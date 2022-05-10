Maks_Lab/iStock via Getty Images

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) promised to deliver 19%-21% sales growth in 2022. The company has accumulated a lot of expertise in the M&A markets, and expects to acquire more targets in the coming years. With solid financial health and operating in a fragmented industry, CBIZ has significant room to grow. I obviously see some operating risks coming from goodwill impairment and potential professional errors. However, the company's EBITDA margin seems sufficiently non-volatile to justify higher stock price marks. In my view, at the current stock price, CBIZ looks like a buy.

CBIZ

CBIZ offers financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States. In my view, the number of services offered makes the company's portfolio quite diversified. Financial services represent the company's most demanded solutions. CBIZ also offers benefits and insurance services as well as technological support.

IR Presentation

The company does not operate in a fast growth industry, however management promised to deliver decent levels of growth. In the past, CBIZ reported 6.6% growth thanks to organic growth, cross-serving capabilities, and M&A:

IR Presentation

Among the previous growth mechanisms, I expect a lot from CBIZ's M&A capabilities. The company looks for targets with cross-serving potential operating in attractive geographic markets and immediately accretive transactions. With these intentions, I would expect significant free cash flow generation from new acquisitions:

IR Presentation

With the previous assumptions, CBIZ is expected to deliver sales growth close to 19%-21% in 2022, with adjusted EPS margin close to 20%, besides reducing its share count. I also took into account, in my financial models, an adjusted EBITDA margin close to 12%-13% and an EBITDA growth of around 9%.

IR Presentation IR Presentation

With Conservative Revenue Growth Of Around 9%, The Implied Price Should Stand At $43

Under this scenario, I assumed that CBIZ will acquire a sufficient number of targets in order to sustain significant net revenue growth. Keep in mind that the company has mentioned in the annual report that M&A is a critical part of the company's growth strategy:

Acquisitions are a key part of our growth strategy. We seek to acquire the most highly regarded, best in class financial, insurance, and advisory firms that demonstrate a desire for a greater national platform and enhanced client service capabilities, possess strong leadership, cultural fit and a client base with cross-serving potential. Source: 10-k

Let's note that CBIZ operates in an industry that is highly fragmented, and offers a very different approach as compared to competitors. In my view, it is the perfect sauce to grow inorganically:

The professional business services industry is highly fragmented. While many of our competitors tend to be mono-line in their offerings, we offer multi-disciplinary, holistic solutions that are comprehensive and provide higher value to our clients while eliminating the need for coordination between multiple service providers. Source: 10-k

Under this scenario, I assumed sales growth of approximately 9%-11%, EBITDA margin of 12.3%, and free cash flow margin of 4%-10%. The result is 2030 EBITDA close to $294 million, and 2030 free cash flow of $144 million.

Author's Expected Figures

With seeking alpha noting a median EV/EBITDA multiple of 10.68x for the industry, I also used an exit multiple of 10.68. Also, with a weighted average shares outstanding of 7.2%, the implied equity valuation should be close to $2.2 billion, and the implied price would stand at $43.

Author's Expected Figures

If CBIZ Acquires A Sufficient Number Of Competitors, And The M&A Valuation Is Properly Done, The Implied Fair Price Could Reach $91

CBIZ, Inc. clearly noted in the annual report that management is usually looking to acquire other competitors in order to grow. It is very relevant noting that the total amount of goodwill is quite substantial. In my view, CBIZ has sufficient expertise in the valuation of targets and M&A integration. Under this case, I assumed that the company would acquire a sufficient amount of targets so that sales growth is larger than expected.

Acquisitions are a key part of our growth strategy. We pursue acquisitions to: enter attractive geographic markets, strengthen our presence in an existing market, add services or deepen our expertise for our existing offerings, expand into higher growth industries and service niches and access top talent. We seek to acquire the most highly regarded, best in class financial, insurance, and advisory firms that demonstrate a desire for a greater national platform and enhanced client service capabilities, possess strong leadership, cultural fit and a client base with cross-serving potential. Source: 10-k

If we use sales growth of 15% from 2024 to 2026, and 15% sales growth also in 2029 and 2030, 2030 sales should stand at close to $2.94 billion. I also assumed an EBITDA margin of 12.3%, and free cash flow margin around 10% and 9.5%. The results include free cash flow close to $220 million in 2030.

Author's Expected Figures

Under this scenario, since sales growth is a bit better than that in the previous case, I believe that we can assume an exit multiple of 15.55x. I also assumed a weighted average cost of capital of 4.5%. Keep in mind that the better the sales growth, the less the cost of equity. Under these assumptions, I obtained an implied valuation of $91.

Author's Expected Figures

The Worst Case Scenario Would Include Impairment Of Goodwill, Clients Not Paying On Time, And Risk Of Malpractice

In the last annual report, CBIZ reported close to 54,000 business clients and 39,000 individual clients. In my view, there is no client concentration risk. However, if a group of clients, for whatever reason, starts paying CBIZ a bit later, the company's free cash flow margin may decline. If management needs financing from institutions to finance its accounts receivables, the net income may also decline. In sum, the company's valuation would diminish:

Professional services firms often experience higher average accounts receivable days outstanding compared to many other industries, which may be magnified if the general economy worsens. If our collections become slower, our liquidity may be adversely impacted. Source: 10-k

I also believe that the goodwill impairment risk is quite significant for CBIZ, Inc. The total amount of goodwill and intangibles is larger than 40% of the total amount of assets. Hence, it is quite likely that some of the assumptions made at the time of the acquisitions are wrong. If CBIZ has to reduce their intangible assets, revenue expectations will likely decline. In sum, we would be talking about a decrease in the future free cash flow, and most likely a decline in the company's share price:

Our goodwill and other intangible assets could become impaired, which could lead to material non-cash charges against earnings and a material impact on our results of operations and statement of financial position. Significant negative industry or economic trends, disruptions to our business, adverse changes resulting from new governmental regulations, divestitures and sustained market capitalization declines may result in recognition of impairments. Source: 10-k

Finally, the risk of errors made by professionals is also worth considering. Even taking into account the potential insurance that CBIZ may have, errors could be a disaster for the business. Other clients could leave if journalists release sufficient information about the mistakes, and the damages caused would be substantial:

We could be held liable for errors and omissions. All of our business services entail an inherent risk of malpractice and other similar claims resulting from errors and omissions. Therefore, we maintain errors and omissions insurance coverage. Although we believe that our insurance coverage is adequate, we cannot be certain that actual future claims, judgments, settlements, or related legal expenses would not exceed the coverage amounts. Source: 10-k

Under this scenario, I believe that sales growth of -2.5% seems fair. If we also assume free cash flow margin close to 10% and 7.5%, 2030 free cash flow would stand at around $60 million.

Author's Expected Figures

Now, with an exit multiple of 8.5x and a weighted average cost of capital of 8.5%, the implied enterprise value would stand at $1.405 billion. Finally, the implied fair price would be $25.

Author's Expected Figures

Balance Sheet

With $33 million in cash and an asset/liability ratio of more than 1x, I believe that the financial situation appears quite stable. In my view, management has money to make a number of acquisitions, and banks could also offer financing.

10-Q

CBIZ's bank debt stands at $298 million. I expect the company's free cash flow to stand at close to $119-$159 million in 2022 and 2023. With these figures in mind, the total amount of debt does not seem that significant:

10-Q

Takeaway

CBIZ promised to deliver significant sales growth in 2022 thanks to acquisitions and other mechanisms that the company tested in the past. CBIZ is currently operating in a fragmented market, so it may be easy to grow inorganically. The company's balance sheet does give room to finance significant growth in the coming years. Under a successful case scenario, I believe that the upside potential in the stock price is large. There are obviously some risks, but considering that the EBITDA margins are not volatile, I wouldn't be worried about the future.