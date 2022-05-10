Falcor/E+ via Getty Images

We're nearly halfway through the Q1 Earnings Season for the Gold Miners Index (GDX) and one of the first companies to release its results is SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM). The company had a solid start to the year, even if production was down 12% year-over-year. While these headline numbers may appear weak relative to Q1 2021, the company continues to make solid progress from an exploration, operations, and development standpoint. Given its continued operational excellence, industry-leading mine lives, and a very reasonable valuation, I would view pullbacks below $18.30 as buying opportunities.

SSR Mining Operations (Company Presentation)

SSR Mining released its Q1 results last week, reporting quarterly production of ~173,700 GEOs, translating to a 12% decline from the year-ago period. Given the lower gold sales and the impact of inflationary pressures, all-in sustaining cost [AISC] margins also took a hit, sinking to $787/oz in Q1 2022. The good news is that the company is tracking in line with its FY2022 guidance, and the slow start was largely expected due to the back-end weighted production profile this year. Let's take a closer look below.

SSR Mining - Quarterly GEO Production (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Production

The below chart shows that attributable gold production was much lower in Q1 2022, coming in at ~142,900 ounces vs. ~154,400 ounces in the year-ago period. This was related to fewer ounces produced at Copler and Marigold, its major contributors in Turkey and Nevada. At Copler, the declining production was attributed to the depletion of oxide ore but partially offset by higher throughput from the ramp-up of the newly commissioned flotation circuit. While this production figure was the weakest since SSR Mining took over the asset, investors should be looking to the future at Copler, not focusing on a single quarterly production figure.

SSR Mining - Quarterly Gold Production (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

When it comes to the future of this asset, SSR Mining is working to bring its Ardich Extension online next year, with a goal for the first production from this near-mine asset in 2023. This is expected to extend the mine life at Copler out to 2042 based solely on reserves and it will add 1.2 million ounces of gold from Ardich at a very reasonable capex figure of $69 million. So, while production is expected to dip further in 2023 and has been in a steady downtrend since the merger of equals (~391,000 ounces produced in FY2019), the next several years will look much better than the current two-year average (~253,000 ounces).

Copler District Master Plan - Production Profile (Company Presentation)

This is because SSR Mining has internal approvals to advance the C2 Project to the Pre-Feasibility level, with this project having the potential to boost Copler's production profile by 2025. Assuming the company goes ahead with the project, which carries very modest upfront capex estimates (~$220 million), Copler's production profile would average ~330,000 ounces per annum between 2025 and 2030, a more than 30% increase from FY2022 levels. Notably, operating costs could fall below the current cost guidance, with all-in sustaining costs projected to be $924/oz.

Finally, if approved, Copler would maintain a ~225,000-ounce production profile in the following decade (2031-2040), based on only resources outlined to date. With the average mine sector-wide having a sub-10-year mine life based on reserves, the outlook for a 20+ year mine life at Copler with industry-leading margins certainly makes SSR Mining a stand-out name in the sector. So, while some investors are likely to focus on the weak Q1 results, I don't see any value in focusing on the short-term potential of this asset when the long-term potential is phenomenal.

Marigold Operations (Company Presentation)

Moving over to Marigold, the Nevada asset also had a soft Q1, with the production of ~33,800 ounces, a 50% decline from the year-ago period. While this is a massive dip in production, it's important to note that Marigold was up against near-insurmountable comps, with Q1 2021 representing its second best quarter in years (Q1 2021: ~67,900 ounces). The lower production in the period was related to an increase in heap leach inventory that has deferred some production into Q2 due to the timing of replacement and slower leaching rates of finer ore from the north pits.

The good news is that this decline in production and higher costs ($1,564/oz vs. $1,195) was largely expected due to higher waste stripping in H1 2022 before grades improve in the back half of the year. Hence, despite production tracking at just ~15% of the mine's FY2022 guidance mid-point (230,000 ounces), there's no reason to believe SSR Mining won't come in within its guidance range. It's also worth noting that, like Copler, Marigold has a very bright future given its exploration success, with the possibility to significantly improve the long-term production profile with a potential stand-alone processing facility at Buffalo Valley or Trenton Canyon.

Seabee - Quarterly Gold Production (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Fortunately, although production was lower at SSR Mining's two primary operations (Marigold & Copler), Seabee picked up much of the slack with a massive quarter. This was evidenced by gold production of ~52,600 ounces, translating to a more than 120% increase year-over-year. The jump in production was driven by much higher grades in the period, with the asset processing ~95,000 tonnes at an average feed grade of 17.80 grams per tonne gold, helped by access to a higher-grade zone outside of reserves that was initially mined in Q2 2021.

The good news is that SSR Mining is working to define an extension to this high-grade zone with its current exploration program, suggesting there could be an opportunity to spike grades being fed to the mill in the future. The negative news is that investors shouldn't expect a repeat performance of Q1 this year, at least in 2022, with grades expected to dip back below the 10.0 gram per tonne range. Still, the upside opportunity here, especially with the added landholdings, has improved the outlook at this relatively small asset. Meanwhile, mining rates continue to improve, with record mine throughput of 103,000 tonnes in Q1 2022.

Financial Results

While production was down 12% year-over-year which impacted costs due to lower gold sales, SSR Mining has seen additional pressure on margins from sector-wide inflation. This led to a more than 7% decline in AISC margins to $787/oz (Q1 2021: $828/oz), with the higher gold price ($1,880/oz) more than offset by the double-digit cost increase year-over-year. However, these costs are tracking ahead of the guidance mid-point of $1,150/oz, and I would expect SSR Mining to see costs come in towards the lower end of its range, closer to $1,140/oz in FY2022 (guidance range: $1,120/oz to $1,180/oz).

SSR Mining - Quarterly Revenue (Company Filings, Author's Chart) SSR Mining - Quarterly & Trailing-Twelve Month Free Cash Flow (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Moving over to revenue and free cash flow, SSR Mining reported revenue of $355.5 million and free cash flow of $27.7 million in the period. This represented a 3% drop and more than 50% decline year-over-year, with Q1 2021 revenue and free cash flow of $366.5 million and $71.8 million. While this free cash flow figure may appear low, it's important to note that Q1 is lower due to tax and royalty payments and working capital outlays and will increase sharply in H2 of this year.

Like the weaker production at Marigold and Copler, I would not place too much emphasis on the Q1 free cash flow figure. In fact, if the gold price can average $1,900/oz, SSR Mining trades a nearly 7% FY2022 free cash flow yield. This is a very reasonable valuation for a producer with a track record of operational excellence and a very solid development portfolio at all of its gold operations. In addition, the company has a copper opportunity with its Copper Hill Project in Turkey, which, while early-stage, could potentially contribute to production closer to 2030 if it continues to show promise.

SSR Mining - Earnings Trend & Forward Estimates (FactSet.com, Author's Chart)

Finally, looking at SSR Mining's earnings, the company reported quarterly EPS of $0.300 vs. $0.48 in the year-ago period. This was related to much lower revenue and weaker margins, but we should see earnings increase significantly in the back half of the year. As it stands, SSR Mining is likely to see an 18% dip in annual earnings per share in FY2022 ($1.44 vs. $1.78), which is why I warned not to pay up for the stock above $22.50, given that the tough year-over-year comps made the stock susceptible to a pullback.

Following the recent dip to $20.15, the valuation is becoming more attractive vs. what I believe to be a conservative fair value of US$24.40. While this points to a 20% upside, I prefer to buy at a minimum 25% discount to fair value, even when it comes to some of the best-run producers sector-wide. After applying this 25% discount to my conservative fair value for SSR Mining of $24.40 (9x FY2022 free cash flow), the low-risk buy point for the stock comes in at $18.30 or lower. Hence, we are not quite in what I'd consider a low-risk buy zone, even with the sharp pullback.

Seabee Operations (Company Website)

SSR Mining continues to execute near flawlessly, and there's a lot to like about the company. This is because it focuses on low-capex development opportunities that allow it to maintain/grow production while delivering attractive returns to shareholders (active buyback program, recent dividend increase). These attributes are not that unusual in the million-ounce producer space, but they make SSR Mining an anomaly in the mid-tier space. Given the company's continued operational excellence, industry-leading reserve lives, and reasonable valuation at a nearly 7% free cash flow yield, I would view pullbacks below $18.30 as low-risk buying opportunities.