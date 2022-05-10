It Looks Like Capitulation Is Close

imagedepotpro/iStock via Getty Images

Yesterday was another bloodbath with the Nasdaq Composite leading the market lower, falling another 4%. The S&P 500 failed to hold the psychologically important 4,000 level, closing just below it. Bitcoin fell 7% to close just above $31,000, which is down more than 50% from its high in November of last year, proving that cryptocurrencies are not a reliable hedge to risk assets because they are risk assets. Commodity prices were also lower across the board with natural gas plunging more than 10%. This is a growth scare instigated by global monetary policy tightening, the war in Ukraine, and a wave of Covid that China is not yet able to control. The only positive to pull from yesterday’s action is that interest rates declined with 2-year Treasury yields falling 11 basis points to 2.61%, while the 10-year pulled back to 3.05%. Ultimately, interest rates will dictate when this valuation adjustment is over.

Finviz

Despite all the carnage, Wall Street strategists seem to think we have a long way to go because the market decline is too young and has not inflicted enough pain on the average investor. Really? The S&P500 is now down 17% from its high, while the Nasdaq 100 is down 27%, the Russell 2000 is down 28%, and the ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is down an astonishing 74% from its high last year. Additionally, the average stock is down far more than its respective index. Significant market declines always start with the most astute investors gradually reducing exposure. As volatility increases and price declines accelerate, the majority of investors tend to sell risk assets. Near the bottom the price action is indicative of forced sales from margin calls and panic sales due to fear. That is what is called capitulation, and I saw inklings of it yesterday.

Bloomberg

Everything happens faster today because of the information age. The average investor has more information that is more readily available with technological advancements that allow for swift reactions at minimal cost. This is a double-edged sword, as we saw in 2020 and we are now seeing today. Markets can turn on a dime with swings in sentiment, whereby dramatic gains can manifest in days and weeks, but also vanish just as quickly.

What has not changed is that we need capitulation to clear out all of the weak shareholders and start building the foundation to a new bull market from more reasonable valuation levels. I am still hopeful that this is a correction for the S&P 500, and that we won’t see the 3,800 level needed for the bears to take a victory lap, but we are so close that it really doesn’t matter at this point. While the capital destruction we have seen to date is significant, that alone can’t be categorized as capitulation, but I did come across another encouraging sign that we are getting close.

There is evidence that the retail day traders who fueled the epic run up in meme stocks during 2020 and 2021 on platforms like Robinhood, have sadly given up all of their gains. That is Morgan Stanley’s assertion based on its calculation of trades placed by new investors since the beginning of 2020 using price-feed data from the exchanges to compute profits and losses.

Bloomberg

This may not be capitulation, but it is a big step in the right direction. This new generation of investors, who at one point last year accounted for approximately 24% of all stock trading, are no longer selling to protect profits. Sentiment has fallen to record lows and their insatiable appetite for bullish calls in the options market is now leaning more towards bearish puts. That is more indicative of a bottom forming than just coming off the top.

They are also no longer buying the dips, which is why we saw a collapse during yesterday’s trading in 25 of their favorite names over the past two years. That looks closer to capitulation.