there's the most uncertainty, that's when Opendoor is needed the most, which means that we're creating the most value when there's times of uncertainty. And subsequently, we can actually capture that value that we're creating for consumers. I don't–we don't have a view today on what that could look like through any softening in the back half of this year. But we're certainly optimistic that our conversion rates will be steady at the very least. And so again, as we think about increasing spreads throughout the year.

As a result of these dynamics, Contribution Profit Margin After Interest increased sequentially to 5.6%. Contribution Profit After Interest Per Homes Sold was $23,000, compared to the prior quarter of $13,000. This marks 21 consecutive quarters of positive Contribution Margin across periods of positive, flat, and negative HPA. As I've written in my deep dive, Opendoor's dynamic pricing model and ability to raise seller fees without significantly reducing demand are a testament to its strong technology and brand moats. Opendoor's positive Contribution Margin truly reflects my previous statement.

Source: Opendoor Investor Relations and Author's Analysis

Opendoor reported its first profitable quarter on a GAAP Operating Profit basis. The company achieved a 2% Operating Margin, showing early signs of operating leverage and economies of scale.

Source: Opendoor Investor Relations and Author's Analysis

GAAP Net Profit also turned positive for the first time, which was $28 million in Q1. However, I prefer to look at Adjusted Net Profit, which adjusts for non-cash expenses like inventory valuation adjustments and stock-based compensation. Adjusted Net Profit also turned positive to $99 million in Q1, showing early signs of improved earnings potential. As the company scales further, Opendoor should achieve economies of scale as it spreads fixed expenses over a larger number of homes sold.

Source: Opendoor Investor Relations and Author's Analysis

All in all, the improving profitability metrics are encouraging to see. The real challenge comes when Opendoor faces headwinds ahead from a slowing housing market as well as rising interest rates.

Financial Health

Turning to the balance sheet, higher iSelling meant higher cash influx while lower iBuying meant lower debt levels to fund home acquisitions. Consequently, Opendoor's Cash and Short-term Investments improved to $2.8 billion while Total Debt decreased to $5.8 billion. As a result, the company's Net Debt position dropped QoQ to $3 billion. Current Ratio also stands at 3x, which is quite healthy.

Source: Opendoor Investor Relations and Author's Analysis

As mentioned earlier, Opendoor ended Q1 with Homes in Inventory of 13,360 homes valued at $4.7 billion. Despite the drop QoQ, management expects Q1 Inventory levels "to be the low point for inventory for the year." As such, Homes in Inventory should build up throughout the year. As of Q1, Opendoor had 8,066 homes under contract to be purchased, valued at $3.2 billion in total.

Opendoor's growing Inventory backlog in a market characterized by rising interest rates, slowing housing demand, and volatility can be concerning. Furthermore, holding periods may increase in the short term, which will increase holding costs:

The average number of days we owned homes was elevated in Q1, primarily as a result of working through the backlog of homes we had in Q4 that increased the number of days from the time of acquisition to listing (“pre-list days”). A portion of those backlogged homes carried over into our Q1 resales, increasing overall average days owned. As we have built more operational capacity, we are back to normalized pre-list levels for the homes we are acquiring in Q1 and beyond.

However, I do not foresee major challenges for Opendoor in terms of offloading its Inventory as the company focuses on short-duration, high-liquid, sale-ready assets which should limit downside exposure.

Source: Opendoor Investor Presentation 2022

Furthermore, Opendoor has superior Inventory turnover rates. According to the company:

Only 7% of our homes were listed on the market for more than 120 days as of March 31, 2022, compared to 24% of the homes in the overall market, adjusted for our buy-box.

Additionally, Opendoor launched its proprietary vendor management platform in Q1, which should speed up the process of distributing renovation and remodeling work across its vendor network. In fact, Opendoor has "already seen a 20% lift in trade partner capacity" in its pilot markets, which should reduce holding times across Opendoor's portfolio when the company rolls out this feature to all its markets.

Turning to Free Cash Flow, Opendoor generated $1.5 billion of FCF, which is a 30% margin. Opendoor's FCF figure is quite volatile given that it is still in the hypergrowth stage. However, FCF Margin should stabilize as the company scales — management expects a long-term Adjusted Net Income Margin (a proxy for FCF) of (2)% to 4%.

Source: Opendoor Investor Relations and Author's Analysis

On top of the substantial cash it generated in Q1, Opendoor also has $11.3 billion of financing available, which translates to $35+ billion of annual home purchasing power, based on typical inventory turnover rates.

Outlook

For the second quarter of 2022, management expects the following midpoint results:

Revenue: $4.2 billion (up 254% YoY)

Adjusted EBITDA: $180 million (up 604% YoY)

Stock-based Compensation: $74 million

Management also gave the following market outlook:

Our expectation is that the housing industry may begin to experience a moderation in HPA and transaction volumes beyond what is normal from seasonal trends, beginning in the second half of the year - the pace of which should be gradual and consistent with a typical slowdown. While there is a reasonable chance of “stronger for longer” for housing, we have positioned ourselves to be more conservative in our home valuations in 2H22 given general macro uncertainty.

Management's remarks are consistent with what we're seeing as housing demand slows down due to rising interest rates and inflation rates.

While many investors are concerned with the possibility that Opendoor may not survive a housing crash or recession, management reassured investors that the company will be able to withstand an economic downturn. This is due to four main reasons:

Housing inventory is at a 40-year low with current available inventory 72% lower than 2008 levels.

Consumers are in a stronger financial position as household financial obligations as a percentage of disposable income are also at a 40-year low.

Housing demand remains resilient regardless of interest rate levels. For example, 5 million homes were sold in 2002, despite an average 30-year mortgage rate of 6.4%. Today, 5.2 million homes were sold in a year at mortgage rates of 5.2%.

Real estate prices move slowly in market declines. For example, the largest HPA decline over the last 50 years was only 3%, and that happened during the Great Financial Crisis of 2008.

Source: Opendoor Investor Presentation 2022

Not to mention, Opendoor leverages dynamic pricing models that adapt to changing market conditions. In essence, Opendoor is built for speed, convenience, and price certainty. While overall housing demand is expected to cool down, Opendoor's winning value proposition for consumers in today's market environment should enable the company to continue to take market share even in a down market.

While the housing market and global economy may look fragile at the moment, I still believe Opendoor is barely scratching the surface in terms of iBuying adoption. Based on its updated investor presentation, Opendoor aims to achieve $50 billion of annual revenue and a 4% market share by expanding into 100 markets. At its current rate of growth, even by conservative estimates, Opendoor is well-positioned to achieve its financial goals. Over the long run, Opendoor also aims to achieve the margin profiles highlighted below. The path to profitability is clear and well underway — patient investors should be rewarded eventually.

Source: Opendoor Investor Presentation 2022

Conclusion

Following its Q1 results, my investment thesis for Opendoor has not changed. In fact, it has been solidified. To recall, here's my original thesis from my deep dive article:

In summary, Opendoor aims to empower everyone with the freedom to move by building a two-sided marketplace for home buyers and sellers. Through its dynamic, AI-powered pricing model, Opendoor offers convenience, simplicity, and certainty which consumers have grown to love. It is operating as a virtual iBuying monopoly in a massive industry with low technology adoption, and the company is rapidly taking market share.

Despite the blowout quarter, the stock sold off due to overwhelmingly negative market sentiment. It is just bad timing for Opendoor stock, management, and investors. As for me, I'll ignore the noise and focus on the business, which continues to execute exceptionally.

I don't know where Opendoor stock will be in the short term, but I'm confident it will be much higher in the next few years. That said, I'm happy to accumulate shares at these levels while Opendoor continues to be misunderstood.