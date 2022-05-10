Aristotle Capital Management Large Cap Growth Q1 2022 Commentary
Summary
- Aristotle Capital Management is an independent/employee-owned investment management organization that specializes in equity and fixed income portfolio management for institutional and advisory clients worldwide.
- For the first quarter of 2022, Aristotle Atlantic’s Large Cap Growth Composite posted a total return of -9.61% gross of fees.
- We have also entered a period of increased geopolitical risks that will add to market volatility.
Markets Review
The U.S. equity market finished in the red, ending seven consecutive quarters of positive performance. Overall, the S&P 500 Index fell 4.60% during the period. Concurrently, the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index dropped 5.93% for the quarter. In terms of style, the Russell 1000 Value Index outperformed its growth counterpart by 8.30% during the quarter.
On a sector basis, five out of eleven sectors within the Russell 1000 Growth Index finished lower for the quarter, with Health Care, Information Technology and Energy posting the largest declines. The strongest performers were Communication Services, Consumer Discretionary and Materials.
On the economic front, the labor market continued to improve and inflation continued to rise, resulting in tighter monetary policy. Specifically, the unemployment rate continued its descent, falling to 3.8%, while the CPI rose 7.9% - the fastest pace of annual inflation in 40 years - amid increases in gasoline, food and housing rental prices. Inflation remained at elevated levels due to factors such as supply-chain disruptions, a tight labor market and increasing commodity prices. In turn, the Federal Reserve voted to raise the target for its benchmark federal funds rate by a quarter percentage point to a range of 0.25% to 0.50%, the first-rate increase since 2018. Fed officials reiterated their mandate of achieving maximum employment and 2% inflation in the long run and expect that ongoing interest rate hikes will be needed. Additionally, the central bank ended its bond-buying program, and will begin reducing its holdings of Treasury securities, agency debt and agency mortgage-backed securities.
Geopolitical tensions spiked as Russia's invasion of Ukraine created a grave humanitarian crisis that also impacted world economies. An unprecedented level of sanctions has been placed on Russia by Western governments, paired with a disruption of commodity supplies - with oil at one point eclipsing $130 a barrel - and renewed tensions between the U.S. and China. Policymakers have thus acknowledged the likely continued upward pressure on inflation and adverse impact on global economic activity.
In corporate earnings, supply-chain disruptions, input price pressures and wage growth remained major talking points for management teams. Nevertheless, the S&P 500 constituents continued to push past pre-pandemic levels, reporting ~26% earnings growth since 2019 as businesses across a wide range of industries continued to benefit from strong demand.
Performance and Attribution Summary
For the first quarter of 2022, Aristotle Atlantic's Large Cap Growth Composite posted a total return of -9.61% gross of fees (9.72% net of fees), underperforming the -9.04% total return of the Russell 1000 Growth Index. Since its inception on November 1, 2016, the Large Cap Growth Composite has posted a total return of 21.55% gross of fees (21.07% net of fees), while the Russell 1000 Growth Index has reported a total return of 21.78%.
|1Q22
|1 Year
|3 Years
|5 Years
|Since Inception*
|Large Cap Growth Composite (gross)
|-9.61
|8.92
|21.84
|20.46
|21.55
|Large Cap Growth Composite ((net))
|-9.72
|8.48
|21.35
|19.99
|21.07
|Russell 1000 Growth Index
|-9.04
|14.98
|23.58
|20.87
|21.78
During the first quarter, the portfolio's underperformance relative to the Russell 1000 Growth Index was due to security selection. Security selection in Health Care, Information Technology and Industrials detracted the most from relative performance. Conversely, security selection in Communication Services, Consumer Discretionary and Materials contributed the most to relative returns.
Contributors and Detractors for 1Q 2022
|Relative Contributors
|Relative Detractors
|Expedia Group (EXPE)
|Adaptive Biotechnologies (ADPT)
|Darling Ingredients (DAR)
|Twilio (TWLO)
|Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)
|Guardant Health (GH)
|Visa (V)
|Home Depot (HD)
|CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD)
|Bio-Techne (TECH)
Contributors
Expedia Group
Expedia outperformed in the first quarter following a better-than-expected earnings report for the company's fourth quarter of 2021. During the pandemic, the company reduced expenses which has improved operating leverage as revenue recovers. Expectations for travel in 2022 have improved as COVID cases have declined.
Darling Ingredients
Darling posted a strong recovery in the first quarter rising on higher Diesel prices and strong demand for proteins and feedstocks. Furthermore, the Company continues to expand production in its Diamond Green Diesel (DGD) joint venture with Valero. Cashflows are expected to grow meaningfully next year as the DGD 3 plant is expected to come online in Port Arthur Texas in the first half of 2023 bringing DGD total renewable diesel production capacity up to 1.2 billion gallons per year.
Detractors
Adaptive Biotechnologies
Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies were weak in the first quarter, despite the company reporting better-than-expected results and guiding in line with estimates in mid-February. High-valuation growth companies like Adaptive Biotechnologies continued to be pressured during the quarter, as investors weighed the risk of inflation and rising Treasury yields. On a positive note, clonoSEQ volumes continue to be strong and we believe 2022 is shaping up to be a catalyst rich year for the company.
Twilio
Twilio detracted from performance in the first quarter as the increase in interest rates continued to affect valuations of high growth, high valuation technology stocks. The multiple compression seen across the sector did not spare Twilio, even with strong fourth quarter results that beat expectations and a first quarter 2022 guidance for topline growth to be above consensus. We continue to believe that Twilio is a secular winner in the CCaaS space and view the long-term growth and profitability targets as achievable.
Recent Portfolio Activity
The table below shows all buys and sells completed during the quarter, followed by a brief rationale.
|Buys
|Sells
|None
|PayPal Holdings (PYPL)
|Coupa Software (COUP)
Sells
PayPal Holdings
We sold our position in PayPal due to the uncertain twelve-month horizon the company faces due to market headwinds from inflation and supply chain issues impacting e-commerce. On a more fundamental level, we sold due to the seismic shift in strategy and our disappointment with management credibility. The company reported weak 2022 guidance, and a strategic shift announced on the fourth quarter 2021 earnings call. The global payments space is undergoing a massive transition due to new technology introduced by both private and new Initial Public Offerings prospects, and we believe that the significant amount of private capital underwriting the new technology will continue to pressure incumbent players, even those as large and seemingly in the sweet spot of ecommerce payments, as PayPal currently is.
Coupa Software
We sold our position in Coupa Software following the company's fourth quarter 2021 earnings results. The company reported earnings that were disappointing relative to the growth trajectory of both pre-COVID and prior quarters over the past fiscal year. We are concerned that the company is seeing slowing traction in the enterprise sector and felt that the weak topline and billings guidance along with margin compression from increased sales and marketing costs creates too many headwinds for us to be comfortable with. The weak fiscal year 2023 billings guidance when combined with management's qualitative comments about a strong pipeline is concerning to us, and we believe management has done a disappointing job in providing more transparency around the growth drivers for the business.
Outlook
The outlook for the U.S. large cap equity market for the balance of 2022 will be impacted by the pace and size of tightening by the Federal Reserve. With inflation running at 40-year highs, the equity market continues to adjust to this reality by compressing valuation levels. The unfortunate events unfolding in Ukraine have further disrupted an already tight supply of certain commodities, putting further upward pressure on prices. The U.S. Treasury yield curve has inverted with the 2-year yield above the 10-year maturity. This historically has signaled a pending recession. In the near term, a recession seems unlikely with key economic indicators like the ISM Manufacturing Index pointing to an expanding economy. The wave of COVID infections associated with the Omicron variant is waning and allowing more economies to remove restrictions. This should help offset some of the recent headwinds that have forced economists to reduce global growth expectations. Companies that can pass on cost inflation should be able to maintain profitability and therefore earnings growth. There will be segments of the economy that will struggle with the higher inflation and profit margins will reflect this reality. It may take a few more quarters before we know the extent to which inflation can be brought back down to more moderate levels. Until then the market will likely face heightened volatility, as it grapples with the prospects of a Federal Reserve tightening cycle resulting in a recession. We have also entered a period of increased geopolitical risks that will add to market volatility. Our focus will continue to be at the company level, with an emphasis on companies with secular tailwinds or strong product driven cycles.
Additional disclosure: The opinions expressed herein are those of Aristotle Atlantic Partners, LLC (Aristotle Atlantic) and are subject to change without notice. Past performance is not a guarantee or indicator of future results. This material is not financial advice or an offer to purchase or sell any product. You should not assume that any of the securities transactions, sectors or holdings discussed in this report were or will be profitable, or that recommendations Aristotle Atlantic makes in the future will be profitable or equal the performance of the securities listed in this report. The portfolio characteristics shown relate to the Aristotle Atlantic Large Cap Growth strategy. Not every client's account will have these characteristics. Aristotle Atlantic reserves the right to modify its current investment strategies and techniques based on changing market dynamics or client needs. There is no assurance that any securities discussed herein will remain in an account's portfolio at the time you receive this report or that securities sold have not been repurchased. The securities discussed may not represent an account's entire portfolio and, in the aggregate, may represent only a small percentage of an account's portfolio holdings. The performance attribution presented is of a representative account from Aristotle Atlantic's Large Cap Growth Composite. The representative account is a discretionary client account which was chosen to most closely reflect the investment style of the strategy. The criteria used for representative account selection is based on the account's period of time under management and its similarity of holdings in relation to the strategy.
Returns are presented gross and net of investment advisory fees and include the reinvestment of all income.
