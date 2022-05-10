Taboola: A First Take
Summary
- Today, we put adtech concern Taboola.com into the spotlight for the first time.
- Despite solid revenue growth and myriad partnerships with large media players, the stock finds itself deep in "Busted IPO" territory.
- A full investment analysis follows in the paragraphs below.
- Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at The Busted IPO Forum. Learn More »
It is a principle of diplomacy that one must know something of the truth in order to lie convincingly.”― Tom Clancy
I recently published an article on Outbrain Inc. (OB). One of the questions that came from a reader was a take on a similar concern named Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA). This is a small cap name I have hadn't done a deep dive in, as it only came public a bit over a year ago. Like most debuts in 2021, the stock is now deep in "Busted IPO" territory. An analysis follows in the paragraphs below.
Company Overview
Taboola.com is based out of the Big Apple. The company operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the "open web to users."
The company is partnered with many well-known media properties and publishers. More than 14,000 advertisers use Taboola to reach over 500 million daily active users. The stock currently trades around four bucks a share and sports an approximate $1 billion market capitalization.
Fourth Quarter Results
On February 22nd, the company reported fourth quarter results which wrapped up a solid FY2021 which included the acquisition of Connexity.
Taboola broke even on the quarter on a GAAP basis. Revenues rose nearly 16% on a year-over-year basis to nearly $408 million, more than $12 million over the consensus estimate.
|Three Months Ended December 31,
|Year Ended December 31,
|(dollars in thousands)
|2021
|2020
|2021
|2020
|% change YoY
|Revenues
|$
|407,668
|$
|351,294
|$
|1,378,458
|$
|1,188,893
|15.9
|%
|Gross Profit
|$
|143,642
|$
|93,021
|$
|441,071
|$
|319,497
|38.1
|%
|Net Income (loss)
|$
|585
|$
|2,753
|$
|(24,948
|)
|$
|8,493
|NM
|Ratio of Net Income (loss) to Gross Profit
|0.4
|%
|3.0
|%
|(5.7
|%)
|2.7
|%
|NM
|Cash Flow from Operations
|$
|22,968
|$
|57,469
|$
|63,521
|$
|139,087
|(54.3
|%)
|Cash, cash equivalents and short-term deposits
|$
|319,319
|$
|242,811
|$
|319,319
|$
|242,811
|31.5
|%
|Non-GAAP Financial Data*
|ex-TAC Gross Profit
|$
|169,210
|$
|110,202
|$
|518,863
|$
|382,352
|35.7
|%
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|65,383
|$
|32,993
|$
|179,464
|$
|106,193
|69.0
|%
|Ratio of Adjusted EBITDA to ex-TAC Gross Profit
|38.6
|%
|29.9
|%
|34.6
|%
|27.8
|%
|24.5
|%
|Free Cash Flow
|$
|12,672
|$
|53,375
|$
|24,451
|$
|121,313
|(79.8
|%)
Management provided the following Q1 guidance for the next fiscal year at part of that quarterly press release:
Revenues of $353 to $359 million; Gross Profit of $108 to $112 million; ex-TAC Gross Profit of $134 to $138 million; Adjusted EBITDA of $32 to $34 million; Non-GAAP Net Income of $12 to $14 million."
At the end of March, leadership confirmed this quarterly guidance.
Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet
The analyst community remains largely sanguine on TBLA. Over the past three months, five analyst firms including Needham and Cowen & Co. have reissued Buy ratings on the stock, albeit two of them had minor downward price target revisions. Price targets proffered are in the tight range of $10 to $13 a share.
Less than one percent of the outstanding shares are currently held short. The company ended FY2021 with almost $320 million in cash and marketable securities against some $285 million in long term debt on the company's balance sheet.
Verdict
The current analyst consensus has TBLA making the slightest of profits in FY2022 as revenues rise some 20% to some $1.65 billion. This compares to a loss of 23 cents a share in FY2021. Those estimates could well come down over the year, as management made the following assumptions during its last earnings conference call, which occurred just before the invasion of Ukraine.
Our guidance assumes that the global economy continues to recover, with no major COVID-19 related or other setbacks that may cause economic conditions to deteriorate or significantly reduce advertiser demand."
Obviously, the outlook for both domestic and global growth in 2022 have decayed significantly since then.
That said, the company does seem well-positioned over the long term in this growing space of the advertising. In addition, the stock is down nearly 50% so far in 2022 and trades for around .6 times forward sales, a pittance compared to the valuation at the IPO last year. With the stock much lower than analyst price targets, TBLA seems to merit at least a small "watch item" position for now. Investors should get a new updated set of data points, when Taboola reports first quarter results later this month.
It's a time-honored truism of diplomacy that the most resented epithet is the one most accurately depicting the deficiencies of the recipient.”― Keith Laumer
Author's note: I present and update my best small-cap Busted IPO stock ideas only to subscribers of my exclusive marketplace, The Busted IPO Forum. Try a free 2-week trial today by clicking on our logo below!
This article was written by
The Busted IPO Forum founded by Bret Jensen, is a hypothetical $200K portfolio built of stocks that have been public for 18 months to five years that are significantly under their offering price. Many times after the initial analyst hyperbole has died and lockups have expired, these same companies can be had for .30 to .50 cents on the dollar from when the shares went public. As lucrative as this niche has been for my portfolio over the years, a service or newsletter has not existed that covered this segment of the market -- until now! The goal in creating the Busted IPO Forum is to build a portfolio of 15-20 small cap and mid cap busted IPOs which consistently outperform the Russell 2000 over time. As of 07/02/2021 our model portfolio has generated an overall return of 73.84% substantially above the 52.37% gain from the Russell 2000 over the same time frame.
• • •
Specializing in profiling high beta sectors, Bret Jensen founded and also manages The Biotech Forum, The Insiders Forum, and the Busted IPO Forum model portfolios. Finding “gems” in the biotech and small-cap stock sectors, these highly volatile spaces proven hugely successful have empowered Bret Jensen's own investing portfolio.
• • •
Learn more about Bret Jensen's Marketplace offerings:
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in TBLA over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: Bret Jensen is the Founder of and authors articles for the Biotech Forum, Busted IPO Forum, and Insiders Forum