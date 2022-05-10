BalkansCat/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Last week BNP Paribas (OTCQX:BNPQF) presented its Q1 publication with outstanding results, beating analyst forecasts.

In three months, the world landscape has changed dramatically and at a speed rarely seen in the past. There is an ongoing war in Europe, central banks are now running after inflation and growth prospects have darkened significantly. In this particular context, the first quarter results of the main French banks provided a barometer for the economy. We have always maintained that banks' financial results are the best gauge for economic health.

Looking back at our previous publication on BNP Paribas we noted:

Mare Evidence Lab team has always preferred Credit Agricole "over BNP Paribas which has an ugly asset in Bank West". With the sale of this asset expected by the end of 2022, the French institute intends to invest in an integrated bank model. Solid and robust results over the period A strong upside scenario on Arval.

Q1 Results

Revenues were up 12% year-on-year to €13.2 billion, and even 19% quarter-on-quarter. BNP Paribas' Corporate and institutional banking division was the driving force in the first quarter, with revenues up 28.1% as clients sought protection in an increasingly more difficult economic climate. Global markets with a particular focus on equities and fixed income drove the positive results. The commercial, personal banking and services activity which includes car leasing activity with Arval grew by 8.5% over one year to nearly €7 billion in revenue.

Operating costs, equal to €9,653 billion, were up by 12.3% mainly due to business development and higher tax subject to IFRIC 21 and the contribution to the single resolution fund. The cost of risk, equal to €456 million, decreased by 49.1% and stood at 20 basis points in relation to loans to customers. This very low level is explained in particular by reversals of provisions, due to the Bank of the West sale which will generate $16.3 billion by the end of the year,

For the above reason, the bank recorded a net profit of €2.1 billion in the first quarter and has maintained all of its financial targets for 2025.

BNP Paribas Q1 Results snap

Russia Exposure

The group also revealed that the 90% depreciation of its subsidiary in Ukraine, Ukrsibbank, 60% owned, had a cost of €159 million, with BNP Paribas retaining an exposure of just under €20 million. Of the 300 branches of this subsidiary, about 200 are currently closed because of the war. The company is stopping all its activities in Russia, but there was limited exposure in the country with ~€1.3 billion at year-end.

BNP Paribas Russia exposure and cost of risk

Conclusion

On the strength of these results, the group, which made €9.5 billion in profit last year, confirmed its financial objectives for 2025. After the recent stock sell off and the strong case made on Arval in our previous publication, we initiate a buy rating with BNP on a sustainable ROTE at 9% and a tangible book value of c0.9x. Based on the TBV, we rate the company at 72€ per share.

BNP Paribas TBV

Our latest coverage in the banking sector: