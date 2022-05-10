S&P 500 At 52-Week Lows

Bespoke Investment Group profile picture
Bespoke Investment Group
44.04K Followers

Summary

  • The S&P 500 plummeted more than 3% on Monday and traded at a 52-week low (on a closing basis) for the first time since 3/23/20.
  • This marks the end of a 536-trading day streak in which the S&P 500 did not close at a 52-week low.
  • The streak that ended on Monday was the seventeenth longest on record and the 20th streak where it went at least 500 trading days without a 52-week low.

Hand of woman is checking Bitcoin price chart on digital exchange on computer, cryptocurrency future price action prediction.

oatawa/iStock via Getty Images

The S&P 500 plummeted more than 3% on Monday and traded at a 52-week low (on a closing basis) for the first time since 3/23/20. This marks the end of a 536-trading day streak in which the S&P 500 did not close at a 52-week low. So, how has the benchmark US index traded following prior days when it closed at a 52-week low? On an average basis, when the S&P 500 closes at a new 52-week low, it averages a gain of 7 basis points the following day and 63 basis points over the following week. In the next month, the S&P 500 averages a gain of 158 basis points.

S&P 500 streaks without closing at a new 52-week low

S&P 500 Streaks Without Closing At A New 52-Week Low (Author)

The streak that ended on Monday was the seventeenth longest on record and the 20th streak where it went at least 500 trading days without a 52-week low. Following the end of prior streaks, near-term forward returns have been quite weak. Over the next week, the S&P 500 averaged a loss of 50 basis points, which is 60 bps less than the average for all periods. Over the following month, the average gain was about half of that of all periods (+0.3% vs. +0.6%). Apart from the next six months, positivity rates were also lower across every time period we looked at. In the next year, the S&P 500 averaged a gain of 6.6% (median: 13.0%) versus 8.0% for all periods.

S&P 500 after breaking 500+ trading day streak of no 52-week closing lows

S&P 500 End Of No 52-Week Closing Low Streak (Author)

The S&P 500 has only declined by 2%+ to set a new closing 52-week low 24 times (for the first time in twelve months) since 1928. Following these occurrences, the index averaged a decline of 1.3% (median: -0.5%) over the following week, which is 140 basis points below the average of all periods. Over the following month, the S&P 500 averaged a gain of just 20 basis points (median -1.1%), which is again lower than the average of all periods. Over the following three and six months, average returns were better than average, although median returns were mixed. One year later, the average performance was slightly better than the average for all periods, but the median return was more than twice the historical average.

S&P 500 after a new 52-week low is set with a 2% decline

S&P 500 52-Week Closing Low Streak (Author)

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.

This article was written by

Bespoke Investment Group profile picture
Bespoke Investment Group
44.04K Followers
Bespoke Investment Group provides some of the most original content and intuitive thinking on the Street. Founded by Paul Hickey and Justin Walters, formerly of Birinyi Associates and creators of the acclaimed TickerSense blog, Bespoke offers multiple products that allow anyone, from institutions to the most modest investor, to gain the data and knowledge necessary to make intelligent and profitable investment decisions. Along with running their Think B.I.G. finance blog, Bespoke provides timely investment ideas through its Bespoke Premium (http://bespokepremium.com/) subscription service and also manages money (http://bespokepremium.com/mm) for high net worth individuals. Visit: Bespoke Investment Group (http://bespokeinvest.com/)
Follow
1 Comment
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.