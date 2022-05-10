Warner Bros. Discovery has the potential to deliver outsized returns for investors over the next 12-36 months. Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment

Author's Note: This will be the first position in this Special Situations Portfolio, and we will do at least a weekly update on additions, subtractions and analysis on the portfolio as it progresses. Going forward each article may feature one stock and get picked up by your watchlists on Seeking Alpha, or we may provide updates on the entire portfolio with no primary ticker (which would cause the article to be harder to find). We would encourage readers to become either Followers or Real-Time Followers in order to stay up-to-date.

We have always been amazed at how some companies are great aggregators of various businesses and can make almost any transaction work, while others might be better off just taking the initial capital they were going to use for a transaction and lighting that cash on fire and walking away. In some instances investors would be much better off just burning that initial cash outflow than actually going through with the transaction. AT&T (T) is one of those companies which has been a master of destruction with shareholder capital. While their transactions within the telecom space have done fairly well, even there they have had stumbles; namely the T-Mobile (TMUS) merger fiasco. However, the transactions outside of the core telecom space have fared poorly to put it kindly.

The TCI acquisition saw them offload those cable assets to Comcast (CMCSA), in what turned out to be a transformative transaction for Comcast roughly three years after AT&T took ownership, the DirecTV purchase was unwound via a deal with private equity and now the Time Warner purchase has been undone about three years after its close via a transaction with Discovery to form Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD). Ignoring all of the technology spin-offs and legacy stuff, AT&T was just a company with too much money doing stupid M&A; sometimes even buying at the high and selling at the low!

That brief history is important, because it sheds a little light on why we are bullish on Warner Bros. Discovery.

Long Needed Structure

From the onset of AT&T taking over Time Warner, we could see that there would be issues. Both large companies had two very different cultures and something was going to have to give in order to make it work long-term. The whole plan was whacky, from the dividend policy to management's plan to spend heavily on content in order to give it away to fiber and mobile customers, and it never really was (in our view) a viable business plan. When you have difficulty understanding how the basic math of a deal is supposed to play out over years, it is usually best to stay away.

While the AT&T suits could not tame Warner Media, we do believe that David Zaslav and his team at Discovery will. Discovery has a strict adherence to their philosophy about maximizing every dollar; whether it is being spent on advertising, production, etc. they want it to go further and deliver more value to shareholders than their competitors. This is why Mr. Zaslav and his team believe that they will take leverage of the combined company down to ~3x EBITDA within 24 months after the deal closes. It is also why they think they will not only find $3 billion in cost savings/synergies, but more as they streamline the combined operations. It is also why they shut down CNN+ just after its launch because they most likely saw that the ROI was not going to justify future spending (which is something AT&T would probably never have done). The CNN+ move is a perfect example of recognizing when to cut your losses and just let the cash you already invested burn rather than having to continually throw more good money after bad.

The below quote says a lot about the differing viewpoints on how Zaslav and his team manage their media portfolio and how AT&T was allowing Warner Media to be run:

But if I take a step back here and just look at, call it, the past 15 months for WarnerMedia sort of as a carve out-group, we're looking at more than $40 billion of revenue and really virtually no free cash flow. And right or wrong, management has made a decision to invest a lot of the incoming funds into a number of investment initiatives. And as I'm looking under the hood here again, CNN+ is just one example, and I don't want to go through sort of a list of specific examples, but there's a lot of chunky investments that are lacking what I would view as a solid analytical, financial foundation and meeting the ROI hurdles that I would like to see for major investments. -Gunnar Wiedenfels (on Warner Bros. Discovery Conference Call)

We suspect that in the coming months investors will find that the new management team will be forcing production crews to stick to budgets, cutting or delaying shows that do not have mass appeal and looking for ways to leverage their entire ecosystem to generate additional revenue (ad spend, licensing, etc.). In fact, on the company's latest conference call, management alluded to the idea that they could monetize content in countries that they are not going to be operating in for the foreseeable future rather than holding that content back for their own use down the road.

Good Things Ahead

It is our opinion that Zaslav & Company will have no problem finding $3 billion in annual savings at Warner Bros. Discovery. These savings will initially be used to help repay debt and fund new content the Discovery way - with a strict view on payoffs and cash flows. As Warner Bros. Discovery streamlines the business, we think that investors are going to be blown away by how much waste was occurring under AT&T's watch. We estimate that Warner Bros. Discovery may be able to generate up to about $6.5 billion annually in free cash flow from the Warner Media side of the business in the next few years via cost cutting, streamlining content spend, monetizing assets not currently being utilized and creating a better combined ecosystem with new revenue streams (think advertising).

Data by YCharts

Further Down The Road

This turnaround will not happen overnight, but if Mr. Zaslav and his management team are able to get these assets performing again, the combined company could very well be a juggernaut in the industry with the capacity to do one more large acquisition in the next few years. We think that last big deal will be used to fill the last few holes they have in their product offering while creating some pretty considerable cost savings. We are not too concerned about future deals ahead, because we believe that the Warner Media deal was a game changer and created a perfect marriage by combining a scrappy winner with an old-line media company that had not yet adapted to the times. There is plenty of meat still on the bones and with the combined company's content library they will have the luxury of finding more ways to monetize the assets they already own, instead of always having to worry about creating more and more content each year.

Conclusion And How To Trade

This is not a short-term story and will take some time to play out. Assuming that the economy does not turn, thus creating a big negative impact on EBITDA, we do believe that the reduction in leverage from about 5x to about 3x over the first 24 months of this marriage is quite doable. Other goals, such as additional free cash flow, EBITDA growth, etc. are all bigger question marks (although some do play into that leverage calculation) that will ultimately decide how successful the transaction is. With that said, we do think that Warner Bros. Discovery is a compelling play at current levels, although with the current state of the market we do recognize that we could see another 10%-20% downside. Regardless, we do want to add this name as it fits perfectly as one of the pillars of our Special Situations Portfolio.

While we may very well add to this position in the future, we want to create a trade that will generate some cash flows upfront for us, while also getting us the exposure we want upfront. This will be a 1:1:2 ratio, utilizing one unit of stock (100 shares) to each put and two call contracts that we transact in.

So we will first purchase 100 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery for $17.12/share, or $1,712 total. Then we will enter a 'Sell to Open' order for one put contract on Warner Bros. Discovery, utilizing the June 24, 2022 contract with a $17 strike price, which generates an option premium of $1.51/share, or $151 for the contract. Next we will purchase two call contracts utilizing the same June 24, 2022 date and a strike price of $19.50, which will cost us $0.72/share, or $72 per contract, for a total of $144.

Rather than having had to spend $3,424 to purchase 200 shares outright, we have instead opted to purchase 100 shares outright and then use $1,700 to lock in the option premium from the put to add leverage to the upside at no financial cost for this trade. Total net, we enter these trades using about $19 less than purchasing the extra 100 shares outright and we have more upside available to us if the company's shares move above $20.75 (which is our inflection point). If shares go lower, we have a slightly lower cost basis due to the net in options premiums we were able to pocket and the fact that the strike price on the put was below where we could purchase the stock at the time.

In short, this is a bet on volatility. If, in the next 46 days, the stock moves sharply higher through the 19.50/share level, we should do quite well by unwinding the trade and pocketing the profits on the puts and calls, but even if we have to hold to maturity above the $20.75/share level we will do fine. The only issue with this trade is if the shares stagnate between the $17/share and $19.50/share level without any big moves over the next 46 days. In that scenario we are left with exposure to just 100 shares at a small profit, with the put contract not getting put to us and our calls not being worth exercising.