I recently published an article on Outbrain Inc. (OB). One of the questions that came from a reader was a take on a similar concern named Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA). This is a small cap name I have hadn't done a deep dive in, as it only came public a bit over a year ago. Like most debuts in 2021, the stock is now deep in "Busted IPO" territory. An analysis follows in the paragraphs below.

Company Overview

Taboola.com is based out of the Big Apple. The company operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the "open web to users."

The company is partnered with many well-known media properties and publishers. More than 14,000 advertisers use Taboola to reach over 500 million daily active users. The stock currently trades around four bucks a share and sports an approximate $1 billion market capitalization.

Fourth Quarter Results

On February 22nd, the company reported fourth quarter results which wrapped up a solid FY2021 which included the acquisition of Connexity.

Taboola broke even on the quarter on a GAAP basis. Revenues rose nearly 16% on a year-over-year basis to nearly $408 million, more than $12 million over the consensus estimate.

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, (dollars in thousands) 2021 2020 2021 2020 % change YoY Revenues $ 407,668 $ 351,294 $ 1,378,458 $ 1,188,893 15.9 % Gross Profit $ 143,642 $ 93,021 $ 441,071 $ 319,497 38.1 % Net Income (loss) $ 585 $ 2,753 $ (24,948 ) $ 8,493 NM Ratio of Net Income (loss) to Gross Profit 0.4 % 3.0 % (5.7 %) 2.7 % NM Cash Flow from Operations $ 22,968 $ 57,469 $ 63,521 $ 139,087 (54.3 %) Cash, cash equivalents and short-term deposits $ 319,319 $ 242,811 $ 319,319 $ 242,811 31.5 % Non-GAAP Financial Data* ex-TAC Gross Profit $ 169,210 $ 110,202 $ 518,863 $ 382,352 35.7 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 65,383 $ 32,993 $ 179,464 $ 106,193 69.0 % Ratio of Adjusted EBITDA to ex-TAC Gross Profit 38.6 % 29.9 % 34.6 % 27.8 % 24.5 % Free Cash Flow $ 12,672 $ 53,375 $ 24,451 $ 121,313 (79.8 %)

Management provided the following Q1 guidance for the next fiscal year at part of that quarterly press release:

Revenues of $353 to $359 million; Gross Profit of $108 to $112 million; ex-TAC Gross Profit of $134 to $138 million; Adjusted EBITDA of $32 to $34 million; Non-GAAP Net Income of $12 to $14 million."

At the end of March, leadership confirmed this quarterly guidance.

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet

The analyst community remains largely sanguine on TBLA. Over the past three months, five analyst firms including Needham and Cowen & Co. have reissued Buy ratings on the stock, albeit two of them had minor downward price target revisions. Price targets proffered are in the tight range of $10 to $13 a share.

Less than one percent of the outstanding shares are currently held short. The company ended FY2021 with almost $320 million in cash and marketable securities against some $285 million in long term debt on the company's balance sheet.

Verdict

The current analyst consensus has TBLA making the slightest of profits in FY2022 as revenues rise some 20% to some $1.65 billion. This compares to a loss of 23 cents a share in FY2021. Those estimates could well come down over the year, as management made the following assumptions during its last earnings conference call, which occurred just before the invasion of Ukraine.

Our guidance assumes that the global economy continues to recover, with no major COVID-19 related or other setbacks that may cause economic conditions to deteriorate or significantly reduce advertiser demand."

Obviously, the outlook for both domestic and global growth in 2022 have decayed significantly since then.

That said, the company does seem well-positioned over the long term in this growing space of the advertising. In addition, the stock is down nearly 50% so far in 2022 and trades for around .6 times forward sales, a pittance compared to the valuation at the IPO last year. With the stock much lower than analyst price targets, TBLA seems to merit at least a small "watch item" position for now. Investors should get a new updated set of data points, when Taboola reports first quarter results later this month.

