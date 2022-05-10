HubSpot Stock Forecast: What To Watch For By 2025
Summary
- HubSpot is a strong competitor in CRM.
- The company has sustained rapid growth rates all while generating positive free cash flow.
- The stock is down more than 50% from all-time highs, though it still trades at premium multiples.
- I discuss what to expect over the next 4 years.
HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) is a name that got bid up to unfathomable heights before crashing down over the past several months. The CRM software company has sustained impressive growth rates but arguably traded at unsustainable valuations. With the stock down considerably from all-time highs, this is a good moment to take a look at the stock to see if it offers compelling upside for prospective investors. I look at the stock on a long-term view stretching out to 2025 and estimate the kind of returns investors can expect if they buy at current prices.
HUBS Stock Price
After peaking at $866 per share in late 2021, HUBS now finds itself trading around $333 per share.
A fall like that can make the stock look attractive to many investors, but one should consider that the stock had been trading at egregious multiples prior to the fall, peaking above 30x sales.
While 30x sales is a multiple that can be technically supported by high growth rates, HUBS grew revenue at 47% in 2021. Compared against that growth rate, the 30x multiple looked overstated, even based on the previous paradigm. With the stock now trading around 12x sales, the valuations are now reasonable enough to take a more serious look at the stock.
HUBS Stock Key Metrics
After growing revenues by 47% last year, HUBS generated 41% growth in the first quarter of this year. That growth rate is particularly impressive considering that the company has sustained a 41% compounded annual growth rate since 2014.
I suspect that the company's ability to avoid deceleration in growth rates over the past 2 years was instrumental in helping the stock achieve the valuation multiples that it did. In addition to sustaining strong growth rates, HUBS has also realized some operating leverage as it has seen improvements in both gross margin as well as non-GAAP operating margins.
Due to the positive non-GAAP margin as well as prepayment of deferred revenues, HUBS has generated positive free cash flow for many years.
Just several months ago, that combination of high revenue growth and positive free cash flow would have been enough to allow such stocks to trade as if valuations did not matter. Now, that combination is still justifying premium multiples, but investors are clearly paying greater attention to valuations.
Will HubSpot Stock Go Back Up?
Wall Street analysts remain very bullish on the company with a 4.48 rating out of 5.
The average price target of $549 per share represents 65% potential upside.
Over the long term, assuming HUBS can sustain top and bottom line growth, the stock should eventually go up as stock prices follow the fundamentals. The main question is if that will lead to solid returns for investors.
Where Is HubSpot's 2025 Outlook?
Consensus estimates call for around $2.7 billion in revenues by 2024.
Assuming HUBS can generate 21% revenue growth in 2025, the company may end up with $3.3 billion in 2025 revenues. That would be an impressive result considering that the company is projecting around $1.72 billion of revenues this year. The stock is trading at 5.2 that $3.3 billion revenue projection.
Is HUBS Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?
5.2x sales is not a commanding multiple, but that reflects estimates 4 years later. Is the stock offering compelling value here? We can see below the company's long-term financial targets.
That 25% long-term operating margin target looks achievable if not outright conservative. Assuming 25% long-term net margins, HUBS is trading at 20.8x 2025e earnings power. I could see the stock trading at a 1.5x price to earnings growth ratio ('PEG ratio') if not higher once tech valuations return to healthy levels. That would place the stock at 7.5x sales or a price of $480 per share by 2025. If we instead assume 30% long-term net margins and a 2.0x PEG ratio, then HUBS might trade at 12x sales or a price of $768 per share. These two targets represent a range of 44% and 130% potential upside over the next 3.5 years. Because I have a long-term bullish view for tech valuations, I can see HUBS trading closer to the upper end of that range, allowing for strong double-digit projected upside for several years. There are two important risks here. First, HUBS is going up against incumbent Salesforce (CRM) which is obviously a great competitor. It is possible that competition eventually causes growth to slow down abruptly before the company can achieve anticipated operating leverage. Second, the projected upside is heavily dependent on multiple expansion. HUBS still trades with a premium to other tech stocks and even has downside if it trades in line with peers. HUBS is not the first stock I'd buy in the tech sector, but the stock is buyable here especially if one has the view that the company can beat consensus estimates on both the top and bottom lines.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: I am long all holdings of the Best of Breed portfolio.