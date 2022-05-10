alvarez/E+ via Getty Images

Investment thesis

Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH) could provide a stable and secure dividend flow for investors in these turbulent times. Inflation is at record highs; central banks are tightening and recession fear is in the air. Investors who want to have solid portfolios must consider some exposure to utility companies with long-term consecutive dividend payments and positive external factors. Black Hills could be a utility company to consider adding to your portfolio for security purposes.

Black Hills' Business Model

BKH is a utility company operating in the Midwest and West regions in 8 states. The company was founded in 1941 and it is generating revenue from 2 segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. Like almost all the utility companies, BKH also realizes its revenue in cycles. Throughout the winter months, the revenue is higher while during the summer months the revenue is substantially less. During the warmer months, the revenue is usually approximately around $320-380 million and during the colder months, the revenue is approximately 35-95% higher, around $480-700 million.

External factors

Looking at the big picture over the long term BKH and all natural gas and electricity utility companies can benefit from recent trends. The Ukrainian war changed a lot and a major energy shift started in the world. Cheap Russian oil and gas are no longer acceptable to the European Union and several new trade agreements are made with the U.S. It is expected that the LNG sent to Europe will at least double in the next 6-8 years. This has no direct impact on BKH but the company can benefit from positive regulatory changes, rising natural gas prices, the increase in U.S. energy consumption, and the positive momentum of the whole energy sector.

Firstly, let’s have a look at the recent regulation changes. The White House made a rapid retreat in several regulations and now their focus is to stop the exponential growth of energy prices. This is a major shift from tight regulations to loosening the natural gas policies. However, the ESG and carbon-neutral parts are still on the table and BKH has its timeline to integrate renewables and deliver cleaner critical generating capacity. The management has a target of greenhouse gas reductions by 40% in the electric operations by 2030 and by 50% in the natural gas utilities by 2035.

Secondly, the U.S. energy consumption will grow by approximately 13% from 97 quads Btu to 109 quads Btu. Natural gas production will have to keep up with the increasing demand and it is one of the best non-renewable energy sources in terms of efficiency and cost. Natural gas prices are also on the rise and this trend is not likely to change in the upcoming months and years.

Finally, the increase in oil, natural gas, and energy prices has a positive impact on the whole sector from which BKH can benefit. For example, the LNG regulations will be loosened by the government and those utility companies that do have an LNG capacity will double down on this opportunity. BKH has no such investments but the sector can have a positive side effect on BKH’s stock price. The company closed a record 2021 and a very good first quarter, the positive sector momentum also helped the stock price.

BKH Stock Valuation

BKH is a bit undervalued based on its P/E ratio compared to its peers. Black Hill has a forward non-GAAP P/E ratio of 18.62 while the utility sector median is 19.96. The company also had a less moderate price return than the overall utility sector. I compared BKH with Vanguard Utilities ETF (VPU) because its largest holdings include Duke Energy Corporation (DUK), The Southern Company (SO), and Sempra (SRE) (All of them have significant exposures to natural gas.)

In terms of dividend yield, BKH is fairly valued or possibly slightly overvalued. This is due to the price appreciation of 2022. Investors could have bought the stock with a better starting dividend yield that the current one approximately 85% of the time in the last 12 months. This might look overvalued however looking at a broader timeframe in the last 10 years investors could have bought BKH with a better than the current yield approximately 45% of the time.

Company-specific Risks

One of the main questions is: for how long this positive momentum will last? Positive external factors are with us at the moment and likely remain in 2022 and possibly in 2023 but we cannot see much further. The energy consumption growth is one thing but we do not know how the EU-Russian relation will improve after the war. After the significant energy price increase what new regulations will be on the table, and of course, the midterm election and the 2024 general election are risk factors as well.

The more company-specific risks include accident hazards, unfavorable weather conditions, labor costs, and unscheduled outages of generation facilities. A major accident can cause huge disruptions in BKH’s operations, not to mention the legal costs and reputational damage. Unfavorable weather conditions have always been and always will be a risk factor but the management has been managing this risk well in my opinion. Labor costs are already on the rise and unplanned outage has already been a negative earnings driver factor in 2021. I believe at the moment the vast majority of BKH’s risks are coming from the outside, not from the inside.

My take on BKH’s dividend

Current dividend

The company has a very strong dividend track record with a 79-year consecutive dividend-paying streak. In addition, the management could also increase the dividend every year since 1970, which qualifies BKH as a dividend champion company. BKH has a forward dividend yield of 3.15% and currently pays $0.5950 per share quarterly.

Future sustainability

Due to the cyclical type of the business if we look at the dividend payout ratio in each quarter it might seem overstretched especially in the summer months with less revenue. However, the fact is that on a yearly basis the company has a dividend payout ratio of approximately 60%. The management also has a long-term dividend target and published their shorter-term goals in the annual report. According to the management, they are about to grow the dividend by 5%+ annually from 2022 to 2026. The annual payout target is 50-60% which has not changed compared to previous years’ guidance. The company usually announces its dividend increases in the fourth quarter and I expect at least a 5% increase in Q4 2022.

The table is created by the author. All figures are from the company's financial statements and SA Earnings Estimates.

Final thoughts

BKH has an exceptional dividend history and income-seeking investors might see BKH as a primary choice. Investors could find better dividend yield targets in the utility sector but most of the utility companies trade between 2.5-3.5% dividend yield. BKH has one of the oldest dividend streaks among its peers and the future looks stable for the company. There is only one factor remaining to be considered: the current price. It is neither very undervalued nor too overvalued. Investors focusing on long-term dividend growth and long-term business growth can still capitalize on BKH in my opinion.