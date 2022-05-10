Riding The Stock Waves: Technical Update On Google
Summary
- Relative valuation is cheap.
- P/E multiple has pulled back to levels beneath mature consumer staples.
- Alphabet has one of the best balance sheets among stocks.
- Revenue continues to grow.
- The technical structure is supportive of another significant rally.
Produced by Jason Appel
2022 is off to a lousy start for investors of the high valuation growth tech stocks. Year-to-date, the Nasdaq 100 is down 23%, technically qualifying the action as a bear market. Market sentiment has absolutely plummeted and the din of market forecasters calling for a crash continues to grow.
Is this a "blood in the streets" type of environment? No. But by a broad spectrum of indicators, sentiment has reached levels not seen since the March 2020 lows. Additionally, it is from this type of - lack of interest at best / pessimistically bearish at worst - feeling that high quality companies find significant bottoms in share prices and take off to new highs.
NASDAQ:GOOGL (Alphabet, Inc.), and more specifically their share price, is exemplary of the current market conditions. While it's slightly outperforming the broader Nasdaq 100 index (which is a positive sign), shares are down over 20% YTD.
Lyn Alden noted recently that GOOGL's valuation has dropped beneath those of some mature consumer staples stocks, like Procter & Gamble, which is very surprising.
Lyn has also noted that amidst all the selling, GOOGL maintains solid revenue growth and boasts a supremely high quality balance sheet:
"The company has one of the strongest balance sheets on the planet, with a net cash position of over $100 billion.
Revenue continues to grow, albeit more softly in 2022 due to the sugar-high of 2021 wearing off. Meanwhile, the stock has firmly entered the mature life stage of returning capital to shareholders through buybacks. I would like to see a small dividend as well. As the company matures, growth will continue to moderate, but per-share returns can still be decent due to this ongoing capital return."
See the accompanying graphs below from her May 4th "Where Fundamentals Meet Technicals" article.
Regarding the technical picture and Elliott Wave Analysis on GOOGL:
Shares of GOOGL are in a long-term impulsive wave off their post-IPO inception lows. The action on the weekly chart is almost perfectly textbook Fibonacci Pinball action for a standard Impulse.
After an initial I-II, in this case labeled at the cycle degree (the post-IPO rally into the November 2007 high as wave I and the November 2008 low as wave II), expectations are for the rest of the Supercycle impulse to fill in: waves III, IV and V.
Within an impulse, the "motive" waves, i.e., those that advance price in the direction of the prevailing trend, which are waves 1, 3, and 5 at all degrees, should themselves take shape as 5 wave moves. This characterizes the fractal or self-similar nature of Elliott Wave.
In the much larger context, price can be viewed as within the latter stages of the Cycle degree wave III that began at the 2008 lows.
The standard structure that comes together after the initial wave 1 and 2 (or I and II in this case) is determined complete; the parameters are as follows:
Wave 1 of III (Labeled circle 1) targets the .382-.618 extension of the wave I of the higher degree. Check. The rally into the early 2010 high is an impulsive Primary wave 1 that topped north of the .382 extension and shy of the .500 extension. Price successfully held a Primary wave 2 retrace only retracing a portion of the preceding wave 1. Check. Wave 3 of III, the strongest portion of the move, should be characterized by mostly one-sided action that ultimately targets the 1.0-1.236 extension of waves I and II in its own 5 wave move off the wave 2 low. Check. Another textbook 5 wave structure into the summer 2018 high. Following the 2018 high, though price exceeded that level in both 2019 and 2020, the move into those highs was corrective in structure and ultimately the deep decline in 2020 completed a wider wave 4 flat. Essentially, this corrected wave 3's action in time much more so than a significant give back of its price advance. Finally, price is in wave 5 of III off the 2020 low. According to our Fibonacci Pinball methodology, the standard target is the 1.382-1.618 extensions. And yes, the lower end of that region has been achieved for wave 5 of III, check.
However, keep in mind the self-similar nature of the Elliott Wave analysis. No matter how you view price off the 2020 lows, there's no clear way to see a completed 5 waves inside of the Primary wave 5 of III. Instead, we have 3 waves up and this recent decline since the November 2021 high is pulling price back in the wave (4) of 5. This wave (4) pullback is the opportunity.
As can be seen on the accompanying Daily chart: price has an impulsive rally off the 2020 low and has so far completed 3 waves up into the 1.382 extension of the initial (1)-(2). Price has declined to the ideal wave (4) support level, $2252, the .382 retrace of (3) as of this afternoon, Monday, May 9th.
The next two key Fibonacci support levels are the .764 extension of the (1)-(2) at $2,113 and the 50% retrace of (3) at $2057. Ideally, the former holds price from making any sustained break below, but one could allow for a test of the lower aforementioned level. So long as price is able to maintain without any serious or prolonged break below $2,000, expectations are for a rally over the next year+ targeting minimally $3,615. Note $3,615 is the 1.764 extension, the expected target for wave (5) in an impulsive structure and also take note of the larger degree 1.618, the target region for wave III from its respective I-II. We see this relative confluence as adding plausibility to the overall thesis.
In short, considering that GOOGL has pulled back to a reasonable valuation amidst continued growth, along with a very supportive technical context, we see the current pullback as a favorable risk-to-reward opportunity for investors to play for substantial upside in the coming year.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Short position through short-selling of the stock, or purchase of put options or similar derivatives in GOOGL over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.