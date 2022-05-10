Fly View Productions/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Hims & Hers (NYSE:HIMS) has seen its shares drop to an all-time low. This coincides with Hims not only reporting sizzling growth rates during the quarter but its revenue guidance for 2022 has been upwards revised by approximately 1,600 basis points and is now expected to grow by 56% Y/Y.

Furthermore, its subscription uptake soared to an all-time high, increasing by 82% y/y.

The one point of concern is that business isn't profitable. That being said, at this stage in the business' lifecycle, it should not be looking to maximize profitability.

There's a lot to like from this earnings report. Let's get to it.

HIMS & Hers' Revenue Growth Rates Impress

Hims & Hers revenue growth rates

Back in February, Hims guided to grow revenue in 2022 by 40% y/y. It now upwards revised its guidance to grow by 56% y/y. Clearly, the business is doing something right.

Hims' analysts' revenue consensus

To illustrate the discrepancy between analysts' expectations and Hims' own guidance, consider the following. For Q2, analysts expected Hims to grow by 52% y/y, while the company in fact now guides for a 75% y/y revenue growth rate.

We can argue many aspects, but the fact remains that Hims is growing a lot faster than analysts are willing to give the business credit for. And as such, analysts are going to materially upwards revise their price targets. That's exactly where you want to be positioned as an investor, with these positive tailwinds to your back.

Why Hims? Why Should I Care?

After the Teladoc (TDOC) fiasco two weeks ago, I was wondering how its smaller player Hims would perform. If you remember, Teladoc's stock was down 40%, as the company openly stated that online competitors were taking market share away from the company.

As it transpires, my concerns on Hims were wholly unfounded. In fact, consider the following graph.

Hims investor presentation, May 2022

Not only is the trend moving up and to the right, but Q1 saw the largest increase in quarterly subscriptions to date.

I always say, follow the customer! The customer knows best. Guidance can be strong or weak and at times misleading. But if you are seeing customers flocking to a platform, that's all the insight you need to know that the business is on a strong footing.

Hims app Apple store

Similarly, you can see above Hims' app has nearly a 5-star review on the back of more than 600 reviews. Users positively resonate with the brand.

For a business that is 10% the size of Teladoc, Hims evidently punches way above its weight.

What both businesses agree on is that making incremental marketing investments isn't the best way to grow their businesses.

For their part, Hims believes that it should more aggressively lean on organic adoption to drive its business forward, as its customers grow awareness and trust in Hims' platform.

Hims & Hers' Profitability Profile Discussed

Hims investor presentation, May 2022

At the midpoint, Hims is expected to end 2022 with adjusted EBITDA margins of negative 6%. This is roughly in line with Q1 2022. And a slight improvement from Q2 2022, which is guided at the midpoint to negative 8% in adjusted EBITDA margins.

Accordingly, Hims isn't the strongest cash flow generating business. In fact, Q1 saw a negative $19 million of cash flows compared to a negative $16 million in the same period in the prior quarter.

That being said, let's say things for what they are. At this stage in Hims' business cycle, it would be irrational for the business to operate with an eye toward maximizing its cash flows.

Hims is growing at very rapid rates, and given that the business has no debt on its balance sheet, it can and should continue to deploy capital back into the business as aggressively as possible to continue growing its market share.

HIMS Stock Valuation - Priced at 2x Sales

Hims is priced at approximately 2x this year's revenues. I believe this is cheap enough to provide investors with a margin of safety.

I understand the arguments that Hims has no tangible moat around its operation, but the fact remains that the business continues to consistently deliver very strong revenue growth rates while being mindful of its bottom line.

Throughout the earnings call, Hims states that while it's balancing growth and attractive economics such as customer acquisition costs and customer retention, it's also "marching towards near-term profitability".

Data by YCharts

Just because Hims was priced at 10x forward sales last year and 2x forward sales right now, doesn't necessarily mean that the stock is cheap right now.

But it does mean that sentiment is really low right now and that investors are not expecting much from this telehealth company.

The Bottom Line

Many investors saw Hims as a Covid winner. But what we actually see now is that in the post-Covid environment, Hims is actually seeing its strongest customer adoption rates.

This is absolutely counterintuitive to investors' expectations. The stock is at an all-time low, but there's really no reason for the stock to be this cheap. Not only does the business have staying power, but we are seeing that Hims is benefiting from a change in customer expectations.

Customers are increasingly content to embrace Hims' direct-to-the-door offering, and its figures reflect this. Whatever you decide, good luck and happy investing.