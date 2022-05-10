The Market Has Sold Off: Here Are Some Steps You Can Take

peakSTOCK/iStock via Getty Images

Main Thesis & Background

The purpose of this article is to discuss the broader state of the market. This is a macro-take, including stocks, fixed-income and other alternative assets like commodities and crypto. Simply, I want to examine what is going on across both risk-on and risk-off assets, and how readers can take some steps now to profit for the longer term.

Simply put, market sell-offs represent buying opportunities. Of course, if one buys in too soon, they risk amplifying losses. This fact is not lost on me, and the reality is I would not advocate getting too aggressive at current levels. The market is in a bearish/panic mode, and one particularly painful part of this sell-off is that there is little that has been unaffected. While most people track the major U.S. indices, which are all down, but we should also note that sectors like bonds (corporates, treasuries, and munis), crypto, and precious metals are all down. The following chart helps to illustrate the pressure we have seen over the past month:

1-Month Returns (Various Assets) (Google Finance)

I view this as a problem inherently because it signifies that correlations are quite high right now across the board. I personally hold some muni bonds, and I like to use some of that position to rotate in to equities when the market sells off. This is because munis theoretically should perform well as stocks decline, which is true for most IG bonds. Yet, funds like the iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) and iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB), and iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD) are all down over the past month. So if one was holding out in those sectors in order to protect capital and capitalize on an equity draw-down, they may be disappointed with the current opportunity since those bond positions are in the red also.

The same goes for assets like Bitcoin (and other cryptos), gold, silver, and other presumably risk-off assets. With the exception of commodities like oil and gas, and food inputs like wheat and other agricultural products, assets have lost a lot of value. It is this precise backdrop that makes the current environment so difficult to navigate. Yet, there are a few actionable steps I believe investors can take right now, and I will discuss those below.

Action #1: Sell Some Losers

I will begin this sector by making it clear I am not a tax advisor. I am not intending this to be tax advice, and I am not giving individual recommendations. But a strategy that has worked well for me over time is to use opportunities like this to sell off some losers, harvest the tax losses, and move on from those stocks/funds/ideas that haven't been panning out.

Of course, I expect some of the rebuttal to be that selling losers is a "buy high, sell low" strategy. I guess that is true to some degree. But I don't view it in a bad light necessarily. We have to consider opportunity cost before declaring "selling low" is bad. If you sell low and the asset rebounds then, sure, you missed out and it was poorly timed. But that assumes you went to cash, bought a under-performing asset instead, or blew the proceeds some other way. But I am not saying go to cash here. I am saying divest some of those bad performers and use that cash on something else.

There are benefits to this, and I will give a few examples. One, selling off positions that are in the red helps to reduce tax obligations in the following calendar year. This is a cut and dry positive. But I would caution readers to be careful not to run afoul of the "wash" trading rule. In order to properly claim these losses you cannot buy the asset back, or an identical type security back, within 30 days. This includes in a spouse account or a retirement account. You have to stay out of the position in entirely for at least 30 days, otherwise the tax loss is "washed" away.

Two, when we consider the benefit from the tax write-off, that takes some of the pressure off finding a "better" asset. What I mean is, investors often hang on to losers because they don't want to miss the rebound. That is a risk, no doubt about it. But there is also a risk to holding on to a loser for longer than one should and losing out for longer because of the "hope" of a rebound. In addition, let us assume one sells stock "X" and buys stock "Y", both of which see a 10% pop over the next 30 days. Well, although the returns were identical, the investor who sold "X' at a loss and bought "Y" and holds it has become better off because the tax loss has generated some tax savings, which would not have occurred otherwise. Of course, if one goes ahead and sells "Y", then that tax benefit is negated, but that is why I would advocate selling off a loser and moving in to something that you will feel comfortable with over the long-term, so you don't feel obligated to sell it right away and trigger those tax gains.

I think readers will get the point here - I view sell-offs as a time to make portfolio adjustments. While selling at lows can be seen as unwise, I don't believe it is if it gives you the opportunity to capture a tax loss and redeploy that capital elsewhere.

Action #2: Hang On To The Winners and Buy What You've Been Watching

Expanding on the point above, I also take the opposite take on the winners. Some investors may be tempted to "lock in" profit in their positions that are up. They have seen gains become smaller gains, and it is natural to not want to see their entire gain wiped away. This again is a strategy I disagree with. I would hang on to winners, preferring to divest the losers, because of tax implications.

In fairness, if one has a winner if a tax-advantaged account, then this dynamic does shift. If it makes you feel better to take some risk off the table and take some profit, then I do advocate making sure your portfolio is in your comfort range. But I would point out that before doing so, take a close look at why you are selling. These is a security that is possibly holding up well in a difficult environment. There could be strong reasons for this, suggesting further gains are in the cards. An example might be the Energy sector of U.S. dividend payers. These are themes investors are flocking to, driven by rising oil prices and a desire for quality companies. Do you see these trends changing any time soon? I sure don't, sure I would challenge this wisdom of reducing this exposure just to "lock in" profit.

I also use these types of environments to buy that stock or fund I have been waiting for a better price on. The sell-off represents that opportunity to do just that. Personally, in general I will use broad weakness as a change to add to the S&P 500, and the Dow Jones Index, just to keep it simple and to benefit from a macro-correction to the upside. But I also will buy some individual stocks that I have been waiting to add to or buy because suddenly they are cheaper. Essentially, if I have been waiting for an opportunity to buy a stock and I don't do it now, I probably never will.

I bring this up because there are a couple positions I made recently in this vein. Now, these are two positions I currently have, but I had been reluctant to add to my position. With this past month's weakness, it was a no-brained for me to buy in to both Mid-America Apartment Communities (MAA) and JPMorgan Chase (JPM), which are down sharply over a 1-month period:

YTD Returns (MAA and JPM) (Google Finance)

These are very different stocks in very difficult industries (apartment rentals and retail and investment banking). I am not necessarily suggesting readers pick up these companies, but the principle I am illustrating is that I was long these two stocks going in to 2022. They have been good performers and I wanted to keep building on those positions but the share prices were too rich for me to do so. Now, in a month, I am getting a much more attractive buy-in point, and I took advantage of it. In sum, I would suggest readers pull the trigger on those tickers they have been watching but not acting on, whether it is MAA, JPM, or anything else.

*I have a long position in both MAA and JPM

Action #3: Look For Value & Don't Look Back

My thesis here is clearly that investors should be taking this broader weakness as a chance to buy-in. But I am not one to advocate swing trading and short-term buying. Sure, that can be fun and profitable at the same time. But it also is a risky proposition for retail investors in particular. From my days working at a brokerage (Scottrade, which was acquired by TD Bank), I have seen retail investors get overextended, as rebounds don't always happen right now, and they end up compounding losses they weren't prepared for. This can lead to financial loss well above a tolerance range, not to mention stress and anxiety. So I emphasize to use funds here that you can afford to lock-in for a while, and are able to withstand more downside with.

With that background brings me to point #3, which was buying value. The key here is to take positions that seem oversold, but be willing to hang on to them for a while because going against the market momentum can take a while to pay off. Because of that, the positions should be something you want and fit in with your long-term plan. This is in contrast to the idea that something is down and you will sell for a profit in the near-term when it recovers. That recovery can take time, and you may find yourself holding something you never really wanted in the first place. That is not the type of investing I do or advocate, so I stress to find value in areas you are comfortable holding.

For me, municipal bonds are sending me all sorts of buy signals. As my readers know, this is a fundamental position I have held for a long time. Yet, I shed a good bit of my exposure last year as bonds were richly priced and duration risk had me losing sleep at night. In the end, munis have taken a beating, and I will admit that I have bought back in to them this year far too soon. While I saved some of the downside by divesting a bit last year, buying in on weakness this year has not worked out, yet. But I am comfortable with this asset class longer term, especially since I am a working professional in an above-average tax bracket. So this has not deterred me from maintaining my position, and even looking to add on more as prices decline.

To understand why, it is simple. Munis just seem about as oversold as they can be. While yields are up across the board, the income offered by munis is getting far too attractive to pass up when we consider tax implications. At present, the municipal bond index is offering after-tax yields in excess of 5%:

Muni Yields (Charles Schwab)

I just don't believe this is justified. The geo-political risks impacting equity indices, such as war in Ukraine and Asian lockdowns, are not really that relevant to state and local government revenues. Of course, rising inflation and Fed interest rate hikes are, but the income offered by munis now appears to compensate well for those risks. Further, due to a reasonably strong labor market and resilient U.S. consumer, state and local tax collection has been incredibly strong post-2020.

Tax Collections (Vanguard)

This should give some insight in why I like munis. Tax collections drive credit quality, and the strength in this attribute suggests muni defaults will continue their track record of being historically rare (for investment grade rated munis). Until this backdrop changes, I have faith that muni bonds will recover in time.

* I have a position in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NEA) and BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (BBN).

Markets Are Bearish. This Is Good For Contrarians, But More Pain Is Possible

We all know that buying when others are fearful and selling leads to long-term alpha. Waiting for the dust to clear and for conditions to be back to "normal" means you will have missed part, if not all, of any equity rally. So we have to buy in when things seem bleak. This is certainly one of those times, but there is the very real possibility that more downside is on tap. While trading losses in 2022 are piling up, if we look back one year, the S&P 500 is only down a few percentage points. Stocks are at elevated levels and valuations are not close to being "cheap". While valuations are down significantly from where they ended 2021, the S&P 500 is still more expensive than its longer term average:

Forward P/E S&P 500 (S&P Global)

The takeaway is to start buying in, but to do so in measured steps with money you can afford to see drop in value if conditions keep getting worse. With the potential for an escalation of the war in eastern Europe, Chinese COVID-lockdowns, rapidly declining consumer sentiment, and stubborn inflation, more equity losses are not just a possibility, but a plausibility.

Yet, with all these unknowns, risks, and negative investor sentiment, we have a chance at a contrarian play. In fact, investors have been loading up on inverse ETFs at a record pace. This is funds that go up when stocks go down, and have been drawing in dollars at an accelerating pace:

Inverse Fund Buying (Bloomberg)

The contrarian in me can't help but recognize this signal. Bearish bets have been accelerating, and that tells me the time to start betting the opposite way is presenting itself. Timing a bottom and/or the end of bearish sentiment is not going to be easy, but I can't let a graphic like that one pass me buy without buying something.

Energy Has So Much Momentum

My last topic has to do with the Energy sector, which is one I wish I was more bullish on over time. My position is not exceptionally large, but it has been growing with time as the returns just keep piling up. At this point, I see no reason to exit this position, and will maintain my holdings in the hopes that the demand/supply imbalance we are seeing of late will continue to drive returns in the Energy equity market.

I bring this up because I do not think it is too late for readers to buy in or add to positions. The Energy sector has the most relative strength of any sector in the S&P 500, by a wide margin:

Relative Strength by Sector (Fidelity)

With elevated oil prices, relative strength, and rising earnings across the sector, this is an area readers should absolutely be considering in 2022.

*I own the Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE).

Bottom-line

A lot of market value has been wiped away, and that is never a positive development. With markets on shaky ground and losses piling up, I view this environment as a buying opportunity. However, I anticipate a rocky road ahead, so would suggest buying in slowly as more losses are absolutely in the cards. I have never perfectly timed a bottom before, and don't expect to this time either, so I am going to buy in a measured and diversified way.

At this juncture, I have shed off some losers for the tax benefits, picked up some stocks I had wanted to own more of at a discount, and rotated back in under-valued sectors like muni bonds because the story is just too compelling. In the equity realm, VDE still looks attractive to me, despite the temptation to take some profits. Oil remains under-supplied and travel is coming back across the U.S., Europe, and other parts of the world. This suggests 2022's top performing sector, Energy, still has room to run. Beyond that, I continue to advocate buying large-cap dividend payers, because this is a strategy that has served me well since I began an investor. It provides income, less volatile returns, and general peace of mind. For equity dividend plays, I hold the iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO), Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD), SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY), the latter of which I recently wrote about here.

My hope is this review gives readers a lot to think about, and provides some actionable steps to take advantage of this volatile climate. Investors are getting very bearish, and that is when the best buying opportunities present themselves. The time is come to start boosting allocations, staying patient, and looking for value in quality names. Longer term, buying today will pay off.