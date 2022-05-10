vzphotos/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Article Thesis

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) was performing well prior to its most recent earnings release, but the market reacted very negatively to the quarterly numbers, despite them coming in at expectations. The post-earnings drop in AbbVie has made its shares quite inexpensive again, and investors might want to think about adding to this high-yielding Dividend Aristocrat at current prices.

Earnings Numbers Were Very Solid

During the most recent quarter, AbbVie has generated revenues of $13.5 billion, or $54 billion annualized. That was up by 4% compared to the previous year's quarter, marginally missing analyst expectations by half a percentage point. On the other hand, AbbVie's earnings per share came in slightly ahead of what analysts had predicted, as profit per share totaled $3.16 during the first quarter, which was $0.02 ahead of estimates. In short, there was a very small revenue miss and a very small earnings beat -- results were pretty much in line with what analysts had predicted.

The market didn't like the results at all, however. Shares dropped from a pre-earnings high of $176 in early April to as low as $140, which seems like a way overblown reaction to the solid results reported by AbbVie.

AbbVie Is Getting Less Dependent On Humira

One of the core criticisms of AbbVie is that it is too reliant on Humira, one of the biggest drugs in the world in terms of revenue generation. The immunology drug will go off patent in the US next year, which will lead to a range of biosimilar competitors entering the market. In Europe, Humira has lost its patent protection already, which led to some sales declines, although revenue generation did not drop to zero by far. In fact, Humira's international sales still totaled $740 million during the most recent quarter, or around $3 billion on an annual level. International Humira revenue dropped by 18% during the first quarter on an operational basis, i.e. backing out the impact of a weakening Euro. This indicates that patent expiration does lead to a slow and steady decline in revenues, instead of an abrupt fall to zero. In the US, Humira revenues will show a similar trajectory I believe, thus Humira will remain a major revenue source for years even once the drug is no longer patent-protected. Still, even a decline rate in the teens leads to falling revenue, all else equal, thus AbbVie is forced to replace those lost revenues with other drugs.

Luckily, the company has been doing that successfully for a while, as it is diversifying away from Humira. This is done in several ways, the first one being that AbbVie is introducing new and improved immunology drugs that target the same indications. Skyrizi and Rinvoq have generated revenue of $1.4 billion during the first quarter, or easily more than $5 billion annualized. At the same time, both drugs are still growing quickly, as they generated a 64% and 54% increase compared to the previous year's quarter, respectively. Growth can be expected to remain strong, even though it will not remain at the current rate forever. Still, over the years, a doubling from the current $5+ billion run rate to a $10+ billion run rate seems quite doable, and with additional indications over the coming years, the drugs might even deliver more than that eventually.

AbbVie's oncology portfolio also continues to perform well. Its key drugs Imbruvica and Venclexta generated revenue of $1.6 billion during the most recent quarter, which makes for a run rate of more than $6 billion.

AbbVie took over Allergan a while ago, and that acquisition continues to pay off. The neuroscience portfolio that AbbVie acquired through this transaction reported a 19% revenue increase for the most recent quarter, bringing sales to a $6 billion annual run rate. Botox, which was also among the assets acquired in the Allergan deal, should continue to perform well this year, as the recovery from the pandemic will lead to more aesthetic procedures as healthcare systems get back to normal operations around the globe. During the first quarter, Botox has already seen a sales increase of more than 30% when it comes to cosmetic use cases, while also delivering an attractive 15% revenue increase for therapeutic use cases (e.g. migraine).

Overall, we can say that Humira is still a huge drug for AbbVie, but the company is clearly moving in the right direction. Non-Humira revenues are growing at an attractive pace and across many different businesses. This includes non-Humira (Humira-replacing) immunology drugs, oncology assets, the neuroscience and aesthetics portfolio, and so on. Since Humira sales in the US will not fall off a cliff even once patent protection ends, as indicated by the still healthy pace of EU Humira sales, the upcoming Humira patent expiry in the US should be very manageable for AbbVie's management.

Data by YCharts

The analyst community seems to agree that the revenue outlook is not too bad. From a base of $56 billion in 2023, when Humira will lose patent protection in the US, revenues are forecasted to increase slightly in 2024. Growth in other franchises is expected to fully compensate for the expected hit from lower Humira sales.

Not Much Growth Is Needed At Current Prices

A diversified and large pharma company such as AbbVie naturally is not a growth monster -- it's just too big to deliver 10%, 15%, or 20% annual revenue growth for a prolonged period of time. Luckily, that is not needed for AbbVie to be a solid investment.

At current prices, AbbVie trades for 10.5x this year's expected net profits. Investors get a dividend yield of slightly below 4% today, not factoring in future dividend increases -- if history is a guide, another hike should be declared this fall.

With its attractive starting yield, AbbVie only would have to deliver annual share price increases in the 3% to 5% range in order to generate high single digit total returns. Since AbbVie is not cyclical and resilient versus recessions and other macro shocks, annual returns in the 8% range would be attractive, I believe.

Delivering 3% to 5% annual share price gains shouldn't be too hard for AbbVie, even though it is not a high-growth company. Some revenue growth should be possible in the long run, due to new drugs from AbbVie's deep pipeline -- the company is currently doing more than 20 phase III studies across a wide range of indications (including submitted but not-yet-approved therapies). Macro tailwinds such as growing healthcare spending due to aging populations in many countries should also be helpful for AbbVie's revenue growth.

On top of that, earnings per share should climb due to two more reasons. First, AbbVie is paying down the debt that it took on to finance the Allergan takeover. Paying down that debt over time will reduce AbbVie's interest expenses, thereby leading to higher net profits, all else equal. Since AbbVie generates strong free cash flows, it can also buy back shares in order to lower its share count over the years. In Q1, AbbVie spent $1.5 billion on buybacks according to its 10-Q. If the company keeps that pace up, annual buybacks of $6 billion could lead to a 2%-3% annual earnings per share tailwind in the long run.

All in all, earnings per share growth of 5% a year seems quite achievable, with a 3% annual growth rate being even easier, of course. Factoring in the dividend, returns in the 7%-9% range thus seem realistic to me, even without potential tailwinds from multiple expansion. Speaking of that, AbbVie could see its shares climb at a faster rate than its earnings per share if market jitters ease and once investors start to appreciate AbbVie's safe and growing dividend more. When the patent expiration arrives and investors realize that revenues are not falling off a cliff, that could also lead to share price appreciation as fears subside.

Takeaway

AbbVie's shares are up quite a lot over the last year, but they are down considerably compared to the pre-earnings highs in the $170s. AbbVie's quarterly results weren't bad at all, and the guidance has effectively remained the same, with a minor difference being explained by the fact that AbbVie is now accounting for a minor acquired IPR&D charge of $0.08 per share. This does not at all justify a share price drop of $25 or $30, I believe.

AbbVie was not a buy at $170 and above, and it is still not as great a buy as it was when we recommended the company last fall (total return of more than 40% since). But following the recent share price decline, AbbVie has become reasonably attractive again and should be able to deliver high single digit annual returns going forward, making what I believe are reasonable assumptions about its future growth outlook.