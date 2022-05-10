SeregaSibTravel/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

A "Snapback" in Revenue for the Cruise Industry

Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) is a leader in the leisure travel industry, with a dominant position in passenger and revenue share of 47.4% and 39.4% respectively in 2018. The 4-firm concentration ratio for CCL lies at around 80%, making it much of an oligopoly. Threat of competition is inherently high, due to the costs of crewmembers, large-scale advertising, and most importantly the sunk cost of ships which can range from $550 million to $1.4 billion. Carnival management and the Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) estimates the resumption of pre-pandemic historical occupancy levels, as per the DCF top-line sales 2023 projected period based on analyst consensus estimates.

Cruise Market Share (Graham Lewis Applied Portfolio Management Professor Dr. John M. Longo CFA)

Carnival Corporation currently has a TEV/LTM total revenue of 13.5x, not differing much from the comparable mean of 12.7x. Carnival NTM TEV/Forward total revenue is expected to increase to a 2.56x, increasing significantly and above median of 3.30x. With a 52-wk hi/lo of $31.52/$14.94, Carnival is currently trading near its 52-week lows of $15.92.

Carnival Corporation Comps (Capital IQ)

Large Upside Fundamentally

My DCF model gives Carnival Corporation an average implied share price of $25.32, which represents a 59% upside from its current price. One of the key metric and assumptions include the 667% revenue jump from FY21'-FY22' (top line revenue of $1,908 million to $14,636 million), and the subsequent 15.65% revenue CAGR from FY22'-FY26' (top line revenue of $14,636 million to $26,182 million). These projections might not be as far fetch, with industry consensus targeting a rebound over the next two years, albeit two key caveats:

Broader recessions risks spurred by inflation, decreased income and subsequent savings, reducing the circular flow of money and discretionary spending

High level of substitutability for cruises, including other forms of leisure

EBITDA margins consensus are also expected to increase almost three-folds from FY22'-FY23'. This is largely due to the high fixed costs associated with the broader cruise industry ((crewmembers and cost of ship, D&A)), with unfilled capacity dragging down overall EBITDA and bottom-line profitability. The rebound will enable much greater shipload efficiency, significantly increasing ROA in FY2023 to 4.36%, relative to prior years including 2021/2022, with ROA of -14.83%/-3.62%, respectively. Overall, FY2023 marks a significant turnaround, with positive unlevered free cash flow anticipated.

Carnival Corporation DCF, Valuations and Sensitivity Model (Author)

Cheap Valuations, Devitalized Prices

My comparable companies' analysis gives Carnival an implied share price of $21.65-$22.97. Note that for CCL NTM Metric, EBITDA values were based on 2023 analyst consensus, whereas revenue used were 2022 values. This is due to the fact that the use of 2022 EBITDA values would prove to be a lagging indicator relative to revenue, due to sluggish operational efficiency, as mentioned previously. Between analyst consensus, DCF and comps, it gives CCL an average price target of $25.81, and a 62% upside from prices as of 9/5/22.

Despite this high upside potential for investors, wariness and circumspection may stem from the uncertainty of the "snapback" effect to pre-pandemic levels by 2023. The sky high interest expenses raised throughout the pandemic, and potential over-leveraging, could be another key reason holding investors back.

Carnival Corporation Comps and Football Field Valuations (Author)

An Over-Levered Industry with Dampened Bottom Lines

Carnival has over $8.9 billion in cash and cash equivalents, with a total of $10.1 billion in liquidity including short term investments/borrowings- sufficient liquidity for FY2023.

Over the short to medium term, refinancing activities are expected to extend maturities, as such investors should not expect interest expenses to drop drastically. Analyst consensus supports this view, with interest expense on slight decline till 2024, with a subsequent halving in 2025. On an income statement, this means despite the fact that revenue levels are expected to be back on track by FY2023, the same level of bottom-line, net income values will not be on par with pre-pandemic numbers until later around 24'-25'.

Some things to note revolving covenants of Carnival's $1.7 Revolving facility ((with $0.2 billion currently left available)): Present till 31 May 2023, Carnival must maintain a Debt to Capital Covenant not exceeding 75%. Currently Debt/Capital is currently 77.85% as per the WACC model in my DCF analysis. As such Carnival would have to make some capital structure adjustments, possibly requiring the repayment of debt or issue of equity, in order to meet this covenant. However, this should not be an issue due to sufficient liquidity. FQ Debt-to-equity % is currently at 351%, with comparable companies are at 332.7%, on the over-levered side of things. As such this seems more of a broader industry risk, instead of an idiosyncratic one. Capital IQ gives Carnival the worst rating for overall credit rating ((operational, solvency, liquidity)) as seen below.

Carnival Corporation Credit Ratings (Capital IQ)

Potential Business as Usual Demand-Wise but Sentiments are Lacking

Demand and top-line revenues for Carnival are anticipated to be back to business-as-usual by FY2023, which provides for a much needed sense of relief. However, the raising of debt over the past 2 years in order to sustain the industry's inherently large CAPEX, and lack of asset efficiency has essentially left Carnival, and others alike with a "hemorrhage" balance-sheet wise, as seen by the level of over-leveraging and high interest expenses, which isn't expected to be reduced significantly in the shorter-term.

It is without doubt that the 62% upside potential for Carnival is attractive for most investors, however, investors should be prepared for further volatility over the next few years while Carnival attempts to pay down its debt. An accelerated debt reduction over the shorter-term, spurred by positive earnings surprise would be highly beneficial for Carnival. In this aspect, investors should look out for Q3, where management expects the highest influx of passengers annually.

Valuation-wise, I am all for Carnival due to the average price target of $25.81 as seen through my DCF, comparables analysis, as well as, analyst consensus. However, with a current market driven by sentiment, the disproportionate debt raising to sustain operations for Carnival has been detrimental. Although in the past, its effects have, and are expected to reverberate for some time to come. Investors can consider starting a position at the current levels with a 2/3-tranche approach. Further investments in Carnival should only be done upon the positive confirmation of revenue projections, and management laying out concrete plans to reduce debt levels.