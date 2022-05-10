z1b/iStock via Getty Images

Instead of an investment thesis

If you have been following me long enough, you have probably read my previous bullish articles on Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) - the leading flat steel producer operating in Latin American countries. The average performance of my articles shows that I am not the king of investment timing - if you averaged down your position after each of my articles, you would still see an unrealized loss from your total position - about the same if you just bought the ETF (SPY).

However, this behavior of the stock fits the context of what is happening in the world - fears of stagnation in the global economy have always been a negative backdrop for heavy industry companies, and Ternium is no exception in this respect. Since I am a long-term investor, I do not pay attention to the chaotic fluctuations of my holdings - all I care about are market conditions and a stable financial position. In this article, I would like to share with you my opinion on why Ternium performs well on both the first and second attributes of this approach, and why I am thinking of averaging down again if the market continues to be as unfavorable for this stock as it is now.

My reasoning

In previous articles, I have written about how quickly the company's revenues are growing, and how responsibly management is proceeding to reduce the debt load and increase FCF for future dividend payments. Since it's been a long time since the last article on TX was published, let us take a look at the latest results for the first quarter of 2022 - are we seeing the same positive momentum?

At first glance, it may look like the growth of the company's financials is slowing in absolutely every major category, from revenue to net income:

However, this is not the case if we take into account the seasonality of Ternium's business - depending on the season, resource-intensive industries need more or less steel, so we need to look at the dynamics by quarter. And here it is important not to compare only with 2020 and 2021 - the low base effect, when the pandemic naturally reduced global steel consumption to a minimum, and a sharp increase in production due to pent-up demand are not representative observations for comparative analysis. If we expand the sample to 2018, we see that Ternium's Q1 2022 seasonal financial data actually increased to record levels compared to pre-pandemic years:

Author's calculations, based on TX's IR materials and SA data

However, compared to the strong recovery growth in 2021, the company's margins continue to suffer in 1Q 2022 - raw materials costs for steel production began to significantly increase the pressure on the cost of goods sold and, consequently, on the company's EBITDA figures.

Author's calculations, based on TX's IR materials and SA data

What makes me more optimistic is the increased operating profit margin. From the income statement, we can see that management has been able to effectively manage costs, which has allowed TX to maintain relatively high operating leverage. The company also managed to achieve better results in the cash conversion cycle compared to its main peers - although this indicator is still the highest in the analyzed group.

As far as debt is concerned, we see positive momentum here as well - the company continues to reduce its debt burden quarter by quarter, which allows for an increase in future dividends.

For the next quarter, management said that the number of shipments will increase and the EBITDA margin will rise - most likely, this is a consequence of a whole complex of tailwinds, one of which is simply a reduction of debt on the balance sheet.

Following strong performance during the first quarter of 2022, Ternium expects EBITDA to sequentially increase in the second quarter of the year as a result of higher EBITDA margin, primarily due to an increase in realized steel prices, together with further growth in shipments. Source: SA news

This once again confirms my view that TX's management is doing its job of maximizing value for shareholders.

Now a few words about current and prospect market conditions. As the global community began to return to normalcy, for the most part, we saw a jump in steel prices - much stronger than we saw in 2018. However, that growth was replaced by a new problem for the steel industry - a slowdown in economic growth and the slide of the U.S. and the rest of the world into a protracted recession, similar to the 1930s. These fears have cooled steel prices - starting in late 2021, they began to fall as much as they had risen the entire year before. But not long ago, they rose again - why?

The war in Ukraine has changed sentiment in the global long steel products market as well as fundamentally altering the flow of raw materials and finished products almost overnight. There is more demand than secure supply in the market. Source: International Rebar Exporters and Producers Association (IREPAS)

As long as the fighting in Eastern Europe continues, demand for steel products will exceed supply - vertically integrated companies that mine their own pig iron/iron ore will have an advantage over others that were more dependent on external supplies. Ternium, which operates in Latin America, is geographically isolated from the European conflict and has its own resources to maintain the necessary production capacity. Therefore, I do not see any major obstacles for management to implement its plans, as they have managed to do in recent years.

The automotive market - one of the company's most important end-users - will probably continue to suffer from the still serious problem of semiconductor shortages for some time. However, before this market can be fully utilized, TX is working to saturate other markets. This has been the case in recent years, and during this time Ternium has been able to grow. So I see no reason to believe that this will change in the coming quarters.

After some time, the automotive industry will recover and then we will see much stronger demand growth, which is actually deferred at the moment - that is shown by the price dynamics of used cars.

Bank of America research, 06 May 2022

When the chips shortage is not as much of a problem as it is now, I expect car production to increase - steel demand will follow. But new car prices will not fall much - nor will raw material costs for average vehicle production, because if steel prices are so high against a backdrop of a weak auto sector, why would they fall so much when one of the major consumer industries returns to its former high demand levels?

Bank of America research, 06 May 2022

What I like most about Ternium is its low valuation, which is explained by its territorial affiliation. The shares of U.S. steel producers are trading higher, except for United States Steel (X):

Morningstar Premium gives a fair valuation of TX at $58.08 per share, which is about 48.84% of the current market price of a depositary receipt (at the time of this writing).

Morningstar Premium Seeking Alpha, author's notes

I think the fair price of TX is indeed at this level - today's $38 per share is a significant undervaluation with an EV/EBITDA of only ~1.9x.

Risks to consider

I acknowledge that Ternium is a rather niche company that is exposed to country risks (due to its geographic location) in addition to the obvious industry risks. We have seen violent and massive protests erupt recently in Peru - no one is sure that such unrest will not spread throughout Latin America. Such risks may explain the share's undervaluation today (and going forward).

Speaking of industry-specific risks - if there really is a recession on the cusp of the global economy, industrial companies will be among the hardest hit. I think this is clear to everyone - that's why the stock and the general stock market have been in limbo for the past few weeks amid growing volatility:

Takeaway

Despite all the risks, I think it is justified to stick to the "buy the dip" strategy when it comes to fundamentally high-quality companies with strong FCF and the prospect of production growth.

From my last article, you can see how it is sometimes important to look beyond the nominal growth of stock - this may have been a key moment for 2021, but not now. Dividend yields give investors more certainty while markets are in turmoil. Last quarter, the company increased its dividend by 125% - the dividend yield now stands at 6.57%, as reported by Seeking Alpha:

Based on the above, I recommend buying TX at drawdowns and reinvesting any dividends in the future to maximize returns.