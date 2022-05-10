monsitj/iStock via Getty Images

Masco Corp. (NYSE:MAS) recently reported better than expected results with both revenues and EPS beating consensus expectations. The company reported net sales of $2.2 billion (up 12% YoY) in the first quarter of 2022, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. From $0.89 in Q1 2021 to $0.95 in Q1 2022 (vs. $0.85 consensus estimate), adjusted EPS increased by 7% year over year. The year-over-year increase in net sales was driven by 9% pricing and 5% sales volume, partially offset by a decline of 1% each from FX and divestitures during the quarter. Due to inflationary cost pressure and personnel and marketing expenses, the adjusted operating margin dropped 240 basis points to 16.2% in Q1 2022, from 18.6% in Q1 2021, partially offset by continued cost-cutting activities across Masco's business portfolio. Despite lower operating margins, adjusted EPS increased due to a lower share count from the share repurchase program and increased sales growth during the quarter.

Masco's growth outlook

Despite concerns about rising interest rates, the housing market continues to be strong. This was evident in Masco's first-quarter results, where sales volume increased by 3% Y/Y and 9% Y/Y in North America and internationally, respectively. The plumbing segment grew 11% Y/Y, with sales in North America up 10% Y/Y, thanks to strong growth in the Delta Faucet brand through wholesale, e-commerce, and retail channels. Watkins Wellness, a manufacturer of hot tubs and spas, also contributed to this strength by capitalizing on market demand and growing trends toward outdoor living. Watkins intends to invest in expanding its manufacturing capacity in Mexico to meet the current surge in demand and complete backlog orders.

Internationally, sales in the plumbing segment increased by 12% Y/Y in local currency due to strong demand for the Hansgrohe brand in key markets such as Germany, China, France, and the United Kingdom. In the third quarter of 2021, Hansgrohe announced plans to invest approximately $100 million in a new manufacturing facility in Serbia over the next three years. This additional capacity should assist the brand's international expansion and allow it to better serve its customers. Furthermore, leveraging Kraus' digital capabilities and selling Masco's Delta branded products through the e-commerce channel should bolster the company's digital transformation plans. Given the rise in online shopping trends, expanding the company's e-commerce channel should be a significant step forward.

Masco has a 3% exposure to China, and the demand and supply chain could be disrupted as a result of the recent lockdown in some Chinese cities due to Covid. Depending on how quickly the situation is resolved, this could have an impact on the plumbing segment's revenue and margins in the second quarter and a full year. However, the strong demand in the U.S. housing market and pricing activities should more than offset any Chinese impact. Management recently increased the plumbing segment's Y/Y sales growth guidance range for 2022 to between 5% and 9% from the previous 3% to 7% range.

The Decorative Architectural segment saw a 17% Y/Y increase in sales in the first quarter of 2022, on top of a 15% Y/Y increase in Q1 2021. The Professional paint business grew by more than 50% Y/Y, while the DIY paint business grew by a low double-digit percentage. BEHR paint sales to professional end-users have been increasing for the past few quarters as demand has remained strong and the company's operational execution has been excellent. Also, due to a paint shortage in the market as a result of high demand from new construction and the R&R end market, professional contractors were encouraged to try new brands, resulting in BEHR's customer base expanding.

With its partner Home Depot (HD), the company has been working on its paint strategy to drive continuous share gains in the DIY and PRO customer base. Both companies are working together to launch new services and programs and to retain their customers by providing better service. This investment should benefit the company in the longer term. Since demand remains strong across the paint business, the company has increased its Decorative Architectural segment Y/Y sales growth range from between 6% and 10% in 2022 to between 10% and 14%.

I believe the company can easily achieve this guidance given the strong demand trend, excellent execution, and easy comparison in Q2 and Q3 this year. Last year's Q2 sales were down 5.1% Y/Y and Q3 sales were up only 3.9% Y/Y compared to a 15.2% Y/Y increase in sales in Q1 2021. So, the company's Y/Y growth should accelerate in Q2 and Q3 this year based on easier comparisons alone.

Masco Segment Revenues and Margins (Company Data, GS Analytics Research)

Pricing actions to offset margin pressures

Due to inflation and higher variable costs such as personnel and marketing expenses, adjusted operating margins in the plumbing segment dropped 350 basis points from 20.2% in Q1 2021 to 16.8% in Q1 2022. The company is seeing significant price increases in raw materials like copper and zinc, which are used in the production of plumbing products. Transportation costs have also gone up as a result of rising oil prices due to inflation and current geopolitical tensions. The company is increasing its pricing to counteract these margin headwinds. The good news is these price increases are gaining traction and the company was able to increase its margins by 410 bps sequentially from Q4 2021 levels. I believe as the company will continue to implement pricing increases to offset inflation, its margins will return to normal levels in the next few quarters.

Masco's Plumbing Segment adjusted operating margin (Company Data, GS Analytics Research)

Due to higher commodity prices and variable expenses, the adjusted operating margin in the Decorative Architectural segment decreased 90 basis points from 19.7% in Q1 2021 to 18.8% in Q1 2022, partially offset by increased pricing and incremental sales volume. Paint input costs, such as resins and TiO2, are rising, with inflation across these materials in the range of 20%, putting a strain on the company's margins, which is compounded by rising freight costs. However, I believe price increases and volume leverage will help this segment's margins as well in the coming quarters.

Masco's Decorative Architectural segment adjusted operating margins (Company Data, GS Analytics Research)

Valuation and conclusion

Masco is currently trading at 12.57x FY22 consensus EPS estimates and 11.54x FY23 consensus EPS estimates. This is a significant discount compared to the company's 5-year average adjusted P/E (FWD) of 17x. The company has seen a strong demand environment in recent years and although its margins have declined, the outlook is positive as the company is increasing prices to offset inflation. While I understand concerns around the interest rate environment, I believe most of the negatives are already priced in at the current levels. Further, Masco's business model of low-cost repair and remodel (R&R) products with leading brands like Delta Faucets, Hansgrohe, and Behr should benefit the company.

The company is also doing a good job in terms of enhancing shareholder value through stock buybacks. Masco has repurchased a total of $414 million of its shares in the first four months of 2022 and expects to repurchase approximately $900 million for the full year, up from its previous guidance of $600 million. I find the risk-reward for the stock attractive at its current valuation and hence have a buy rating on the stock.