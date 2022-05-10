Michael Vi/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

After a blockbuster 2021, Wipro's (NYSE:WIT) fortunes could finally be on the decline - organic growth has slowed from prior high-water marks, and Wipro's ability to maintain its mid-teens % organic growth trajectory seems circumspect in the absence of consistent mega-deal wins. With the company's growth also increasingly dependent on M&A, labor attrition remaining elevated, and earnings growth guidance muted relative to peers, expect further margin pressure ahead. All in all, Wipro's risker future growth path justifies a lower valuation multiple compared to leading peer Infosys (INFY).

Puts and Takes from the Revenue Growth Numbers

Wipro's revenue growth remains concentrated within a few industry verticals, including Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI), Retail, and Manufacturing/Hi-Tech. By geography, the Americas continues to be the anchor, offsetting weakness in Europe and Asia/Middle East (APMEA). Bulls will point to Wipro's ACV moving up 38% YoY for the quarter (30% YoY for the full year), but the YoY growth has mostly benefited from a favorable base effect, as deal activity at the same time last year was quite weak due to COVID. On the whole, the $450m order book was still down ~33% QoQ, so the risk of a slower-than-expected pick-up in order booking remains a key concern.

Source: Wipro Analyst Data Sheet Q4 2022

That said, Wipro management did provide some welcome positives on the conference call – the overall demand environment remains strong, driving a higher mix of small to mid-sized deals in the pipeline. This explains much of the divergence between total contract value (TCV) and annual contract value (ACV) growth trends for the company, in my view, with the lack of mega deals (no major deals on a trailing twelve-month basis) significantly hurting the TCV performance. With macro uncertainty (e.g., geopolitical risks and rising inflation) also top of mind for the company, expect higher earnings volatility ahead, particularly with digital transformation spending likely to suffer spending cuts or delays due to lower profitability at the client end.

Slowing Growth and Margin Pressures Weigh on the Earnings Outlook

Wipro's guidance numbers indicate its growth may be slowing down - Q1 2023 growth was pegged at a muted 1-3%, and even though the full-year double-digit revenue growth guidance is positive, management's reluctance to attach a growth range highlights the uncertainties ahead. Given that the contribution from the Rizing and Convergence acquisitions are already embedded in these numbers, the near-term growth guidance is disappointing, in my view. Plus, demand for consulting-led IT services does not seem particularly robust, with little sign of any large deal materializing over the past few quarters. Thus, Wipro's organic USD revenue growth looks set to fall towards the lower end of the Tier-1 IT services peer group for the coming fiscal year.

Wipro

Source: Wipro Quarterly Presentation Q4 2022

On the margin front, the EBIT margin guidance range stands at 17-17.5% in the mid-term, with continued high investment for growth over the next two quarters. In addition, wage hikes will continue to weigh on earnings, with the recent hikes set to disproportionately impact Q1 and Q2 2023 numbers. Similarly, expect margin pressure from increased amortization from the completion of the Rizing acquisition and a continued increase in hiring (2023 fresher hiring target of >38k compares to >19k in 2022 and >9.5k in 2021). Finally, a reversal of COVID-19-led cost savings will be an issue as well – in particular, Wipro's travel/facility costs remain at the lower end and should normalize higher over time.

M&A Remains a Key Growth Driver

In tandem with its focus on organic growth, Wipro will continue to make strategic acquisitions to complement its existing set of offerings (vs. solely acquiring to add volume). Thus far, its acquisitions have brought additional consulting capabilities and domain expertise – for instance, its most recent acquisitions, Convergence Acceleration Solutions (CAS) and Rizing Intermediate Holdings. CAS is a US-based consulting and program management company primarily operating in communications, while Rizing is a leading strategic partner for SAP – a potentially critical extension of Wipro in its SAP Cloud practice and Full Stride Cloud Services going forward. For Rizing, the purchase consideration amounts to ~$540m in cash to buy 100% of the company, although the lack of an earn-out provision was a disappointment. Historically, consolidated net revenues for Rizing have been ~ $150-200m, which places the valuation at 2-3x trailing revenue – this seems reasonable at first glance, but without EBITDA disclosures, it is difficult to gauge whether the valuation is fair. That said, an end-2022 close would imply Rizing will add ~150bps to the 2023 revenue guidance, modestly expanding its revenue base.

Meanwhile, the Capco acquisition is also progressing on schedule, with BFSI vertical growth coming in strongly in the last few quarters. While the integration success is a positive sign for Wipro's inorganic growth strategy, it remains early days, and thus, my base case continues to be for downside to the 45-50% payout ratio, given management's intent to ramp up M&A activities.

Valuation Discount Warranted Amid Slowing Growth

New CEO Thierry Delaporte deserves credit for rejuvenating the Wipro growth machine, but the slowing deal momentum (lagging its tier-1 IT services peers) indicates organic growth challenges ahead. Further, margin pressure is an issue given the elevated labor attrition and the need for M&A integration in the coming quarters. Net, I suspect the medium-term margin guidance range of 17-17.5% is vulnerable to a downward revision, with elevated investments likely to impact the 2023 payout as well. Pending clarity on sustainable growth prospects for the company, I view the current valuation multiple discount to Infosys as justified given its pressured earnings growth expectations and lower ROIC profile.