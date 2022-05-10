nigelcarse/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) reported a Q1 result that beat the consensus estimates, but we knew the focus would undoubtedly be on its guidance. We highlighted in our pre-earnings article that the market would parse whether Upstart would reiterate or guide above its previously communicated FY22 metrics. We also noted that the market has been pricing in a weak Q1 card, as it expects management to disappoint.

Not surprisingly, Upstart revised its FY22 guidance downwards and guided Q2's metrics well below the consensus estimates. Management emphasized that the macro headwinds have hindered its revenue growth and profitability. Given UPST stock's significant growth premium, the market battered it in a brutal post-market sell-off.

With the stock trading in pre-market 45% below yesterday's close (May 9), we believe the headwinds on its guidance have been priced in. Furthermore, our price action analysis suggests that UPST stock could also be forming a potential new consolidation at the pre-market levels. The previous consolidation zone has been decisively taken out based on its post-market sell-off.

We reiterate our Buy rating on UPST stock.

Upstart Sees Significant Macro Headwinds Ahead

Upstart adjusted EBITDA margins % (Company filings)

Upstart adjusted net margins % and GAAP net margins % (Company filings)

Upstart reported FQ1 revenue of $310.14M, up 155.6% YoY. It also easily beat the consensus estimates of $300.12M, up 147.3% YoY. Upstart also posted an adjusted EBITDA margin of 20.2%, markedly above the consensus estimates of 18.1%, as seen above. As a result, its adjusted net margins came in at 18.9%, also above the consensus estimates of 16.7%. Therefore, if we didn't reflect Q2's forward metrics, it was another remarkably well-executed quarter by Upstart.

But, we knew the market would inevitably turn its focus on Upstart's Q2 and FY22 guidance as a yardstick. Given the increasing macro headwinds, investors need to know whether Upstart can outperform, given the growth premium embedded in UPST stock. Otherwise, underwhelming guidance could unhinge UPST stock from its consolidation zone, which was precisely what occurred.

Management guided Q2 revenue at $300M (midpoint), up 54.7% YoY. However, it was well below the consensus estimates of $334.81M, up 72.6% YoY. Furthermore, management's guidance of 11% in adjusted EBITDA margin for Q2 was also well below the consensus estimates of 17.4%. Therefore, despite the expected normalization in Upstart's blistering growth, the weak guidance was massively disappointing.

Moreover, Upstart exacerbated matters by revising its FY22 guidance on its topline growth and profitability. Management revised its FY22 revenue guidance to $1.25B, up 47.3% YoY. Notably, it was well below its previous guidance of $1.4B, up 65% YoY. Furthermore, Upstart also marked down its adjusted EBITDA margin to 15%, down from its earlier guidance of 17%.

Overall, it was a terrible guide, as the revisions were significant. In addition, management accentuated that it saw macro headwinds that could further impact volume growth, worsened by higher funding costs, and returns expectations.

We concur that it was a hugely disappointing guide. Management was blindsided by its growth trajectory and underestimated the headwinds from the funding and rate hikes. As a result, the market understandably punished Upstart for its poor guidance.

In addition, there was also no mention of how it deployed its $400M stock repurchase authorization despite the recent battering in UPST stock. Hence, we believe that management could be retaining liquidity to deal with perceived macro stresses that could unfold in H2'22. Nevertheless, Upstart also highlighted that it sees higher ramp potential in FY23. CEO David Girouard accentuated (edited):

We expect the auto retail lending business to contribute meaningfully to Upstart's monthly transaction volumes by the end of 2022, setting us up for a significant ramp in 2023. As I've said before, auto retail is perhaps the largest of all buy now, pay later markets. So, this is one of the most exciting developments in Upstart's history. (Upstart's FQ1'22 earnings call)

Is UPST Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

UPST stock price chart (TradingView)

UPST stock is down 45%, reaching $41 in pre-market trading at writing. Therefore, the market is giving management the stick for its poor guidance. Notably, UPST stock still traded at a massive growth premium before its earnings crasher. UPST last traded at an NTM normalized P/E of 31.3x. As a result, the market wasn't going to cut Girouard and his team any slack, given its growth premium.

But, with a presumed 45-50% fall, UPST stock would no longer be trading at a significant premium. Furthermore, it could also fall into its next potential consolidation zone, as seen above. The stock had been consolidating above the $70 level since the start of 2022. If not for the disastrous guidance, it could have the potential to reverse its decline.

Nevertheless, we are cautiously optimistic that UPST stock could consolidate along the new levels. As long as management doesn't underperform moving forward, we are sanguine about its recovery from here.

As such, we reiterate our Buy rating on UPST stock.