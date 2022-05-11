Vladimir Vladimirov/E+ via Getty Images

I like to think I'm a pretty simple and straightforward person.

I love a simple hotdog, I'm not picky about how they're cooked. Boiled in a pot? Grilled on a BBQ? Roasted over a cooking fire? All great options. Toast the bun or not. I'll even occasionally eat one cold from the fridge.

I know I'm not alone. Estimates are some 20 billion hotdogs are consumed by Americans annually, that's about 70 per person!

Why do I like a hotdog from a simple and straightforward perspective? Because no matter how wealthy or poor you are, you can enjoy a hotdog. They can be purchased extremely cheap from a local grocery store, a bit more from a gas station, bought at boutique restaurants all over the world, or for an arm and a leg at a fair.

The basis is the same, some sort of meat product in a casing and a bread product to hold it. Then topped with your condiments of choice. Chili, cheese, onions, peppers, relish, BBQ, beans, ketchup, mustard, Dijon mustard, and more. The possibilities are endless.

When it comes to investing, the Income Method is like a hot dog. Appropriate for any income level and endlessly customizable to your needs. The parts may be interchanged, but the basic requirements remain the same:

I must be rewarded for my ownership via income

The dividend must be routinely covered from cashflow

The company's outlook must be solid and straightforward

The company must be able to perform well in the current environment and looking forward

The exact stocks can be tailored to your personal preferences and economic outlook. There are over 5,300 HDO members following the Income Method and no two of us have an identical portfolio. They are all riffs on the same theme and custom-tailored to our individual needs and preferences.

Today, we are going to look at two excellent income producers that play a role in my portfolio. They offer excellent yields and the ability to benefit from rising rates - something we all could use.

Plus I need the income to pay for all my hotdogs!

Let's dive in.

Pick #1: ACRE - Yield 9.2%

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (ACRE) is a "commercial mortgage" REIT. ACRE invests in mortgages secured by commercial real estate. The vast majority (99%) of these mortgages are "senior," meaning that ACRE has the first-lien interest and is the first in line to get paid, and 98% of these mortgages are floating-rate loans. (Source: ACRE Q1 2022 Presentation)

ACRE Q1 2022 Presentation

This means that rising rates directly lead to higher cash flow for ACRE. The management wisely took advantage of historically low-interest rates to hedge their borrowings with interest rate swaps and interest rate caps. This makes ACRE exceptionally well-positioned for rising rates.

As the Fed raises rates, LIBOR and SOFR have risen as well. As these rates rise, it is money in the bank for ACRE. If they rise another 200 bps, as many expect, that would add $0.06/quarter onto net income, if they rise 250 bps, that would add over $0.09/quarter!

ACRE Q1 2022 Presentation

In a rising interest rate environment, we want to own more commercial mortgage REITs as we'll see rising income and rising dividends throughout the sector.

ACRE has been covering its dividend easily and has already raised it several times in the past 5 years.

ACRE Q1 2022 Presentation

With the environment becoming more favorable, we look forward to future dividend growth!

Pick #2: ARI - Yield 11.5%

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (ARI) is a commercial mortgage REIT. It invests in mortgages that are secured by commercial properties across the globe. Primarily in the U.S. and the UK.

ARI reported Q1 2022 earnings at the end of April with distributable earnings of $0.35, covering its dividend. At Q4 earnings, management had actually telegraphed that they might not cover the dividend in Q1 but intended on maintaining it anyway. ARI beat that guidance and in the earnings call management stated that they expect to cover the dividend in every quarter this year.

The reason ARI guided that they might miss in Q1 was an elevated level of repayments. However, they managed to grow the portfolio in Q1 with $1.3 billion in funded originations. (Source: ARI Q1 2022 Financial Results.)

ARI Q1 2022 Financial Results

It is notable that ARI's new originations are more conservative while maintaining the same yield. Last year, ARI originated $3.2 billion in mortgages with an average yield of 5.6% and a loan-to-value of 62%. In Q1, they did $1,8 billion, at the same 5.6% yield and a loan-to-value of only 50%!

ARI Q1 2022 Financial Results

The one blemish on the earnings report was a decline in book value, from $15.35 to $15.01. This was driven by a property-specific write-off of $30 million for a hotel that is underperforming. ARI holds a mezzanine-level mortgage. On the earnings call, management expressed confidence that the property could be sold and ARI could receive a full recovery, so it is possible that the loss is reversed in a future quarter. For our purposes, we will assume that the loss is never recovered.

ARI Q1 2022 Financial Results

ARI has been moving away from subordinate mortgages and focusing more on first mortgages which have a much lower risk of loss when a borrower defaults. Subordinate mortgages now make up only 9% of ARI's portfolio.

ARI Q1 2022 Financial Results

With ARI trading at a 14% discount to book value, there is ample cushion to insulate shareholders from the risk of these types of defaults. It's a reality of investing that occasionally a borrower will fail to pay.

ARI is one of our picks that is positioned to benefit from rising interest rates. Here is a look at their interest rate sensitivity. With the Fed having hiked rates 0.5% last week, ARI is very close to being in a position where they benefit from rising U.S. rates. They are already benefiting from rising rates in the UK.

ARI Q1 2022 Financial Results

Like with the U.S., expectations are that the BOE (Bank of England) will hike rates another 150 bps by year-end.

ARI is covering its dividend in the current environment. As rates rise in the U.S. and the UK, that dividend coverage will improve. We won't see a dividend raise in 2022, but with the yield at 11%, we're happy with comfortably covered with growth potential for 2023/2024 if interest rates rise more.

With a 14% discount to book value and a direct beneficiary of rising rates, ARI is a strong buy.

Conclusion

ARI and ACRE are two exceptionally well-run Commercial mREITs from well-known big-name asset managers - Apollo and Ares. These firms are positioned to pay us strong dividends now as well as see revenue growth from rates as they continue to rise.

What does this mean for you and me? Well, they have covered dividends on a routine basis, high yields offered today, and the outlook for continued strong income performance. Overall, they look to be excellent buys for an income investor like myself.

With your income being straightforward, it allows your retirement planning to be less complicated as well. No more guessing how much you can withdraw, or worrying about whether you should sell to harvest next month's income today or wait for the market to rebound. Living in constant fear that your retirement might run out while you are still alive.

Your dividends will tell you how much your portfolio is earning. You can continue to live like you always have - your income is your paycheck and you manage your budget to live within your means. This is an essential skill you've practiced your whole life!

My dividend income allows me to enjoy more time with my family. We can watch baseball and enjoy some hotdogs while cheering for our favorite team, or we can have our weekly fire outside while roasting hotdogs to enjoy as we bond as a family. Life doesn't need to be complicated, and neither does your investing.

Buy and enjoy the income, it really can be that simple.