Norsk Hydro (OTCQX:NHYDY) is still one of my favorite Scandinavian metal companies to invest in - and there are quite a few of them. Each is currently seeing short-term red due to macro, costs, and energy pressure. I don't like owning a cyclical at overvaluation. While there is the potential that Hydro may outperform and rise to levels of 70-80 NOK/share, I view this as remote and not part of any realistic prospect.

I continue to hold this stance, and in this article, we'll revisit my thesis and why I remain at a "HOLD" here.

Revisiting Norsk Hydro

The problems for the company remain at a similar character from previous quarters. While Hydro is reporting excellent results, this is done under the umbrella of overvaluation, added to in this case by the complexities of potential energy-related cost pressures and inflation.

Now, it's very fair to say that Norsk Hydro is probably one of the better companies prepared for these pressures. The company has its own electricity generation, which in some part insulates its Aluminum production from the issues faced by other companies. A lot of capacity is also located in South America, which further separates the company from Europe and the potential here.

Recent results highlight some of these things. The company posted EBITDA of above 11B NOK, with record results in Aluminum, Energy, and Extrusions - which again, shouldn't be a surprise to anyone. The company's costs were also at record levels - so we're seeing massively improving profits, but also higher costs.

On a very positive note, Hydro has no investments whatsoever in the forms of employees, operations, or investments, in Russia. It also won't enter into any new contracts in Russia and has reduced any contractual commitments that it can reduce for 2022. The company has one plant in Poland with a number of Ukrainian employees, and these plans continue to work.

At the same time that we see record prices, we see a world market rocking at the seams. Muted Chinese growth prospects and Russian invasions increase overall uncertainty. Chinese GDP, with China as one of the main markets, is down to less than 5.2%, and obviously, the EU GDP is muted as well.

Global Alumina flows are going to be disrupted because of Russia. A global total of 3-4M tons per year needs to be sourced from other directions and the visibility both for the near term and longer-term is poor.

The company is seeing excellent trends for its energy demands, renewable and hydro. These are obviously growth areas in the company, and the 2025 strategy both for low-carbon aluminum and growth into new energy is on track - and is going to be accelerated by Hydro here.

Also, the demand for CIRCAL and REDUXA products is increasing massively in light of the current situation.

The company's journey toward a net-zero Co2 continues, and NHY is joining up with new companies, including Polestar, to create climate-neutral products, such as cars. Also, the company's near-zero Co2 aluminum is now being produced, with the first 130 tonnes rolling out of the plant in Clervaux in 1Q22. This means that the aluminum rolled out has less than 0.5 kilos of Co2 to a kilo of Aluminum.

NHY is also entering the M&A game again and seeks to acquire Alumetal S.A. to broaden its footprint. Such a transaction would grow NHY to a far larger size but comes with the addition of assets that would require years of integration before being up to NHY standards.

Overall, it's fair to say that Hydro is continuing to target ambitious goals and performing well, with increasing EBITDA and record results in several segments. However, these results obviously come on the back of some very strong trends which might not last, or indeed, might grow worse with the cost pressures/raw material costs growing much worse.

The best results came in segments like recycling, which lack a clear raw material component that needs to be purchased, and Energy. All other segments, while strong, also saw significant impacts from increasing pressures on the cost side. These are unlikely to abate. The company has hedged its prices on Aluminum to a higher degree than before and now has 2022-2024 hedges in place that guarantee a minimum of $2200-$2500/ton, upwards to 100-460 KT depending on the year. The company has also hedged to the Brazilian Real, and improved its liquidity with a new revolver of $1.3B and a new $200M loan for Alunorte.

While the fundamental outlook for the company's product remains superb, with Aluminum clearly a top product compared to steel, copper, composites, and PVC that's expected to drive a strong, green aluminum demand, the company does expect increased raw materials costs, with a significantly increasing global cost curve.

Also, none of these positive developments include some of the risks baked into Norsk Hydro - because these risks do exist. Remember that historical operational disruptions at Alunorte may be a repeat trend given the instability of Brazil. Also, with a global company like Hydro, the company's facing inflationary headwinds and supply constraints may grow significantly worse in the near term.

The company does have fundamental upsides. But my stance remains that I do not see significant potential for upward outperformance above share price of 60-70 NOK/share. I'd be willing to go up to 71-72 NOK given the changes in macro and Hydro's unique position on the market, but anyone calling for 80-110 NOK is, in my mind, being way too optimistic here.

So, 1Q22 was impressive. But cost impacts were very clear. Norsk Hydro remains a company that's driven primarily by GDP growth and inflation expectations. In a way, it's a great investment proxy for the EU green push - but only if bought at the right price.

That's not a price we're currently seeing.

Hydro's Valuation

Flying high due to market tailwinds doesn't make a great company - or at least, it doesn't make a superb investment. Good investments are made when buying undervalued businesses at great prices. That's not something I see possible with Hydro at this time.

Hydro is trading just north of 70 NOK/share, which is above where I would like to see the company in order to buy it. While DCF models and NAV valuations call for the company to be valued at around 65-80 NOK/Share, these don't fully take into consideration years of potential downward pressure during times of stagnation, such as the period of several years we saw not that long ago. Historical trends are very "real" here, and even in the case of a green transition in line with Hydro's expectations, I somewhat doubt the long-term upside of a Hydro investment purchased at 70+ NOK/share.

The volatility in forecasting Hydro is very evident when you look at the analysts' accuracy here.

These trends are some of the worst I've seen in any company. It doesn't help that current forecasts call for a 3-year EPS growth rate of essentially 0% on average.

Yes, expectations are currently for EPS to grow around 50% more in 2022 (but remember accuracy), but beyond that we're expected to drop down double-digits for 2 years in a row, making potential RoR even with dividends here a slim question of below double-digits.

So, I don't like the price coupled with the uncertainty here. If we'd looked at prices of no more than say, 40-50 NOK, that's a different story. The upside would be higher, and the risk could be lower because Norsk Hydro does have fundamental upsides worth considering at the right price.

However, bought near top valuation, this company has shown a historical potential of truly underperforming. Such underperformance is dangerous in a market such as this, and it's unnecessary when there are plenty of deals available on the market at much better prices, with much better upsides.

To my mind, S&P Global investors are somewhat losing their objectivity here. Less than a year ago, the target was 65 NOK on average. In fact, back in 2020, when I was calling to buy NHYDY here, they considered it a "HOLD" with a 27 NOK PT. Take a close look at the PT development here.

To me, a chart like this implies a complete lack of understanding of a company's fundamentals or trends. The time to buy an inherently cyclical metal company like Hydro is exactly when it's cheap and then call for your 40-60 NOK share price target.

The time to not buy such a business is when it's flying near 5-10-year highs and further increases your PT. The current average for analysts from S&P Global here is 97.7 NOK, with a range high of 120 NOK. To these targets, I say "Good luck".

I don't view companies as short-term as that. Norsk Hydro was attractive at 25 NOK for the same reasons it's not attractive at 70 NOK. You need to view the company in a thorough-cyclical manner and be open to rotation and waiting when it's necessary.

Now is the time to wait. I'm calling for a PT of 68 NOK/share, no higher, and considering this company a "HOLD".

A superb quarter does not make a trend of outperformance, and it doesn't save the company from its cyclicality.

Thesis

My current stance on Norsk Hydro is the following:

Norsk Hydro is currently overvalued to a non-record fair value, as in a normalized as opposed to current EPS. Current trends are cyclical and will turn around eventually.

The potential returns from today's levels are sub-par compared to what other investment alternatives in the market offer us.

At current valuation, Norsk Hydro is a "HOLD" with not much of what I consider to be an upside.

The company will become an incredibly appealing investment once more once things turn around a little, and we see lower multiples.

Still, this company fulfills several of my investment criteria and does bear watching.

This company is overall qualitative.

This company is fundamentally safe/conservative & well-run.

This company pays a well-covered dividend.

This company has realistic upside based on earnings growth or multiple expansion/reversion.

Thank you for reading.