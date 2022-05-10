Rost-9D/iStock via Getty Images

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) has been hit by a number of setbacks. The Atotech (ATC) acquisition, for instance, has run into opposition and has yet to gain approval. Growth has pretty much stalled. Sales and profits declined sequentially in Q1. MKSI has to deal with a number of issues that are weighing on the stock. Moreover, it comes at a time when the stock is at an important junction that could set the stage for a recovery or open the door for further losses. Why will be covered next.

MKSI is facing several headwinds

Supply chain disruptions have become a problem for more and more companies and MKSI is one of them. In the case of MKSI, problems in the supply chain have been exacerbated by the shutting down of one of its production facilities in China due to COVID-19 lockdowns. This resulted in sales coming in weaker than expected in Q1 FY2022. MKSI actually missed expectations with sales coming in at the lower end of guidance.

Q1 sales still increased by 6.9% YoY to $742M, but they declined by 2.9% QoQ compared to Q4 when sales hit $764M. Note that MKSI has changed the number of reporting segments from two to three. The semiconductor segment accounted for $488M, advanced electronics $82M and specialty industrial contributed the remaining $172M.

Top-line growth has basically come to a halt with revenue in the last four quarters stuck in a range between $742M and $764M, a difference of just $22M. This leveling off in sales growth is finding its way back into earnings. GAAP EPS increased by 16.8% YoY to $2.57 and non-GAAP EPS increased by 5.9% YoY to $2.71, but both shrank QoQ.

Rising inflation was a problem for MKSI, causing gross margins to fall by 140 basis points to 45%, QoQ and YoY. Adjusted EBITDA was $211M in Q1 FY2022, more than $199M in Q1 FY2021, but less than $229M in Q4 FY2021. Net income got a boost from two one-time gains, a $7M gain on the sale of a minority interest investment and a $5M gain on a currency contract used for hedging. The table below shows the numbers for Q1 FY2022.

(GAAP) Q1 FY2022 Q4 FY2021 Q1 FY2021 QoQ YoY Sales $742M $764M $694M (2.88%) 6.92% Gross margin 45.0% 46.4% 46.4% (140bps) (140bps) Operating margin 23.1% 23.8% 22.4% (70bps) 70bps Income from operations $172M $182M $156M (5.49%) 10.26% Net income $143M $150M $122M (4.67%) 17.21% EPS $2.57 $2.69 $2.20 (4.46%) 16.82% (Non-GAAP) Sales $742M $764M $694M (2.88%) 6.92% Gross margin 45.0% 46.4% 46.4% (140bps) (140bps) Operating margin 25.6% 27.1% 25.8% (150bps) (20bps) Income from operations $190M $207M $179M (8.21%) 6.15% Net income $151M $168M $143M (10.12%) 5.59% EPS $2.71 $3.02 $2.56 (10.26%) 5.86%

Source: MKSI Form 8-K

Guidance calls for Q2 FY2022 revenue of $700-760M, a decrease of 2.7% YoY at the midpoint. The forecast expects non-GAAP EPS of $2.04-$2.52, a decline of 24.5% YoY at the midpoint. Gross margin is expected to come in at 42.5-44.5%, a sequential decline of 150 basis points at the midpoint with inflationary pressure an issue once again.

The earnings decline is in part due to the decline in margins. In addition, operating expenses are expected to go up, which will further impact earnings. Non-GAAP operating expenses are seen at $152-$160M, a sequential increase of $12M at the midpoint. Note that guidance does not include any contributions from ATC, which is still pending approval from regulators.

The proposed transaction was announced back in July 2021, giving it an enterprise value of $6.5B and an equity value of $5.1B. The deal was expected to close in late 2021, but regulators in China have raised objections. MKSI has therefore extended the deal’s termination date from March 2022 to the end of September 2022.

Q2 FY2022 (guidance) Q2 FY2021 YoY (midpoint) Sales $700-760M $750M (2.67%) Non-GAAP EPS $2.04-2.52 $3.02 (24.50%)

Rising inflation has an adverse impact on earnings, which is why MKSI is looking at raising prices to offset inflation. At the same time, MKSI has a backlog to work through, which commits MKSI to existing prices. What this means is that margins are likely to remain under pressure for some time as inflation is unlikely to subside anytime soon. From the Q1 earnings call:

“I think the inflationary costs have hit us pretty hard, as I said, everybody pretty hard. We have been leaning into price increases, but that does take some time to recover. And so the pace of which inflationary costs have hit us and the pace of our levers in terms of price increases, there’s a bit of a gap, I guess. And I think you’re seeing that in our guidance in Q2.”

A transcript of the Q1 FY2022 earnings call can be found here.

Earnings expectations have come down

The latest updates from MKSI have led to a lowering of earnings expectations. For instance, consensus estimates see FY2022 revenue ending up at $2.98-$3.07B and FY2022 EPS at $9.81-$10.85. In comparison, revenue was $2.95B and EPS was $9.90 in FY2021. They were $2.22B and $6.33 respectively in FY2020. MKSI has hit a speed bump in terms of growth.

The earnings revisions and a decline in the stock have led to lower valuations for MKSI. For instance, MKSI trades at 12.1 times forward earnings with a trailing P/E of 11.6. On the other hand, forward multiples are higher than trailing ones, a sign earnings are expected to decline, which is never a good thing.

Enterprise value is slightly less than market cap at $6.6B, which is indicative of MKSI having more cash than debt at the moment. However, keep in mind that this will change since MKSI will have to take on a lot of debt to finance the ATC acquisition, assuming of course the acquisition is completed. Total debt of the combined company is expected to exceed cash by roughly $4.5B. If enterprise value changes as a result, so too will the multiples derived from it. The table below shows the multiples for MKSI.

MKSI Market cap $6.64B Enterprise value $6.61B Revenue ("ttm") $2,997.6M EBITDA $855.9M Trailing P/E 11.56 Forward P/E 12.15 PEG ratio 0.28 P/S 2.20 P/B 2.18 EV/sales 2.21 Trailing EV/EBITDA 7.72 Forward EV/EBITDA 8.12

Source: SeekingAlpha

The stock has a decision to make

The stock is down 32% YTD. However, most of the decline came only recently in late March and early April when the stock lost roughly a quarter of its value in a relatively short amount of time. The stock was able to stand its ground for much of the early part of the year thanks to support at around $140. Numerous attempts to breach this support level failed for months, until it finally succeeded in early April.

Source: finviz.com

The stock has tried to recover in recent weeks, but it seems to be up against what looks like resistance at about $120. Note how the stock seems unable to break through and stay above this level. This would not be inconsistent with past behavior. Remember how the stock spent quite a bit of time at $120 back in 2020 before it was able to move on.

This suggests the stock is likely to be met by a rush of buying if it manages to overcome resistance since that will be seen as a bullish sign, possibly leading to a pop in the stock. On the other hand, if the stock cannot breach resistance and is unable to move higher, then the possibility arises that the stock will make a move lower in search of the next support level. This could be around $100.

Investor takeaways

MKSI is in the midst of a slowdown. MKSI is no longer growing at the pace it used to not that long ago. Sales and non-GAAP EPS declined sequentially in Q1 and the Q2 forecast sees that continuing for several reasons. While demand remains robust, inflation and supply chain disruptions are having an adverse impact on MKSI. If inflation and supply chain problems get worse, so too will the bottom line at MKSI.

MKSI has high hopes for the ATC acquisition, which on paper should complement MKSI, but the deal is facing opposition in China. MKSI has extended the deadline for approval to the end of September, but it’s possible the deal will not be completed. If ATC is absent, so too is a potential driver of growth. FY2021 adjusted EBITDA was $878.5M for MKSI as a standalone company, but it could have been $1.3B if MKSI was part of a combined entity with ATC. Missing out on ATC would certainly make a difference. At the very least, lack of progress on ATC is not helping market sentiment towards MKSI due to already dour earnings growth.

The charts are not offering much relief. The stock has been going sideways since early April after a huge drop starting in late March. The stock has tried to regain some of its losses, but it seems unable to overcome resistance despite repeated attempts. That could change of course, but that’s how it looks like at this point. If the stock cannot go higher, then the stock may just have to go lower, especially with earnings expected to go down as well.

I am neutral on MKSI. The one positive worth mentioning is that multiples have come down, making the stock more affordable, but it came at the cost of the stock losing almost a third of its value. Still, MKSI has suffered setbacks on a number of fronts. Worse, it’s not clear when they will be resolved. If anything, headwinds could get worse as the year progresses.

Both inflation and supply chain issues are likely to remain with us for the foreseeable future, which means MKSI may have to brace itself for further setbacks on both fronts. The charts suggest that long MKSI is risky with the stock having problems getting past resistance, which is just above the stock. Keeping your distance is best with all this in mind.