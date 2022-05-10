Rob3rt82/iStock via Getty Images

Despite elevated volatility in equity markets of late, Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC) (packaged chicken and pork, etc.) has held onto its gains which followed the company's first quarter earnings numbers. Net sales actually grew by almost one billion in the quarter to come in at $4.24 billion, while operating profit of $402 million came in a substantial $244 million higher compared to the same quarter of 12 months prior.

This type of growth will inevitably attract investors to Pilgrim's Pride Corporation, and for good reason. With inflation rates continuing to stay elevated in Western economies, companies that can continue to grow organically as well as pass on price increases to customers seamlessly should continue to experience inflows.

In fact, given the bullish earnings revisions we have seen of late, we would not be surprised to see Pilgrim's ROIC (5.21% over the past four quarters) growing over the next while. This is the other side of the investing paradigm - how capital gets allocated. Roughly $27 million of stock was bought back by the company in the first quarter and this strategy will more than likely continue alongside strategic opportunities to grow the business and create value for shareholders.

Suffice it to say, sales growth and reinvestment are the core elements of successful investing, especially when one can pick up the stock at an attractive valuation. Concerning Pilgrim's Pride, its sales growth is a strong valuation driver because of how earnings and cash flow transpire as a result. Pilgrim's trailing sales multiple comes in at 0.45 at present, which means an investor receives $2.22 worth of sales for every $1 invested in the company. How cheap, though, is this multiple? Although the S&P trades with an average sales multiple of 2.6 and the median in the packaged food industry of the consumer defensive sector comes in at 1.23, sometimes it is hard to get one's head around how cheap or expensive a respective company may very well be.

This is why growth rate projections are important, as they really can reveal how undervalued one company is compared to the sector in which it operates. As mentioned, Pilgrim's Pride's sales multiple is 0.45 and its share price is said $28 at present all things being equal. The company has approximately 240 million shares outstanding which give Pilgrim's a market cap of $6.72 billion. Now, let's say the average company (we will denote the firm as "Sector") in this sector also has a share-price of $28 per share and the same number of shares outstanding (240 million), which obviously means the same market-cap. Look, though, at how annual sales differ in Pilgrim's compared to the sector. Whereas Pilgrim's sales multiple of 0.45 results in trailing sales of $14.93 billion, Sector's sales multiple of 1.23 means its trailing annual sales at present arrive at a mere $5.46 billion.

So, right off the bat here, we see how cheap Pilgrim's sales are compared to the sector in general. But, let's take it one first step further. Pilgrim's trailing top-line growth currently comes in at 28.1%, whereas forward sales growth comes in at a lower 12.77%. Although the "Sector" is also growing, growth is also expected to taper off somewhat with 6.86% sales growth forecasted this year. However, if we take a worst-case scenario and say that Pilgrim's Pride will not do as forecasted and will in fact underperform the sector going forward by quite some distance, how would forward-looking valuation play themselves out?

So if Pilgrim's only manages 5% top-line growth in 2022, sales would turn out to be $15.67 billion, whereas 15% growth for example in our "Sector" business would result in 2022 sales of $6.27 billion. The revealing insight here from the numbers is that the significantly higher growth rate in Sector in 2022 does not result in significantly higher sales (only a modest $7.2 million increase). This is because Pilgrim's sales are much larger to start with from a relative basis.

So how do the new sales multiples of both companies fare out at the end of fiscal 2022 assuming a flat market? Based off the above growth rates, Pilgrim's forward sales multiple would now come in at 0.43 and Sector's equivalent would be 1.07. Suffice it to say, sales of "Sector" would still remain much more expensive than Pilgrim's even taking into account forward looking growth rates which most likely will not come to fruition.

Therefore, to sum up, not only does Pilgrim's Pride look very attractive from a valuation standpoint, but also sales are growing much faster than the sector in general. Both of these variables reduce risk significantly in this play in the long run. We look forward to continued coverage