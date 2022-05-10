If Twitter Stock Goes Private, Are Other Social Media Stocks Good Buys?

Stockfoo/iStock via Getty Images

DISCLAIMER: This note is intended for US recipients only and, in particular, is not directed at, nor intended to be relied upon by any UK recipients. Any information or analysis in this note is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Nothing in this note is intended to be investment advice and nor should it be relied upon to make investment decisions. Cestrian Capital Research, Inc., its employees, agents or affiliates, including the author of this note, or related persons, may have a position in any stocks, security, or financial instrument referenced in this note. Any opinions, analyses, or probabilities expressed in this note are those of the author as of the note's date of publication and are subject to change without notice. Companies referenced in this note or their employees or affiliates may be customers of Cestrian Capital Research, Inc. Cestrian Capital Research, Inc. values both its independence and transparency and does not believe that this presents a material potential conflict of interest or impacts the content of its research or publications.

Is Twitter Stock Still Trading?

We've written about the Elon Musk / Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) bid on a number of occasions recently. Our April 19 note was bullish on the notion that the company was in play and could attract other bidders, perhaps securing $60-$70/share, but in any event most certainly being sold and not, in our view, remaining independent. Our subsequent note on 29 April - here - noted the failure of the stock price to move up above the Musk bid level, suggesting that no counter-bid was expected. There's a worthwhile discussion in the comments to that 29 April note about how to read the delta between the prevailing stock price and the bid price - specifically whether to treat that delta as large (ergo the market having low confidence in the bid completing) or not (ergo just normal merger arbitrage spread for investors prepared to take on completion risk in exchange for a modest unlevered percentage gain, but a rather higher levered IRR should they position accordingly).

What May Happen To Twitter Stock

Time has moved on and with news that Musk has syndicated around $7bn of equity commitment to big-name Silicon Valley investors, Andreessen Horowitz and Sequoia Capital among them, it would seem that the completion of the bid is looking more likely.

Does this mean social media stocks at large are suddenly more attractive? We believe not. Twitter is a unique property - by the sheer number of users, by the number of power users (and indeed the number of the powerful who are users) - and as we note in the above articles, by the failure of the incumbent board and management team to monetize those unique assets. That someone wants to buy Twitter is unsurprising to us; whether Musk does a good job with it, who knows, but our guess is that the company he brings back to the public markets in 3-4 years time will be way more financially successful than is the business today.

Is Investing In Social Media Stocks A Good Idea?

It certainly has been a good idea, though perhaps not so far in 2022. Here's a handful of them.

TWTR, FB, SNAP, PINS YTD Performance (Ycharts.com)

Seems like Elon Musk already saved Twitter!

We can't speak for Snapchat (SNAP), as we don't cover the stock, but looking at Pinterest (PINS) and Meta Platforms (FB) we believe both are investable, though with rather different rationales.

Pinterest, The Next Internet Buyout?

PINS is a very high quality business. Growth is somewhat moribund which is likely why the stock price has been hit so hard lately (the rot started before the current market downturn); but accounting profitability and cash generation are very strong indeed. PINS does bear some similarity to TWTR insofar as the platform appears to be poorly monetized. Users will tell you that the company could likely convert their casual browsing of the app and site into purchases without too much trouble, though it seems that the management team has been slow to move in this direction. High levels of cash generation, plus relatively unmonetized user base, plus beaten-up stock price, to us spells a possible sale of the company, be it to a larger corporate or to an ambitious financial buyer.

Here are PINS numbers.

PINS Financials (Company SEC filings, Ycharts.com)

PINS Valuation (Company SEC filings, YCharts.com)

The market is asking you to pay 4.5x TTM revenue or 18.1x TTM unlevered pretax free cashflow in exchange for a current 18% year-on-year revenue growth rate and 25% TTM unlevered pretax FCF margins. The company has around $2.7bn in the bank and adds to that cash pile every quarter. That's an attractive valuation in our view.

A cash buyer might be able to pick the company up for somewhere in the $36-$40/share range, based on the prices at which most shares have been traded. There's a "volume shelf" at $36 within which buyers would likely want to be in the green before selling out.

PINS Chart (TradingView)

If you bought into PINS at the highs, that may be scant consolation, but if you're searching among the wreckage of high growth looking for bargains, there are worse ideas than buying into PINS with a view to riding any market recovery and/or benefiting from sale of the company.

Meta Platforms, Fundamentally Attractive

Meta Platforms has a very simple equity story at present which is, it's cheap. Here are the numbers:

FB Financials (Company SEC filings, YCharts.com)

7% year on year growth this quarter, which is likely depressed some vs. its long term growth rate; 40% unlevered pretax free cashflow margins, and over $50bn in the bank.

FB Valuation (Company SEC filings, Ycharts.com)

The stock has found a support level after a heavy post-earnings selloff and has now begun to climb up above important volume levels.

FB Chart (TradingView)

We are rather bullish on FB and believe the stock can make new highs; that's primarily a chart-based conclusion (since the stock has tracked very well to typical Elliott Wave / Fibonacci levels since the late 2018 lows - so we feel confident in extrapolating the pattern to project a price target) but it is also based on our view that Zuckerberg is nothing if not a winner, and we expect him to be doing all in his power to make FB a success once more.

Bottom Line

So - is social media a buy right now? We think two stocks in the sector are worthy of investors' attention.

PINS - because the company is highly cash generative, the platform under-monetized, the stock beaten down, spelling an opportunity for a buyer, and:

FB - because the valuation is low on fundamentals (it's cheaper on cashflow than most value names despite growing way faster and being in a net cash position i.e., unlevered) and because the stock found support lately, suggesting a little investor faith in the future of the name.

We're long both stocks in staff personal accounts.

Cestrian Capital Research, Inc - 9 May 2022.