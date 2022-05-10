Nikola Stojadinovic/E+ via Getty Images

Shares of Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) have dropped back into a down-trend after a short spike towards $12 at the end of April, but excitement has since faded due to a broader market sell-off driven by growing macro headwinds. Nikola remains a potentially interesting EV investment in the segment for heavy-duty trucks, however, and I believe the firm's aspirational goals for 2022 will move the company closer to introducing a viable product for the heavy-duty transportation market!

Data by YCharts

Better Than Expected Revenue Picture

Nikola's Q1'22 earnings card showed that the company is making progress regarding revenue generation. Nikola reported Q1'22 revenues of $1.9M due to the sale of mobile charging trailers which was much better than expected. The prediction for Nikola's first-quarter revenues was a little more than $100 thousand.

Despite better than expected revenues, Nikola is incurring higher operating costs as it moves into the production stage. Operating expenses in the first-quarter totaled $151.7M, showing an increase of 25.8% year over year. Nikola's operating loss also increased to $151.3M compared to a loss of $120.6M in the year-earlier period. Two-thirds of the increase in operating expenses were due to higher research and development expenses, the other third was related to higher SG&A expenses. Despite a higher operating loss, Nikola reported better than expected earnings per-share. Nikola's adjusted loss was $.21 per-share, beating the prediction by $.04 per-share.

Nikola

While operating and per-share losses were expected, the really important part of Nikola's earnings sheet was the outlook. Multiple electric vehicle startups including Lucid Group (LCID) and Rivian Automotive (RIVN) lowered their production goals for FY 2022 due to persistent supply constraints that the industry as a whole is working through right now. Lucid updated its production outlook from 20 thousand units to 12-14 thousand units in February while Rivian lowered its output prediction from 50 thousand EVs to 25 thousand EVs.

Reaffirmed Guidance For FY 2022 And First Dealer Shipments

Nikola has secured enough component supplies to support its delivery guidance for 300 to 500 Nikola Tre battery electric trucks this year. The company also said that it will continue building, validating and testing its fuel cell electric trucks which are expected to be produced soon. Nikola plans to start the production of six fuel cell electric vehicles by the end of Q2 2022 and complete them by the end of the following quarter. Serial production of Nikola's fuel cell electric trucks is expected to commence in the second half of 2023.

After the end of the first-quarter, Nikola delivered eleven heavy duty trucks to dealers. The company also said that it secured purchase orders for 134 Nikola Tre battery electric vehicles with purchases qualifying for incentives under California's Hybrid and Zero-Emission Truck and Bus Voucher Incentive Project. All of Nikola's purchase orders and letters of intent combined represent a potential order volume of 510 Nikola Tre BEVs. Nikola also guided, on the earnings call, for the production and delivery of 50-60 Nikola TRE BEVs in Q2'22 which is expected to lead to revenues in the amount of $15-18M.

Nikola

Balance Sheet And Liquidity

Nikola had $360.1M in available cash at the end of the first-quarter, meaning the EV startup burned through $137.1M in cash since the end of last year. To finance the production and delivery ramp in FY 2022, Nikola is raising $200M from an institutional investor through Convertible Senior Notes that are due in 2026. The notes will carry an interest rate of 8% or 11%, with the final rate depending on how Nikola is paying interest. Cash payment will result in an 8% interest rate. An 11% interest rate will apply if Nikola chooses to issue additional notes. The capital raise demonstrates that Nikola can find alternative financing sources to ensure a full production ramp for the Nikola Tre BEV in FY 2022.

Nikola

Expect A Significant Sales Ramp After FY 2023

Nikola is expected to see a significant sales and delivery ramp in the next five years. By FY 2026, Nikola could have $4.4B in annual sales... which is an estimate that could be on the low-end if the firm executes well. Sales are really expected to take off in FY 2024. Based off of FY 2024 expected revenues of $1.5B, Nikola's P-S ratio of 1.9X looks attractive.

Seeking Alpha

Risks With Nikola

Nikola's biggest commercial challenge is to bring a viable product to market that customers would like to buy. Successful pilot testing, which the startup currently conducts, is going a long way in assuring customers and investors that Nikola Tre battery powered trucks are commercially viable alternatives to fossil fuel powered heavy duty trucks.

Nikola is likely going to have to raise additional capital at the end of the year to finance Nikola FCEV production in FY 2023. Potential production delays and liquidity challenges could weigh on Nikola's valuation and the stock going forward.

Final Thoughts

Nikola is on the right track and shares have been punished enough. The electric vehicle startup went through a large drop in pricing in 2022, but the drop is likely unrelated to the progress the company is making regarding its production ramp for the Nikola Tre BEV. Nikola is slowly going to ramp up production this year, but the company could see a significantly higher production and delivery volume in FY 2023. Due to challenges related to Nikola's production ramp and liquidity situation, shares of the EV truck startup are a high-risk, high-reward speculation only!