xavierarnau/E+ via Getty Images

Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) is a global asset manager operating through its Seaspan Corporation and APR Energy Limited businesses. The shipping and energy businesses can be quite cyclical and volatile. Let’s dive into where this financials sector stock may be headed.

Color On Quarter

Ahead of earnings later this week, let’s review the last quarterly report and stock price action. It was not pretty on February 17 when shares plunged from $16 to under $15 in reaction to Atlas Corp’s February 16 earnings report. Actual earnings per share were verified at $0.42 versus the consensus estimate of $0.48, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The Wall Street Journal

Driving the earnings miss was the expiration of a pair of key power generation contracts (Mexicali and Equatorial Guinea), according to Bank of America Global Research. Atlas has been looking to diversify its operations away from just containership charting. The firm has recently sold some vessels due to high market rates, as reported in the most recent quarter.

First-quarter results will hit the tape Wednesday afternoon. Given the poor price action of late and what appear to be weakening fundamentals, downside price action might be on the docket.

According to Wall Street Horizon corporate event data, an earnings conference call is slated for Thursday at 8:30 AM ET. Options traders should also pay attention to the May 20 options expiration date.

Technical Take

ATCO has key support just above the $12 mark. After surging in price from the mid-2020 lows near $6, the stock finally found resistance at $16.50 in the third quarter of 2021. Shares have pulled back substantially by about 25%. The current risk/reward setup appears favorable heading into earnings Wednesday evening. A drop below $12 could trigger a selloff to near $9 based on price history.

Valuation

BofA expects $1.50 of EPS this year with 10% growth to $1.65 in 2023. The resulting P/E ratio is attractive for longer-term investors since shares trade under $13 today. I expect some near-term weakness in shares, but longer-term there is upside potential. It will be important to watch how charter rates go and if there is an improvement on the energy side of the business.

HSBC Conference

Another important event takes place on June 6. The 16th Annual Transport & Logistics Conference 2022 takes place, hosted by HSBC. The shipping industry conference held in China should feature comments from Atlas Corp’s management, but that is not yet confirmed, according to Wall Street Horizon data.

The Bottom Line

Expect volatility later this week in shares of ATCO. I see near-term downside risk given weak momentum and a bad earnings reaction last quarter. Long-term investors should consider a bullish stance, however, given the reasonable valuation.