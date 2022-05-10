Sell In May And Go Away? Yes This Year, No Last 6 Years

gguy44/iStock via Getty Images

What Is Sell In May And Go Away?

The "Sell in May and go away" saying was initially phrased by the Stock Trader's Almanac.

As Investopedia describes it:

The historical pattern was popularized by the Stock Trader's Almanac, which found investing in stocks as represented by the Dow Jones Industrial Average from November to April and switching into fixed income the other six months would have "produced reliable returns with reduced risk since 1950." Source: Investopedia

So this is a thesis that tracks stock markets back to 1950 looking for trading trends based solely upon 6-month cycles. The Stock Trader's Almanac plots the 6-month May to October and November to April for both the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500. As a simple comparison, it also tracks a "Buy and Hold" strategy and compares it to the DJIA and S&P 500.

Here's the S&P 500 chart from Stock Trader's Almanac.

Note because Stock Market Almanac uses MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) for determining the Buy and Sell dates the actual range may go from early April to late November. So if you buy way before the beginning of May on April 1 (see 2002) and sell way past the end of October on November 29 (see 1971) is it still "Buy in May and go away"? How about buying way past the end of May on June 20th (see 1980)?

And if more than 1/2 (55%) of your Buy dates are in April and June (40 of 72 years), why is May so important?

Perhaps that's because it is so much harder to find words that rhyme with "April" and "June".

What Is Different Between May 1950 and May 2022?

1. Volume of shares traded

The NYSE daily volume did not exceed 1 million shares traded per day until 1954. Compare that with May 6, 2022, when more than 13 billion shares were traded (per CBOE). What is the relationship between less than a million shares a day in 1953 compared to 13 billion in 2022?

Very little.

2. Number of investors

According to the NYSE, there were only 6.4 million individuals (4% of the population) who owned shares of stock. Today, that number is 165 million, or 50% of the population. It would seem logical that there would be a significant investment divergence between 4% of the population investing and 50% investing.

3. Who are the investors?

If we look at the chart of who is investing now we can see that many different institutions are involved, institutions that were not in existence in 1950.

Ownership Equities

For example, there were roughly 100 mutual funds in 1951 compared to 14,000 today. There were few pensions compared to now and there were no ETFs or Hedge Funds. Therefore, I would argue that the investment calculus and decision-making in 2022 are fundamentally unrelated to 1950.

Here Are 3 Reasons To Sell This May But None Of Them Have Anything To Do With May

1. Economic growth sputters

According to the IMF, global growth will slow in the coming years. Not surprising with record inflation in the US and elsewhere, shortages, and stubborn logistical problems not to mention the war in Europe.

With global growth projected to drop significantly in 2022 and 2023 (from 6.1% to 3.6%) and with Advanced Economies' growth dropping by more than 50% from 2021, markets are more likely to have downside than upside.

IMF

2. Inflation is at record highs

No news here, but officially in the US it's at 8.4% and in the UK it's at 10% with expected energy prices to be up 40%.

The Fed's mandate is to keep rates at 2 percent per year, well below the current 8.4% inflation rate.

The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) judges that inflation of 2 percent over the longer run, as measured by the annual change in the price index for personal consumption expenditures, is most consistent with the Federal Reserve's mandate for maximum employment and price stability. Source: Federal Reserve

How many more rate increases will be needed to lower the inflation rate to 2%?

A lot more than the 2 or 3 predicted.

3. The federal Reserve is raising rates aggressively

The Fed raised the rates by .5% last week with predictions estimating at least two more over the next few months.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on May 5:

"Inflation is much too high and we understand the hardship it is causing. We're moving expeditiously to bring it back down," Source: CNBC

When the Fed raises interest rates, markets go down. It is hard to imagine the markets rallying over the next 6 months in the face of steadily increasing interest rates.

macromicro

Bottom line

Of course, there are indeed years when investors should sell in May including this year. But looking at the Stock Trader's Almanac table above we can see the last 6 years have positive returns. In fact, those six buy-in-May years have investment returns almost twice those of the buy-in-October over the same six years.

Based on current world conditions and the likelihood of much higher interest rates over the next 6 months, "Sell in May and go away" is the correct investment advice for most investors in 2022.

But remember that is only for 2022 and all future years must stand on their own.