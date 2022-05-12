3 Big Risks To Your Income Portfolio Today

marrio31/iStock via Getty Images

Co-produced with Treading Softly

Before I ever bought my first chicks, I was warned of something called "chicken math." This isn't another version of "new math" that seems to be creeping into school textbooks these days. This is another form of math altogether.

Chicken math is what seems to occur to owners of chickens. It encompasses how you'll often start with a few chicks and intentions of keeping a small flock, and next thing you know you have ten times as many chickens and can't seem to remember where they all came from.

While many jokes abound about chicken math, the warning is real. If you start buying chickens, you'll likely end up with way more in the future. My wife's simple flock of 4 chickens blossomed into over 20 in a few short years and continues to grow larger with time.

While this may seem to be out of control, she loves them all and takes excellent care of them. I see them through a different lens and perspective - this is exactly how an investor's income portfolio should rapidly grow.

New members to High Dividend Opportunities often start slowly, buying their first few income stocks. As the income starts to pour in, they follow the plan and reinvest the dividends into their income portfolio. They'll realize gains, swapping lower-yielding stocks for higher-yielding ones. No single transaction makes a significant difference, but their income goes up a little each month. Compounding works its magic, and it will seem like "suddenly" their income grew.

Yet it isn't enough to simply grow your income. Like with chickens, you need to care for your portfolio to keep it alive and growing. You need to protect it like it is precious because it is.

Today, I want to raise some flags of concern for income investors. These are warning signs we all need to be aware of and prepared for, this way our income portfolios can continue to grow rapidly.

Risk #1: Favoritism

We all have things that are our favorites. I have a preferred ice cream flavor, preferred soda, and a favorite person - my wife!

However, when it comes to the stock market, we cannot let favoritism unbalance our portfolio. Some investors become guilty of investing double-digit percentages of their portfolios into a single name. This level of focus on a single stock can spell disaster on the horizon. However, it is easy to see strong companies like Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) or Ares Capital (ARCC) as "anchor" holdings and inadvertently turn them into overwhelming parts of one's portfolio.

How do we combat this? We need to do so by having strong rules for how much we allow ourselves to allocate to any single security. We developed our Rule of 42, which aims for every income investor following our Income Method to hold at minimum 42 individual income producing positions. By doing so, you reduce the risk of concentrating too heavily on any one name. It keeps your allocations close to 2% per investment.

While it does not eliminate all risks present in the market, it stops an unforeseen black swan event impacting a specific company from tanking your entire portfolio's income output.

Remember the old saying - Don't put all your eggs in one basket! That's good advice for chickens and investments.

Risk #2: Inflation and Rising Rates

This risk is a two-parter. Inflation is here and it is strong. It is nearing double digits and eroding the value of cash holdings rapidly. Think about this, if inflation hits 12% then your cash loses 1% of its buying power every month. Poof! Gone into thin air!

The second part is the response from the Federal Reserve. How do Central Bankers fight inflation? By jacking up interest rates. They attempt to starve inflation by reducing the flow of money chasing valuable goods and services. As money stops flowing as freely, prices for goods will stop rising as quickly.

The issue here is two-fold. Firstly, many firms are being negatively impacted by rising inflation. They produce goods or services and the rising cost of goods and the rising cost of operations can squeeze margins.

Furthermore, many investors and retirees look to CEFs (Closed-End Funds) for income. CEFs are valuable tools to help retirees find income from sectors or swaths of the market that otherwise pay next to nothing for your ownership of them. Some CEFs use floating rate debt while holding primary non-dividend-paying securities. This can lead to a double-whammy, as growth investments that are not producing positive cash flow currently are taking the largest hits in the market. These funds are likely to see permanent NAV damage.

Furthermore, long-duration bond funds - like many "safe" Municipal bond funds - are taking large hits from rising rates which are driving them towards high yield territory. These bonds will get redeemed at PAR in the future, and if they continue to dip will become attractive opportunities for the vigilant investor.

Look at your portfolio and identify those names that will struggle the most from inflation and/or rising rates. Be prepared to part ways if needed to ensure your income stream is strong and protected. Also, consider investing in some off-setting positions. Invest in companies that benefit directly from inflation and rising interest rates.

I have been increasing my exposure to floating rate debt - the type that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (ARI) or XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (XFLT) hold.

Risk #3: The "New-ru" Phenomenon

This risk is tied more to your research and evaluation when looking over your portfolio as the market sells off and more stocks reach the "high yield" range. We're seeing lots of new gurus in the sector. I like to call them New-rus. They haven't covered the space before, but as yields rise, they see the increasing popularity of high yield investments for income and come up with a revolutionary way to get rich quickly.

I spend a lot of time reading. I hope you do too! This means I often get exposed to these fringe ideas and pitches which sadly often ignore the basics of fundamental research. I like to look past sentiment and momentum trading and look at the financials of a company and sector. This allows me to see what are real risks versus perceived ones. You need to be vigilant because if you invest in something, for good or bad, the outcome impacts you more than the author.

This is one reason why I am invested in every security that High Dividend Opportunities holds in our Model Portfolio over our 5+ year history. It keeps me on the same page - for good or bad - as my community. We have a tried and true method of research that provides tangible returns and bountiful income.

Is every pick I've ever written about a winner? No. That's why it is important to stick to the diversification discussed in Risk #1. Investing is about taking risks, and trying to predict the future. Fortunately, to be a successful income investor, you don't have to be right every time. Your winners will compound and make up for your mistakes. Learn from your mistakes, and move on.

My word of warning and encouragement here is to not neglect your due diligence and fundamental research, do them! Take ownership of your portfolio. Don't let a New-ru lead you into issues and then vanish when the attention of the market looks elsewhere.

Shutterstock

Conclusion

Your income portfolio is growing, organically from dividend growth and from reinvestment. Those of you who are still working are also benefiting from your injections of new capital into it. You're seeing the income pouring in from your 42 or more positions.

Now you need to keep these warnings handy, be on the lookout for red flags like over-allocating to one of your "favorite" investments - we marry people, not companies. You need to be aware of the impacts of inflation and rising rates, be ready to proactively adapt your portfolio, weeding out weaker names and supplementing new picks which will thrive in the current paradigm.

Lastly, as rates rise, the rise of the New-rus occurs, they stick around as the market pays more attention to dividend investing and vanish just as quickly when growth or meme stocks or crypto becomes more popular again. They are like the spring dandelions, popping up and disappearing just as quickly.

If you keep yourself accountable to heed these warnings, then your income portfolio will keep on growing and multiplying. The power of compounding is a well-known force in the market, apply it to your income. Your retirement will be achievable and more enjoyable. I want us all to succeed to the maximum of our ability, this means being a proactive and committed income farmer.