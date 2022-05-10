Jasmin Pawlowicz/iStock via Getty Images

Yesterday's stock market selloff is meaningless in the larger picture of long-term midstream oil and gas fundamentals. We believe it has presented investors with an opportunity to buy attractively-priced midstream equities like Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

TRGP reported a strong quarter, with $626 million of Adjusted EBITDA, which was 1% above consensus estimates of $620 million. The company’s Adj. EBITDA grew 9.7% from the previous quarter and 21.3% from the year-ago quarter.

HFI Research

While TRGP didn’t raise full-year 2022 guidance, its current Adj. EBITDA forecast assumes a Waha natural gas price of $3.75 per MMBtu and a WTI price of $75 per barrel. TRGP’s financial results are sensitive to commodity price changes. For instance, every $0.25 increase in natural gas prices boosts its Adj. EBITDA by approximately $7 million. If today’s $7 per MMBtu natural gas price were sustained, it would increase Adj. EBITDA by $91 million, adding 4% to the current full-year Adj. EBITDA estimate of $2.4 billion. Management has been hedging its natural gas and NGL exposure over recent months, so we expect that it locked in high natural gas and NGL prices. It should therefore have little trouble exceeding its current full-year guidance for 2022.

The most noteworthy developments for TRGP so far this year have occurred on the financial front, with the company’s simplification process taking multiple steps forward. The process has created significant value for shareholders.

First, TRGP repurchased its DevCo joint venture interests. The company had originally entered into the DevCo arrangement with Stonepeak Infrastructure Partners in 2018 to finance the construction of the Grand Prix NGL Pipeline, the Gulf Coast Express Pipeline, and a 110,000 bpd fractionator in Mont Belvieu. After the three projects were placed into service, the DevCo agreements gave TRGP a four-year option to repurchase Stonepeak’s equity interests in the DevCo JVs at a fixed rate of return for a predetermined amount that we estimate represented an attractive multiple of less than 6-times EBITDA. In January, TRGP exercised the option to repurchase its DevCo stakes for $926.3 million. It thereby increased its ownership stake in the Grand Prix from 56% to 75%, in the Gulf Coast Express from 5% to 25%, and in its fractionation facility from 20% to 100%. Weeks after acquiring the DevCo assets, TRGP sold off its 25% ownership interest in the Gulf Coast Express in February for $875 million. The sale covered 94% of the cost of the entire DevCo acquisition. It enabled TRGP to reduce the debt it had taken on to fund the purchase.

Shortly after these transactions, S&P, Moody’s, and Fitch upgraded TRGP’s credit rating to investment grade.

Then, in March, TRGP made immediately accretive bolt-on acquisitions in South Texas. And by quarter-end, it had paid $49.7 million to repurchase 737,799 shares at a weighted average price of $67.37.

Later in March, TRGP priced an offering of $750 million of 4.2% Senior Notes due 2033 and $750 million of 4.95% Senior Notes due 2052. The pricing was perfectly timed, just weeks after TRGP had achieved investment-grade credit ratings from all three major rating agencies and before corporate borrowing costs began to surge. The company used a portion of the proceeds to tender for $482 million of its 5.875% Senior Notes due 2026.

In May, TRGP redeemed all its outstanding Series A Preferred Stock for $1.05 billion. The Series A Preferreds were a high-cost financing vehicle on which TRGP was paying 9.5%. In the first quarter alone, it paid $21.8 million of dividends on these securities, and in 2021, it paid $87.3 million. By redeeming the preferreds, the company eliminated future preferred dividend payments, boosting distributable cash flow for common shareholders. After the preferred redemption, TRGP’s debt-to-Adj. EBITDA ratio stood at a comfortable 3.3-times, in the bottom half of management’s targeted range of 3.0 to 4.0-times.

The DevCo purchase, subsequent asset sale, bolt-on acquisitions, share repurchases, and debt maneuvers over the past five months illustrate management’s capital allocation prowess. This is one of the main reasons why we have remained invested in TRGP stock since April 2021 and why we intend to hold for the long term.

In TRGP’s first-quarter earnings conference call, management said it expects to spend $700 to $800 million on growth capex for the full year, and shareholders can be confident the capital will be put to good use. Among the new projects are TRGP’s nearly-complete Legacy I natural gas processing plant in the Midland Basin, its Legacy II processing plant also in the Midland Basin, its Midway processing plant in the Delaware Basin, and an expansion of its LPG export loading capabilities. Management pledged “to return an increasing amount of capital to our shareholders,” which we believe will come in the form of stock repurchases and dividend hikes.

Turning to first-quarter operational performance, TRGP achieved record NGL transportation and fractionation volumes. On the G&P side, results were positive for all products except for crude oil, which is a relatively small business for TRGP. Permian G&P results across the midstream sector have been booming, and TRGP was no exception. TRGP reported a 27.4% increase in total Permian natural gas volumes and 29.1% increase in Permian NGL volumes versus year-ago levels.

HFI Research

Management reported increased activity across all of the company’s G&P acreage. Areas that saw volumes decline, such as the Badlands segment, faced severe weather that temporarily curtailed production. TRGP joined its peer EnLink Midstream (ENLC) in pointing out that E&P activity has picked up considerably in Oklahoma and in the Barnett Shale. It noted that E&Ps that hadn’t drilled in two or three years in those regions were contacting rigs to boost output.

Conclusion

Add TRGP to the list of midstream companies reporting strong first-quarter results. TRGP is seeing its free cash flow surge higher, and we’re confident that TRGP’s management will direct excess cash to shareholders. Coupled with ongoing stock repurchases at attractive prices, we believe shareholders are poised to reap additional gains in both income and capital appreciation. We own TRGP and recommend that investors who seek exposure to booming natural gas and NGL markets use the recent selloff to acquire shares for themselves.