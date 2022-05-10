Bill Pugliano/Getty Images News

What happened?

The unprecedented selloff in the markets continued Monday with all three indices deep in the red.

Major Indices Performance (Finviz)

Even the Energy sector which managed to hold up Friday was taken to the woodshed today.

S&P 500 Heat Map (Finviz)

Only Walmart (WMT) and few other highly defensive consumer staple names managed to stay in the green. Monday was the second 90% decline versus advance washout day similar to last Thursday's shellacking.

Even so, a wholesale market selloff based on macro factors often creates opportunities to buy stock in solid companies with sound prospects. I submit this is the case we have with Ford (NYSE:F). The stock presents an excellent long-term growth buying opportunity at present. Let me explain.

Ford well positioned for growth

The Ford F150 Lightning is now officially in production. I have done my research on the truck and it is awesome. Ford CEO Jim Farley stated:

"The company is not joking around by saying the electric F-150 lightning could be as big a product for the automaker as the Model T back in 1908."

Ford plans to scale production of the F-150 Lightning even faster than competitors, with plans to boost manufacturing of the Lightning at a plant in Dearborn to 150,000 units in the next year, up from an initial target of 40,000 vehicles.

What's more, Ford has secured the lithium-ion batteries needed to meet its expected level of production of 150,000 units next year. Moreover, the company plans to prioritize supplies of semiconductor chips toward the F-150 Lightning.

Markets can stay irrational longer than most can stay solvent. Especially in times such as these where inflation is running rampant and the Fed "put" has been effectively removed. As a grizzled veteran investor who has successfully navigated the 2000, and 2008 bubbles and subsequent crashes, I have developed a disciplined strategy for building new positions. Here is how.

Investing in turbulent times

The Winter Warrior method for building a new position

As the largest "Winter Warrior" in the unit, I was given one of the larger weapons to hump.

Jungle Warfare School Ft. Sherman Panama (Personal) Winter Warrior Training Ft. Drum, NY (Personal)

My weapon was the M249 Squad Automatic Weapon, or SAW, an individually portable light machine gun.

Often, market participants feel so confident they have seen the low in the stock, they will plunk down the entire allocation for the position in one buy. This is a huge mistake. You must layer in to new positions over time. The higher the level of volatility, the greater the number of tranches I use to create a position. Always layer in to new positions over time to reduce risk

Furthermore, I set predetermined buy limit orders at lower prices that will significantly improve my basis. Today my second tranche buy of Ford executed at $13.50. For this particular position, I have split it into four separate tranches. So, I've allocated 50% of the total capital to this position as of today. After each tranche executes, I take some time and, reassess, and set up new buy limit orders according to my new targets.

This strategy only works if you have courage in your convictions and can sleep well at night. I can with Ford. What's more, can anyone guess how many times the market has bounced back after a steep sell off such as the one happening now? The answer is every time. Right now, bearish sentiment at record highs. This exactly the time to strike. Here is why.

Are you playing chess or checkers?

I see those selling out now as classic cases of first-level thinking. A first level thinker sells stocks as they fall and buys stocks when things are going well. The fact of the matter is in order to be truly successful; you have to do the exact opposite. Think of first-level thinking as checkers, second-level thinking as chess. Warren Buffett's quote "Be fearful when others are greedy and greedy when others are fearful" is a classic example of second level thinking.

The contrarian's code

Times of market turmoil often present the best buying opportunities for savvy investors. Contrarians find their best investment opportunities during times of market duress while others are panic selling. Nonetheless, the underlying stock needs to have a solid growth story and strong fundamentals. Ford fits the bill of the baby being thrown out with the bathwater. I see Ford doubling within the next couple of years. Here is why.

Ford is destined to double

First of all, Ford is basically trading for a song at the present valuation. Ford's forward P/E of 6.29 is approximately a third of the current S&P 500 forward P/E of 18. The stock is trading for 1.2 times book times book with $10 in cash per share. If ever there was a bargain basement buying opportunity in Ford, this is it. Nevertheless, there are always downside risks to any thesis or investment. Please review the following.

Potential Downside Risks

It would be remiss of me not to include the positional downside risks as no investment comes without risk. Even so, the higher the risk the higher the reward. The following is a list of downside risks as I see them.

A decline in Ford's market share.

Lower-than-anticipated market acceptance of Ford's new or existing products.

Further issues with chip supply.

China's economy not coming back online.

Fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, commodity prices, and interest rates.

Inflation continuing to rise causing a recession leading to a further selloff as multiples contract.

The Bottom Line

Our innate instincts encourage us to depart a sinking ship. This survival tactic impacts the way we invest. The herd running for the door is what creates the opportunity to buy a fundamentally solid company like Ford with sound prospects at a discount. Hopefully, you have some dry powder and a long-term time horizon and take advantage. Moreover, after years of diligent work, the company has obtained a fortress balance sheet and solid cash flow. Those are my thoughts on the matter I look forward to reading yours.

Your input is required!

The true value of my articles is provided by the prescient remarks from Seeking Alpha members in the comments section below. Do you think Ford is a Buy at current levels? Why or why not? Thank you in advance for your participation.