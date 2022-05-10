Regulatory Decisions: COVID-19 Vaccine Winners And Losers

luza studios/E+ via Getty Images

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration have recommended getting a Moderna (MRNA) or a Pfizer/BioNTech (PFE) (BNTX) vaccine whenever possible rather than the Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) (JNJ) vaccine because only the latter is supposed to cause very rare, but potentially deadly blood clots (history). Other countries mostly in Europe suspended the use of the AztraZeneca vaccine over the same blood-clotting issue. The public thus holds the view that certain coronavirus vaccines are good and others are not.

Johnson & Johnson vaccine sales have been severely undercut due to the perception that it is not as effective nor as safe as the other vaccines (comprehensive article). However, because vaccines sales are a relatively small part of the company's overall revenue stream, the depressing sales numbers have not had much impact upon either the company's profits or stock value (the same could also be said of AztraZeneca). If Johnson and Johnson had not faced these headwinds, though, perhaps its stock price would have been at least slightly higher. The same logic also applies in reverse to the tailwinds for Pfizer. However, BioNTech and Moderna who are currently dependent on vaccine sales, did to some degree benefit from the misfortunes of their competitors. In addition, the FDA's slowness in taking up the emergency use authorization application for the Novavax (NVAX) vaccine has financially hurt that company.

The distinction between good and bad vaccines did not take into account the rare but sometimes fatal cases of myocarditis which appeared to be more common with the Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech mRNA vaccines. The distinction also failed to take into account several studies suggesting that the incidence of blood clots were not that much less for the mRNA vaccines (study one, study two, article). In a CNN interview, FDA commissioner Robert Califf made the rare acknowledgement that the difference between the vaccines involved the rate rather than the existence of blood-clotting events (video of full interview not available).

The issue of blood clotting is likely precipitated by increasing levels of the antibody Immunoglobulin G which all the major vaccines produce. In people with high levels of IgG, such as those who have had blood clotting disorders before (specifically immune thrombocytopenia) or who currently have them, the risk for a bad outcome after taking any of the current vaccines was much higher than in the general population (although the risk is substantially greater for those who contracted the coronavirus). Individuals with certain autoimmune conditions also have high levels of IgG so it is possible that they too are at greater risk for blood clots (lupus and arthritis, Celiac disease).

AztraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson tried to lure Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna into developing a vaccine safer for those prone to blood clotting, but the latter two companies refused to take the bait (article). And thus, the winners and losers in the coronavirus vaccine battle were clearly set.

In part, though, Johnson & Johnson was responsible for its own problems. It counted on people choosing a one-shot vaccine over a two-shot vaccine, even though its vaccine was somewhat less effective. The Johnson & Johnson booster appears to provide longer lasting immunity than that produced by its mRNA rivals, but for the company that evidence was too little, too late (story).

What can be said of Johnson & Johnson in terms of being its own worst enemy can also be said of Novavax. The company had a series of manufacturing issues and problems that delayed its emergency use request to the FDA for months. Novavax finally submitted it emergency use authorization request for its vaccine to the FDA in January of this year, but several months later the FDA still has not made a decision (an advisory committee may take up the matter on June 7th). The FDA says without specifying that it is a "incredibly complex" review, but critics are charging the agency with slow-walking the approval process.

To state the obvious, if the FDA denies the application, Novavax's stock value will go down and if they approve it, it will go up. But at this late stage neither will be as dramatic a change as it would have been even a few months ago. At least in terms of blood clots, Novavax is by far the safest of the vaccine options, which makes its history that much more aggravating (saponin adjuvant reduces clot likelihood).

As far as Moderna and BioNTech are concerned, a gradual decline in stock value may be expected at least for the remaining course of the pandemic. Each variant and subvariant reduces the effectiveness of the vaccines such that there are increases in infections, hospitalizations, and deaths among the vaccinated (article). The numbers decrease with a recent booster and increase with no vaccination at all. There still may be a market for boosters, then, which may need to be given more often. It is unclear, though, how much longer the U.S. government will pay for the vaccines. More and more people may also begin to balk at getting additional boosters. The subvariants may begin to become resistant to vaccines, requiring new vaccines which will take a considerable amount of time and cost to produce, assuming that a pan-Omicron vaccine is even possible. As long as the pattern of subvariant mutations is not broken by a more transmissible and more severe variant, the coronavirus pandemic hopefully is heading in the same direction as the Spanish flu, with fewer and fewer severe subvariants.

Some may consider this analysis myopic as it does not consider the potential of mRNA technology not only for other viruses but for medical applications outside of viruses (Moderna pipeline, BioNTech pipeline). But the mRNA technology still has a lot to prove and at this point nothing is a given. For the short-term at least, it is difficult to see a major positive catalyst for either BioNTech or Moderna.