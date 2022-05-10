hapabapa/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Though perhaps best known for its ubiquitous PDF software, Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) actually operates as one of the largest and most diverse software companies on the planet. In recent years, growth experienced by the enterprise has been significant. And with that, we have seen profits and cash flows soar. Naturally, this has attracted a great deal of interest from investors, leading to shares to the company trading at rather high multiples. For investors who want a quality operator and who don't mind being quite patient, this may make sense to buy into even so. But for any investor with a focus on value, shares are still too pricey despite dropping by 33.5% this year alone.

Understanding Adobe

Although Adobe is still a fairly young company, with operations having been set up back in 1982, in the software world, it is an ancient player. During its lifetime, the business has grown into one of the largest firms on the planet with a market capitalization of $178.1 billion as of this writing. Operationally speaking, the company provides a line of products and services used by all sorts of technology users. Whether it be photographers, video editors, game developers, or others, the company’s products can be of use to most anybody. at present, all of the different offerings the company provides fall under the umbrella of three different segments. For investors who truly want to understand the company, a look at each of these is warranted.

The first segment we should discuss is called Digital Media. Under this segment, the company provides products, services, and solutions that help clients to create, publish, and promote their content wherever they see fit. Specific offerings included under this segment include Adobe Creative Cloud, Adobe Document Cloud, and more. During the company's 2021 fiscal year, this segment accounted for 73% of the firm's overall revenue. Breaking down that data further, we find two main product categories. The first of these is Creative Cloud, which includes offerings such as Photoshop, Illustrator, Acrobat DC, Premiere Pro, InDesign, and Adobe Express. This particular set of offerings made up 82.9% of the Digital Media segment’s sales last year. The other 17.1% of sales comes from Document Cloud, which focuses on the company’s signature PDF and electronic signature solutions, as well as on other tasks like workflows.

Next in line, we have the Digital Experience segment. This unit serves as a platform with a set of applications and services through Adobe Experience Cloud that empowers brands and businesses to create, manage, measure, monetize, and optimize customer experiences. More specifically, the Adobe Experience Platform operates as an open system that takes data regarding a client's customers and uses that data, as well as AI-driven insights, to help build customer profiles and to customize customer experiences. Last year, this segment made up 24% of the company's overall revenue.

The last segment is called Publishing and Advertising. Really, this unit it's just a menagerie of the company's legacy products and services that range from e-learning solutions to technical document publishing to web conferencing, and more. The unit also is involved in high-end printing systems as part of this business model. Overall though, this unit accounts for just 3% of the company's sales. We should also pay attention to the geographic breakdown of the business. Using 2021 results, Adobe generated 57% of its sales from the Americas. A further 27% of revenue was attributable to the EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa) regions. That left the remaining 16% attributable to the Asia Pacific region. There is one final note I should make before moving on. And that is that management continues to push the company in the direction of generating revenue from subscriptions. In 2019, 86% of its revenue came from subscriptions. Last year, this number had grown to 92%. Meanwhile, product sales dropped from 6% of revenue in 2019 to 4% last year, while services and other revenue dropped from 8% to 4%. This is good news in and of itself because subscription revenue is, by definition, recurrent and is likely higher margin than the other two product lines mentioned.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Over the past few years, the management team at Adobe has done a remarkable job growing the company. Revenue has increased in each of at least the past five years, soaring from $7.30 billion in 2017 to $15.79 billion last year. That implies an annual growth rate of 21.3%. What's really exciting is that growth remains robust on an ongoing basis, with sales climbing by 22.7% from 2020 to 2021 alone. While the company does benefit from organic growth, it is also true that it engages in acquisitions from time to time. In 2021, for instance, the company acquired Frame.io for $1.24 billion. That followed the late 2020 acquisition of Workfront for $1.52 billion. Upside for the company continued into the 2022 fiscal year, but the growth compared to prior years was a bit more timid by comparison, though some of this was due to the company having an extra week worth of sales in the first quarter last year. Sales in the first quarter of the year, for instance, came in at $4.26 billion. That translates to an increase of 9.1% compared to the $3.91 billion generated one year earlier.

On the bottom line, things have also been great for the company. Between 2017 and 2020, net income for the firm rose from $1.69 billion to $5.26 billion. Then, in 2021, net profits slumped some, falling to $4.82 billion. It appears as though some softness is continuing into the 2022 fiscal year. Net income for the first quarter was $1.27 billion. That's only marginally higher than the $1.26 billion the company generated one year earlier. There are a few different contributions to this. For instance, the cost of subscription revenue for the company did increase modestly, climbing by 24% from 2020 to 2021 at a time when revenue rose by the aforementioned 22.7%. But the biggest hit in 2021 relative to 2020 was a $1.97 billion swing in taxes. In the first quarter of this year, taxes came in 61% higher than they were one year prior.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Of course, there are other profitability metrics to pay attention to. One of these is operating cash flow. For each of the past five years, this metric has risen year after year, climbing from $2.91 billion in 2017 to $7.23 billion last year. Although the first quarter of the year saw some weakness with this metric, with a modest decline of $3 million, if we adjust for changes in working capital, it would have risen from $1.86 billion last year to $1.97 billion this year. And of course, we also have EBITDA. This metric has also risen in each of the past five years, climbing from $2.49 billion in 2017 to $6.38 billion in 2021. In the first quarter of this year, it came in at $1.79 billion. That represents an increase of 8.7% compared to the $1.65 billion generated one year earlier. For the 2022 fiscal year as a whole, management has said that earnings per share should be around $10.25. That would translate to a net profit of about $4.89 billion. Taking that same year-over-year growth rate and applying it to the other profitability metrics, we should end up with operating cash flow of about $7.33 billion and EBITDA of around $6.47 billion.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

When it comes to valuing the company, the process is not that difficult. Using our 2021 results, we can find that the company is trading at a price-to-earnings multiple of 36.9. The price to operating cash flow multiple is a bit lower at 24.6, while the EV to EBITDA multiple is 27.8. Using our 2022 estimates, instead, we get multiples of 36.4, 24.3, and 27.4, respectively. To put this all in perspective, I decided to compare the company to five similar firms. On a price-to-earnings basis, these companies ranged from a low of 19.6 to a high of 109. On a price to operating cash flow basis, the range was from 17.6 to 55.9. And using the EV to EBITDA approach, the range was from 11.3 to 43.3. In all three scenarios, only one of the five companies was cheaper than Adobe.

Company Price / Earnings Price / Operating Cash Flow EV / EBITDA Adobe 36.9 24.6 27.8 Salesforce (CRM) 109.0 26.5 43.7 SAP SE (SAP) 19.6 17.6 11.3 Intuit (INTU) 46.9 32.6 36.8 Dassault Systemes (OTCPK:DASTY) 58.2 27.8 29.2 Atlassian (TEAM) N/A 55.3 N/A

Takeaway

I have no doubt in my mind that Adobe is one of the healthiest companies on the planet. The firm's rapid growth in recent years, combined with significant cash flows, makes it a high-quality prospect that investors would be wise to consider for their portfolios. Long term, I fully suspect the company will do well. But this doesn't mean that it makes for a great purchase today. Investors buying in at this moment will likely perform well over the next several years. But if your goal is to capture returns that beat the market, I do think there are better prospects out there even though shares of the company are cheap relative to similar firms.