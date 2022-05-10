Vladimir Vladimirov/E+ via Getty Images

In uncertain times, looking for undervalued stocks is hard, especially in such a complicated environment, but the plasma-based company Grifols S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) is one of them.

Last time, we were saying that the worst-case scenario was already priced in and we had not lost confidence in Grifols' business evolution for the future. JPMorgan Chase was downgrading the stock based on:

Lower forecast on EBITDA margin Not a solid balance sheet due to M&A Businesses too concentrated on blood plasma-derived products; Lower plasma collection capacity due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Our call was not easy but looking at the Grifols Q1 results, we can say so far, so good.

Q1 Results

Grifols' press release seems like a clear response to the American bank. Here are the following company notes:

"Plasma collections accelerate by 16% YTD vs. 20211 and 9% sequentially

Margins sequentially improve significantly - with a c.20% EBITDA margin - supported by operational leverage and savings plan offsetting inflationary and labor pressures and still high donor compensation levels

Grifols fundamentals remain strong, as reflected by 27-28% underlying EBITDA margin

Grifols committed to rapid deleveraging, aiming to reach <4x in 2023 and <3.5x in 2024"

Grifols is not publishing the quarterly results (it only presents the semi-annual ones), but the business update was pretty impressive.

The company assured that it has managed to improve the plasma collection (one of the most important worries for investors). This was due to a temporary halt related to the ongoing restrictions after the COVID-19 outbreaks. The press release indicates that they are currently "reaching pre-Covid weekly levels". So, plasma collection grew by 16% compared to the previous year and 9% compared to the last quarter of 2021. The main drivers that have contributed to a greater collection of plasma have been the new openings and recent acquisitions of plasma centres and having achieved greater efficiencies related to technological, digital and operational improvements, which are expected to continue driving plasma volumes throughout the year.

Grifols quoted that they increased revenues at a high single digit rate in the first quarter, without disclosing the figure, or a low single digit at constant change. Regarding EBITDA, Grifols revealed that it has improved up to 20%. It must be remembered that in the last quarter of last year, the laboratory closed with a loss.

The company also recalled the recent purchase of the German company Biotest, of which it owns 96% of the voting rights and 70% of the share capital. Thanks to this purchase, it has added 29 plasma collection centres in Europe, bringing it to 400 worldwide (312 in the US).

The company also stressed that its commitment to rapid deleveraging "remains intact". The company also reported that its liquidity position exceeds €1bn and "there are no significant maturities or amortizations of debt until 2025". Currently, about 60% of Grifols' debt is at a fixed interest rate, a figure that increases to 75% considering the debt denominated in USD. This capital management optimisation will mitigate rising interest rates.

In its statement, despite the still high compensation to donors as well as inflationary and salary pressures, the pharmaceutical company also highlighted that it has strengthened its profitability due to operating leverage, with an improvement in operating costs of 400 basis points compared to the last quarter of 2021.

Conclusion

Plasma is the necessary raw material for the industry. Since the beginning of the pandemic, with fewer people selling their plasma, it has affected Grifols' production. With the finalisation of the Biotest acquisition, the company will not only add more plasma centres but also a new pipeline. As we mentioned last time, "we see a strong rationale for the Biotest acquisition and we are confident in the anti-trust review in Austria, Spain, Turkey, and Germany". Grifols is still at a discount compared to its European peers and most importantly, to its closest competitor CSL. We continue to give the company a buy rating with a €28 target price versus the €18 per share at which it is trading at the time of writing.

