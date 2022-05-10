zorazhuang/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

While Baidu's position as China's search leader supports its core online marketing business, this key business segment is impacted by search's declining share of China's ad spend. Heavy investments into emerging businesses i.e., AI-related businesses and cloud, have been cutting into profitability and while it is not clear how long this could last, early signs are encouraging with Baidu showing competitive strengths in both of its non-online advertising markets which could potentially offer the company better monetization opportunities in the long run.

Strong performance in 2021

For FY 2021 (year ended December 2021), Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) reported revenues of CNY 124.5 billion (USD 14.93 billion), up 16% YoY. All major segments reported revenue increases. The company’s core online marketing business reported solid revenue growth of 12% YoY to CNY 74 billion (USD 11.60 billion), while its non-marketing business (comprising “Cloud” and “Other” businesses such as autonomous driving) reported a 71% YoY jump in revenues to CNY 21.2 billion (USD 3.33 billion). iQIYI (Baidu’s online video platform) reported revenues of CNY 30.6 billion for the year, up 3% YoY. Operating income was CNY 10.5 billion (USD 1.65 billion), and net income was CNY 10.2 billion (USD 1.61 billion).

Unchallenged market leadership to support core online marketing revenues, but search’s declining share of China’s digital ad spend could exert downward pressure

Often known as “China’s Google”, Baidu is China’s leading search engine and online advertising accounts for the bulk of the company’s revenues. Baidu has long dominated China’s search engine space and with Baidu’s market share in China’s search engine market being far ahead of second-ranked Bing (which only recently overtook Tencent-owned Sogou), the company’s market leading position looks unlikely to be challenged anytime in the foreseeable future.

China’s search advertising market however is very mature, and is losing share to other online channels (notably e-commerce, short video and social media) in China’s digital advertising market. With 5G penetration increasing (5G penetration is just about 21% as of 2021) search may continue losing share, with video channels likely to benefit.

Search’s declining wallet share over the years has impacted Baidu as well, with the company’s online marketing revenues registering YoY declines over the past few years. Digital marketing revenues for FY 2018, FY 2019. FY 2020 and FY 2021 were CNY 72.6 billion, CNY 70 billion, CNY 66.3 billion and CNY 73.9 billion respectively representing a YoY growth of -3.6%, -5.4%, and +12% for FY 2019, FY 2020, and FY 2021 respectively (FY 2021 was a bumper year for digital advertising in worldwide due to the pandemic which forced customers to conduct much of their daily life online, which in turn attracted an influx of online advertising dollars).

China’s current lockdowns may support digital ad spend this year however challenging macroeconomic conditions in China could potentially affect consumer spending (which had already been sluggish since the pandemic) suggesting digital ad spend growth may not be as rapid as 2022. Japanese advertising firm Dentsu projects China’s ad spend to rise 6.9% in 2022, slightly decelerating from 8.5% in 2021 which suggests 2022 sales growth for Baidu’s online marketing business may not be as robust as 2021. Longer term, with video channels likely to gain share over search in China’s digital ad spend, Baidu’s digital marketing revenues may revert back to the downward trend seen before the pandemic.

Non-advertising revenues on the rise

Helping offset a decelerating online marketing business is Baidu’s non-advertising revenues (which includes cloud, self-driving, and AI-related businesses) which is accelerating; cloud, its biggest non-advertising business (not including iQIYI which is reported separately) led the way with a 64% YoY revenue jump to CNY 15.1 billion in FY 2021 (accounting for 71% of non-advertising revenues). Meanwhile revenues from "Other" businesses which primarily includes Baidu's intelligent driving, autonomous ride-hailing, chip development, and Xiaodu smart devices jumped 91% YoY to CNY 6.2 billion in FY 2021 from CNY 3 billion the previous year.

Baidu’s Cloud business which accounts for the bulk of its non-marketing revenues still has ample room for growth; China’s cloud computing market is on the rise and is expected to continue growing in the years to come which should help drive Baidu's cloud segment revenues.

Profitability being squeezed due to non-online marketing business expansion, but growing monetization could potentially support long term profitability

While Baidu’s cloud and AI-related businesses are emerging as major top-line growth drivers (and helping offset a deceleration of its mature online advertising business), profit margins are not as high as its core online marketing business, resulting in a steady decline in the company’s overall profitability.

Gross margins have been trending downwards consistently over the past decade, dropping from more than 70% in 2012, to less than 50% a decade later. Operating margins have declined from just under 50% in 2012 to the mid-teens or high single digits a decade later. Net margins have followed a similar trajectory.

It is not clear how long this downward trend would continue however, there are reasons to be optimistic; Baidu’s falling gross margins may be partly due to a strategy focused on long term market share gains rather than short term profitability. Falling gross margins feed into falling operating margins which are further impacted by Baidu’s rising R&D expenses - again, indicative of a long-term mindset.

Baidu’s R&D expenses have increased by double digit percentages for most years over the past decade, with expenditure growing in both absolute and relative terms.

Baidu R&D information:

FY R&D spend (USD millions) R&D spend growth YoY % R&D / Total revenues Dec 2021 3,924.20 31.28% 20.03% Dec 2020 2,989.20 13.45% 18.22% Dec 2019 2,634.80 14.91% 17.08% Dec 2018 2,292.90 15.40% 15.18% Dec 2017 1,986.90 35.90% 14.91% Dec 2016 1,462.00 -6.72% 14.39% Dec 2015 1,567.30 39.24% 15.33% Dec 2014 1,125.60 65.92% 14.23% Dec 2013 678.4 83.45% 12.86% Dec 2012 369.8 10.33%

Baidu’s long term focus appears to be generating early results with the company emerging as an AI leader in many areas; Baidu’s PaddlePaddle deep learning framework is number one in China in 2021 according to IDC, surpassing Google’s TensorFlow and Facebook’s PyTorch.

Meanwhile Baidu's intelligent driving unit - Apollo - has emerged as a leader in China’s autonomous driving space. Baidu has been investing in its autonomous driving unit since 2014, and with the company emerging as a leader in the space thanks to its early head start, Baidu anticipates automakers would choose to deploy Baidu’s Apollo platform rather than spend billions on developing their own in-house autonomous driving solutions. Regulatory challenges (such as obtaining testing permits) further support outsourcing rather than developing a platform in-house; Baidu’s Apollo fleet which includes 500 autonomous driving vehicles have test driven over 6 million kilometers across 27 cities around the world, giving Baidu a data advantage over new comers in terms of test miles.

Last month Warren Buffett-backed BYD (BYD) picked Baidu Apollo’s autonomous driving unit for multiple BYD models. Meanwhile Jidu - Baidu’s JV with Chinese auto company Geely Automobile (OTCPK:GELYF) - is expected to launch its first mass-produced models in 2023.

As Apollo gains traction along with China’s expanding autonomous vehicle market (which is still at an early stage of development), it could pave the way for commercialization of the platform which could potentially support long term profitability. China’s autonomous vehicle first gained traction around 2016, but the market saw an unprecedented acceleration in 2021.

For now, Baidu appears to be leaning on robotaxis to monetize Apollo which not only offers a clear path to generate revenues but also to accumulate real-world driving data. With the launch in Shenzhen in February this year, Baidu’s Apollo Go robotaxi service is now available in all of China’s top tier cities. Baidu plans to expand the service to more than 65 cities by 2025 and more than 100 cities by 2030. IHS Markit opines that the big opportunity for autonomous vehicles in the future will lie in business models such as robotaxis which they estimate would account for more than 60% of China’s mobility sharing market by 2030, with a market value of more than USD 201 billion. Given the high barriers to entry in the robotaxi space, it is generally expected that only a handful of companies would ultimately dominate the market and Baidu - who has won several “firsts'' in China’s robotaxi and driverless services space looks poised to be one of them. In February this year, Baidu was granted a commercial license for unmanned driving services - the first license of its kind issued in China. Last month, Baidu Apollo, along with Toyota-backed Pony.ai, were the first players to be granted driverless robotaxi permits in Beijing.

Meanwhile on the cloud front which accounts for the bulk of Baidu’s non-marketing revenues (71% of non-marketing revenues), Baidu Cloud has held up quite well amid stiff competition. Between 2019 and 2021, when Huawei Cloud shot up from virtually nothing in 2019 to market leader in 2021, Baidu was the only existing player to maintain its market share (up from 8.8% in 2019 to 9% in 2021) while its two larger rivals lost share to the newcomer according to figures from Canalys.

Risks

Baidu was one of several stocks added to the U.S. SEC’s delisting watch list in March this year. Although China has made revisions to their rules that could potentially reduce delisting risks, this risk has not been entirely eliminated; the U.S. Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB) continues to engage with Chinese authorities, however PCAOB stressed that its requirement for full access to relevant audit documentation, even from companies in sensitive industries, (which Baidu is likely to be a part of given the company’s heavy leadership in AI) is not negotiable. Investors may prefer buying Baidu's Hong Kong-listed shares rather than U.S.-listed shares to eliminate this risk.

Financials

Baidu’s financials are comparable to Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) - China’s dominant messaging platform, but are not as strong compared to Baidu’s international rival - Google (GOOGL). Google is far ahead of Baidu on major metrics covering profitability and financial strength. Part of this could be due to Google’s sheer size; the company boasts revenues that are more than 10 times bigger than Baidu (USD 250 billion versus USD 15 billion), and its autonomous driving unit - Waymo, which is lumped into “Other Bets” - reported losses of USD 5.3 billion in 2021, up from USD 4.5 billion the previous year. That loss alone amounts to about a third of Baidu’s entire FY 2021 revenues of USD 15 billion, an enormous amount for Baidu but an immaterial amount for global search titan Google which could partially explain the substantial difference in profitability.

Latest FY Baidu Tencent Google Revenue growth YoY % 16.3% 16.2% 37.5% Gross margin % 48.5% 44% 57% EBIT margin % 8.6% 22% 30.5% Return on assets % 1.9% 5.3% 15% Total debt to equity % 41% 37% 11.3% P/E 16 28 20.5 Price/Book 1.2 3.3 6

Summary

Baidu’s unchallenged position as China’s leading search engine should support the company’s core online marketing revenues however search’s declining share of China’s online ad spend could exert downward pressure. Non-marketing revenues such as cloud and AI-related businesses are on the rise, which can help offset a sluggish online marketing business segment but margins have been on a downward trend as Baidu spends heavily to grow its new business. It is not clear how long this downward trend could last however prospects are encouraging; Baidu Cloud has demonstrated strength amid stiff competition in the industry, and Baidu’s investments in its new AI-related businesses have helped it emerge as a market leader in China’s AI space - notably in the country’s growing autonomous driving space. The autonomous driving industry has relatively high barriers to entry in the form technological barriers and regulatory hurdles, and market leader Baidu, who wields a considerable first-mover advantage, could be in a strong position to monetize its autonomous driving platform in the longer term which should not only drive top line but bottom line growth as well. Analysts are overwhelmingly bullish on the stock.