CEF Preferred Shares For Income, Diversification And Quality

shapecharge/iStock via Getty Images

This article was first released to Systematic Income subscribers and free trials on May 3.

The CEF Preferred sector (i.e., preferred shares issued by CEFs) is often overlooked by income investors due their below-average size and liquidity. The sector, however, has historically provided diversification, resilience, quality, and decent yields. In this article we provide an update for the sector as well as our picks.

The CEF Preferred sector is composed of three sub-sectors: CLO CEF preferreds, fixed-income CEF preferreds and equity CEF preferreds. CLO CEF preferreds is a higher risk and more complex sub-sector and we will discuss it in a different article. Here, we focus on the lower-risk fixed-income and equity CEF preferreds.

These three sub-sectors have substantially different risk profiles, with the equity-linked CEF preferreds being the most resilient due to, typically, very strong average asset coverage and low CEF leverage. The equity CEF preferreds are also attractive as most have investment-grade ratings and have no debt (i.e., repo, credit facilities or baby bonds) ahead of the preferreds in the capital structure. Fixed-income CEF preferreds tend to have lower asset coverage and, often, debt ahead of the preferreds. However, they also tend to trade at higher yields.

Sector Themes

A number of key themes are worth highlighting.

First, the sector has held in relatively well so far year-to-date.

Systematic Income

One reason for this is the sector's relatively high coupon and yield levels, particularly when compared to other stocks of similar quality. Higher starting yields have the effect of shortening up duration, making the stocks less sensitive to rising interest rates.

Another reason is that these stocks tend not to be held by passive ETFs due to their relatively low issuance amounts which causes them to not be included in the relevant indices. This makes them less vulnerable to passive fund outflows such as the nearly $2.5bn of passive ETF outflows year-to-date across the sector.

Finally, CEF preferreds remain a relatively niche sector, and the investors with allocations in the sector are likely to be those with higher conviction and "stronger hands," making them less likely to sell and more likely to buy during drawdowns.

Another theme has been the continued common share issuance across some of the funds. All else equal, additional common share issuance raises the net assets of the fund which, in turn, raises the equity / preferred coverage.

For example, Gabelli Utility Trust (GUT) recently raised its common shares outstanding from 54m to 64m, adding around $40m in net assets. A number of other Gabelli funds have done the same. This improves the position of the preferreds, making them less vulnerable to losses, all else equal.

It's important to highlight that while additional common share issuance is great to see, it does not always lead to higher coverage of the preferred. This is because the fund can also increase its borrowings, whether through debt or through the preferred. This is an especially common theme for CLO Equity preferreds where the funds like to keep their leverage profile at a fairly steady level while issuing additional common shares. This means that it is typically only CEFs with legacy preferreds outstanding, such as the Gabelli preferreds, that do benefit from this dynamic.

A third theme is the removal of debt ahead of the preferreds in the capital structure. For example, the Highland Income Fund (HFRO) had a $200m facility ahead of the preferreds which is now gone. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund (OPP) had a $21m facility in front of the preferreds and that is gone as well, replaced by another preferred. This dynamic improves the position of the preferreds as all the assets are now directed toward protecting the preferred rather than first going to pay off the debt.

Some Ideas

In this section we highlight a few securities that look appealing at the moment.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust 4.25% Series K (GDV) is trading at a 5.73% yield. The stock has a relatively low coupon which has caused it to underperform this year. Investors who are worried about higher interest rates should instead go for the 5.51% yielding Series H (GDV.PH).

These two preferreds have a comically high asset coverage figure of 755%. An intuitive way to think about this is that the fund's assets have to fall more than 87% before asset coverage of the preferreds moves below 100%, i.e., before the fund's assets fall below the liquidation preference of the preferreds.

GDV is an equity CEF with largest sector holdings in Financial, Health Care and Food and Beverage sectors. The fund's leverage is around 15%. GDV.PK is rated A3 by Moody's and has no debt ahead of it in the capital structure.

The Highland Income Fund 5.375% Series A (HFRO.PA) is trading at a 6.02% yield and is rated A1 by Moody's. The stock has enormous asset coverage of 839% (i.e., fund's assets have to fall by 88% before impairing the liquidation preference of the preferred). HFRO has some large, unusual, and questionable holdings, such as its two REIT subsidiaries and a whole load of timber in East Texas alongside more traditional assets such as bank loans. Even if we write down all of the non-loan assets to zero and stress test the loan holdings by the historic recovery of around 70%, the preferreds are still made whole.

The RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. 6.00% Series A (RIV.PA) is an A1-rated preferred trading at a 6.42% yield. When the stock was issued recently we had a fairly negative take on it, citing the embedded leverage of its CEF holdings, its low level of income generation (which would cause the NAV to move lower over time, reducing asset coverage) and the fact that there was some debt ahead of the preferred.

Nothing changes our mind like an improvement in the yield. Since its issuance only a few weeks ago the stock has fallen to a $23.35 stripped price, pushing its yield higher by 0.4%. At that level, the stock has the highest yield in the equity and fixed-income CEF preferred universe though admittedly it doesn't have the strongest risk profile. It currently has a 296% asset coverage level.

RIV is about two-thirds allocated to other CEF with another third in SPACs. Although the CEF holdings do give rise to additional leverage, the SPAC position is relatively low volatility because they typically trade not far away from their $10 price level.

Takeaways

The CEF preferreds sector remains attractive as part of a broader income portfolio. It can offer resilience, diversification, quality and decent yields - an attractive combination in a difficult market environment for income assets particularly with the additional uncertainty of rising recession estimates over the coming quarters.