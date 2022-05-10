tiero/iStock via Getty Images

If 2022 feels historic, that's because it is... and isn't.

It's the 3rd worst start to the year in history.

However, it's also a peak decline of 16.4% as I write this, isn't actually that unique.

In fact, it's pretty much an average peak decline going back to 1980.

What if Morgan Stanley is right and the market falls to -20% before bottoming sometime in May?

Then that would be the average non-recessionary bear market since 1965. We had similar corrections in 2011 and 2018.

It's the speed of this bear market, combined with the fact that bonds are having their worst year in history, that makes this feel so scary for so many investors.

That and the fact that for many individual companies it's a complete bloodbath.

Bloomberg reports that almost 50% of the Nasdaq composite (2,500 companies) are down 50+%

22% are down 75+%

5% are down 90+%

Even the mighty dividend aristocrats haven't been spared the short-term pain, though a flight to quality has made for less significant declines.

Aristocrats Sorted By Largest YTD Declines (DK Zen Research Terminal)

While aristocrats are down about 7% this year, some are down close to 40%.

In other words, the opportunity for aristocrat bargain hunting is the best it's been since the pandemic.

So let me show you why 10 aristocrat bargains are potentially too good to pass up.

I've linked to articles for further review of each company's investment thesis, risk profile, growth outlook, and valuation.

My, Oh My, 10 Dividend Aristocrat Strong Buys

Here we have 10 aristocrats in seven sectors, from three countries, on two continents.

These are some of the safest and most dependable dividend aristocrats on earth.

For context, the average aristocrat has:

87% quality vs 89% these aristocrats

89% safety score vs 92% these aristocrats

84% dependability vs 87% these aristocrats

67% LT risk-management percentile vs 67% these aristocrats

A- credit rating vs BBB+ these aristocrats

How safe are these dividends?

Rating Dividend Kings Safety Score (161 Point Safety Model) Approximate Dividend Cut Risk (Average Recession) Approximate Dividend Cut Risk In Pandemic Level Recession 1 - unsafe 0% to 20% over 4% 16+% 2- below average 21% to 40% over 2% 8% to 16% 3 - average 41% to 60% 2% 4% to 8% 4 - safe 61% to 80% 1% 2% to 4% 5- very safe 81% to 100% 0.5% 1% to 2% 10 Aristocrat Strong Buys 92% 0.5% 1.40% Risk Rating Low-Risk (67th industry percentile risk-management consensus) BBB+ Stable outlook credit rating 4.0% 30-year bankruptcy risk 20% OR LESS Max Risk Cap Recommendation (each)

The average risk of a dividend cut in a historically average recession is about 1 in 200.

The average risk in a severe recession is 1.4%.

S&P rates them an average of BBB+ stable, with a 4.0% average 30-year bankruptcy risk.

Six rating agencies rate their average long-term risk-management 67th percentile (above-average), the same as the average for all aristocrats.

And their average dividend growth streak is 42 years, more than double the Ben Graham standard of excellence.

Wonderful Companies At Wonderful Prices

The S&P 500 is currently 3% historically overvalued while these aristocrats are 30% historically undervalued.

They trade at an average PE of 12.0X, a level the S&P hasn't seen since the 20% correction of late 2011.

Analysts expect these aristocrats to deliver 31% total returns in the next year alone, but they are so undervalued that up to 48% 12-month total returns would be fundamentally justified.

Long-Term Fundamentals That Could Help You Retire In Safety And Splendor

The S&P yields 1.6% and the aristocrats 2.2%.

These aristocrats yield 3.6% and are growing at 10.5% per year, meaning potentially 14.1% long-term return potential.

Investment Strategy Yield LT Consensus Growth LT Consensus Total Return Potential Long-Term Risk-Adjusted Expected Return Long-Term Inflation And Risk-Adjusted Expected Returns Years To Double Your Inflation & Risk-Adjusted Wealth 10 Year Inflation And Risk-Adjusted Expected Return 10 Aristocrat Strong Buys 3.6% 10.50% 14.1% 9.9% 7.3% 9.8 2.03 High-Yield 2.8% 10.3% 13.1% 9.2% 6.6% 10.9 1.90 Dividend Aristocrats 2.2% 8.9% 11.1% 7.8% 5.2% 13.8 1.66 S&P 500 1.6% 8.5% 10.1% 7.1% 4.5% 15.9 1.56

(Sources: Morningstar, FactSet, Ycharts)

They offer far superior yield and growth than many popular investing strategies, such as the dividend aristocrats, high-yield blue-chips, or S&P 500.

What could that mean for you?

Inflation-Adjusted Consensus Total Return Potential: $1,000 Initial Investment

Time Frame (Years) 7.4% CAGR Inflation-Adjusted S&P Consensus 8.7% Inflation-Adjusted Aristocrat Consensus 11.6% CAGR Inflation-Adjusted 10 Aristocrat Strong Buys Consensus Difference Between Inflation Adjusted 10 Aristocrat Strong Buys Consensus And S&P Consensus 5 $1,432.29 $1,514.08 $1,727.22 $294.93 10 $2,051.47 $2,292.44 $2,983.29 $931.83 15 $2,938.30 $3,470.93 $5,152.80 $2,214.50 20 $4,208.51 $5,255.26 $8,900.03 $4,691.52 25 $6,027.82 $7,956.89 $15,372.32 $9,344.50 30 $8,633.61 $12,047.36 $26,551.39 $17,917.78

(Source: DK Research Terminal, FactSet)

Analysts think that over the next 30 years these aristocrats could deliver 27X inflation-adjusted returns, which could potentially triple the market.

Time Frame (Years) Ratio Aristocrats/S&P Ratio Inflation-Adjusted 10 Aristocrat Strong Buys Consensus And S&P Consensus 5 1.06 1.21 10 1.12 1.45 15 1.18 1.75 20 1.25 2.11 25 1.32 2.55 30 1.40 3.08

(Source: DK Research Terminal, FactSet)

What evidence is there that these companies can deliver close to 14% long-term returns?

Historical Returns Since October 1996 (Annual Rebalancing)

"The future doesn't repeat, but it often rhymes." - Mark Twain

Past performance is no guarantee of future results, but studies show that blue-chips with relatively stable fundamentals over time offer predictable returns based on yield, growth, and valuation mean reversion.

BAC So let's take a look at how these aristocrat bargains have performed over the last 26 years when over 91% of total returns were the result of fundamentals, not luck.

14.5% annual returns vs 9.1% S&P 500 since 1996

37% peak decline during the Great Recession vs 51% S&P 500

63% better negative volatility adjusted annual returns

18X inflation-adjusted returns vs 5X for the S&P 500

Since 1996 we've had five major market events, such as the tech crash, Great Recession, and Pandemic crash.

These aristocrats outperformed the market by falling less in four of five periods of severe market stress.

In 17 of the last 26 years, these aristocrats have beaten the market including in 2022, when they are down 10% vs the market's 13%.

And let's not forget about income growth, the entire reason people invest in dividend aristocrats.

Portfolio 1996 Income Per $1,000 Investment 2021 Income Per $1,000 Investment Annual Income Growth Starting Yield 2021 Yield On Cost 10 Aristocrat Strong Buys $26 $1,152 17.11% 2.6% 115.2%

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer Premium)

Over a quarter-century, these aristocrats delivered 17% income growth thanks to dividend reinvestment and rebalancing.

Their 2.6% yield in 1996 is now 115% yield on cost.

What about future income growth?

Analyst Consensus Income Growth Forecast Risk-Adjusted Expected Income Growth Risk And Tax-Adjusted Expected Income Growth Risk, Inflation, And Tax Adjusted Income Growth Consensus 16.6% 11.6% 9.9% 7.4%

(Source: DK Research Terminal, FactSet)

Analysts think they can keep delivering 17% long-term income growth.

If we adjust for the risk of these companies not growing as expected, inflation, and taxes, we get an expected real income growth of 7.4%.

Now compare that to what they expect from the S&P 500.

Time Frame S&P Inflation-Adjusted Dividend Growth S&P Inflation-Adjusted Earnings Growth 1871-2021 1.6% 2.1% 1945-2021 2.4% 3.5% 1981-2021 (Modern Falling Rate Era) 2.8% 3.8% 2008-2021 (Modern Low Rate Era) 3.5% 6.2% FactSet Future Consensus 2.0% 5.2%

(Sources: S&P, FactSet, Multipl.com)

What about a 60/40 retirement portfolio?

0.5% consensus inflation, risk, and tax-adjusted income growth.

In other words, these 10 Aristocrat strong buys offer:

more than 2X the market's yield (and a much safer yield at that)

more than 3X the market's expected real income growth

15X better long-term inflation-adjusted income growth than a 60/40 retirement portfolio

This is the power of dividend aristocrat bargain hunting in a bear market.

Bottom Line: My, Oh, My 10 Dividend Aristocrat Strong Buys

I know things look grim or downright terrifying in the markets.

The fear many investors have is that what's worked for over a decade, the "Fed Put" and "buy the dip" no longer works.

And in a way that's true. Until inflation comes down significantly the Fed can't pivot and become more dovish.

When will inflation come down? No one knows.

That's the main fear, uncertainty, and doubt that has the markets roiling and crashing at such frightening rates.

But as hard as it is to believe at this moment, there are two core truths to investing that have always been true and always will be.

it's always darkest before the dawn

it's always darkest before the lights go permanently out

Unless you think America's economy itself is going to permanently collapse, the simple truth is that this is simply a bear market, much like the 140 we've seen over the centuries.

And that's where the opportunity for dividend aristocrat bargain hunting comes in.

No, I can't tell you when inflation will come down, when the Fed will pivot, and when the market will bottom.

But here's what I can tell you about PII, SWK, VFC, SEIC, FMS, MMM, LOW, FLIC, MO, and ENB.

3.6% very safe yield

BBB+ average credit rating (4.0% average 30-year bankruptcy risk)

42-year average dividend growth streak

30% undervalued (12.0 average PE)

10.5% long-term growth consensus

14.1% long-term total return potential vs 14.7% 24 year returns

These are 10 of the most undervalued, highest quality, and most dependable dividend blue-chips on earth.

And when combined with the right asset allocation for your specific risk profile, they can create a Zen Ultra SWAN aristocrat retirement portfolio that can help you sleep well at night.

Not just when the economic sun is shining, but when market terror is at its highest and the short-term outlook is bleakest.

The stock market is indeed a casino. In the short term, almost anything can happen, and if you invest long enough, it probably will.

But in the long-term? The house always wins, it's a matter of statistical probability.

As long as company profits keep growing over time, the stock market will go up.

As long as these aristocrats' fundamentals remain strong, as the best available data says it will, you will make money by buying them at a 30% historical discount and holding for the long-term.

And as long as you remember that the only way volatility can hurt you is if you become a forced seller for emotional or financial reasons, then you have nothing to fear from today's market turmoil.

Remember there are just five fundamentals that dozens of studies have shown determine 97% of long-term investing success.

portfolio risk-management (asset allocation)

the safety & quality of the companies you own

your portfolio starting yield

your portfolio growth rate

your portfolio starting valuation

If your fundamentals are strong, then you will get through this.

As the Persian adage says "this too shall pass".