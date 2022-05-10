BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (BTBIF) CEO Michel Léonard on Q1 2022 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTC:BTBIF) Q1 2022 Earnings Conference Call May 10, 2022 9:00 AM ET

Michel Léonard – President and Chief Executive Officer

Mathieu Bolté – Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Matt Kornack – National Bank

Christopher Koutsikaloudis – Canaccord

Michel Léonard

Thank you very much, Sylvie, (ph) and welcome to our conference call for Q1 2022. As you saw, it is a very robust quarter for us. We concluded that during the quarter the acquisition of two Class A office properties located at 979 Bank Street and 1031 Bank Street in Ottawa. We dispose in January 2022 our four industrial properties located on boundary road in Marleau Avenue in Cornwall for total proceeds of $26 million and remind you that we had purchased these properties at the purchase price of $15 million. We concluded a bought deal in March 2022, where we sold more than 9.5 million units at a price of $4.20 for total proceeds of $40.3 million. We use these proceeds in order to pay down our line of acquisition. We collected 91% of our rents and if number has been affected by the 13th invoices that were recently invoiced and not yet collected. So it's not related to COVID.

Leasing activity. We were extremely active during the quarter where we renewed leases for a 175,000 square feet and concluded leases for 18,000 square feet, the total activity is a 193,000 square feet. Our occupancy rate stood at 93.1%, a decrease of 0.3% compared to the previous quarter, and up by 2.1% compared to the same period last year. As far as a subsequent event is concerned we concluded on April 5, 2022, the acquisition of an industrial property located at 1100 Algoma Road in Ottawa. So if you look at our operating metrics, we are now the owners of 5.7 million square feet. And that's -- the decrease is basically reflecting the Cornwall disposition, but we are up 400,000 square feet compared to Q1, 2021. We concluded leases, as I mentioned, for a 193,000 square feet as 76.4% renewal rate for the quarter.

We are -- we own $1.1 million of investment properties. So that's plus $222 million as compared to Q1, 2021. Our occupancy rate, as I mentioned, is 91 -- 93.1%. our recurring AFFO per unit has stood at 10.7¢ for the quarter. Our debt ratio, our total debt ratio of 60.3%. This is a -- We did as I mentioned earlier, we repaid the line of acquisition after the end of the quarter, and that's represents roughly a 2% decrease. So had not been for this timing of problem, and we would have stood at around 58%. Our recurring AFFO payout ratio was at 76.8%. As I mentioned earlier, we had a strong quarter as far as renewed or leased space. We secured long-term lease renewals with service retailers, industrial tenants, and government such as NCSG, Crane, and heavy haul in Edmonton.

Concluded a lease renewal with Loblaw's for 34,000 square feet and the Quebec government for 33,000 square feet. We achieved our 13.5 average increase in the renewal rate and noteworthy 7.8% in the industrial sentiment. And off core office at 19.6% and necessity-based retail at 3.9%. We're finalizing the construction work of tenant who is rising in our property left vacant by Ashley Furniture at FX [Indiscernible] for 31,000 square feet. As this new new lease stabilized our occupancy of the building. We're expecting the arrival of another tenant who is at least is conditional upon the city approval for transformation construction transformation within the space and question. Also, we are finalizing conditional leases that we controlled it in 2021, for a total of 37,000 square feet, one of which includes Giant Tiger, for an occupancy of the Gatineau property.

Again, this is a conditional, we're waiting for the approval of the city regarding the occupancy, up-joining Tiger within this property. If we look at our real estate portfolio, our lens down property, which is the one that we acquired in January in Ottawa, located on Bank Street. We had great leasing velocity. We are under -- we're almost concluded two leasing transaction for office space and one additional potential new tenant where this property is going to be almost fully leased by the end of this quarter. Our investment activity has been focused on the industrial and off core office assets, with strong fundamentals, good pipeline for value creation, and maximization of the retail portfolio. Regarding our lease renewals, our occupancy rate in the industrial segment was 99%, off core office at 89.3%, and necessity-based retail at 95%. Regarding the diversification, we have opportunities for additional geographic diversification, specialty in the industrial segment where we are very active.

If we look at our assets, diversification, we have 26% of our properties that are in the industrial segment, 24% in the necessity-based retail and 50% in the off core office properties. Year-to-year occupancy of 2.1% in -- sorry, I made a note and I can't read my note. So +3.4% in the industrial segment, in the necessity-based retail at 5.8%. And in the off core office at -1%. By geographic sector, our year-to-year occupancy increased by 2.1% in Montréal -- on a complete basis, in Montréal by 2.8%, in Quebec City, reduced by 0.6%, in Ottawa an increase by 0.8%. And obviously in Edmonton and Saskatoon, a 100% because these were not part of our portfolio in the past. With this summary, that concludes my summary, and I'd like Mathieu to take over and guide you through our financial highlights.

Mathieu Bolté

Thank you, Michel. Good morning, everyone. We're pleased with the results. The equity effect as well, the recent acquisitions with the occupancy rate as Michel mentioned up 210 basis points versus a year-ago and showing increases across the three operating segments. The composition of the portfolio also evolve with now more than 23% revenues coming from the industrial segments. So it's an increase of 5% with a decrease of the necessity-based retail revenues from 27% to now 23%. So on a consolidated basis, revenues are up 23.5% at $29 million. NOI is also up at 30.8%, sorry, at $16.2 million. And the NOI margin was up 3.1%, a close to 56%. So it's following to sell the Cornwall portfolio that had a margin of 49% and we replaced it by the recent acquisition at a margin of 70%. So year-over-year, the industrial segment NOI, has doubled.

And if we look overall for the same-property NOI, we see an increase of 2% and it's due to the combination of import and leasing efforts resulting in an increase in occupancy rate. And also the average lease renewal rate that was positive across the three operating segments. For this quarter, It's plus 13.5%. And let's remember as well as 2021 for the entire year was an increase of 5.5%. The recurring AFFO was 10.07¢ per unit for the quarter compared to 8.9¢ per unit for the same period in 2021. So it's an increase of more than 20% with a large contribution, again, coming from the accretive acquisition. And as well as a good performance across all the operating segments. Just for the denominator, looking at the number of units for the weighted average number of units increased from 74.4 million in Q4, 2021 to 78 million in Q1, 2022. So that's what the equity issuance that we did on March 30 with the overallotment. So we're able to sell an aggregate of 9.6 million units at a price of $4.20 for total proceeds of $40.3 million.

And then just about the units as well, we also have 319,000 units converted from the Series H debenture during the quarter. A cumulative recurring AFFO payout at 76.8% towards down 10.6% compared to the same period last year. Looking at the capital structure weighted average interest rate for mortgages at 3.56, a slight decrease of two basis points compared to last year. And the trust concluded the quarter with table debt ratio as Michel mentioned, of 60.3%. So it's a slight improvement compared to previous quarter. But following the equity rates and the repayment of the credit facility of $31 million. So we haven't estimate the around $58.6 post-closing. And finally, just for the refinancing commitments for this year, we have completed $25 million out of $74 million.

So with the rising interest rates, we don't see much exposure with the loans that are coming due to this year. And as well for next year, we only have $35 million that it's coming due, so it's not a big amount for us. So the interest rates to be refinance, and that's material far from the current interest rates that are available in the market. Cash, we have the $41 million of cash available at the end of the quarter, $47.7 million total availability between two credit lines. And as we said, we reimbursed a $31 million on April 5th to bring up our capacity with the credit lines at to bring it down to cash by $31 million. So these completes our presentation and we'll move to the Q&A.

Matt Kornack

Good morning, guys.

Michel Léonard

Morning, Matt.

Matt Kornack

Just wanted to quickly touch on the renewal spreads because they were quite strong, particularly in -- in office. Can you give us a sense as to whether that is indicative in your view of the trend in office or was it the property-specific? And then maybe if you can touch on what you're seeing in retail and industrial as well.

Michel Léonard

I think that to answer your question, it was -- it's not necessarily property-specific. I think it's tenants specific. And this case it was the need we'll move as a result of our lease renewal with the government Quebec. The government of Quebec was not paying market rates. And as a result of a negotiation that we did conduct, we brought it closer to market rates. So hence, the increase. Sometimes we were affected by the reverse trend. I remember a year or so ago, where we had the renew the lease with for 30 some thousand square feet with Desjardins at a lesser rate than we carry the fact that in the office segment, we were minus something. I forget what percentage it was. We carried it for a wireless a result of a lease negotiation that was at the lesser rate.

Then in this gates, well, I think the pendulum goes the other way where effectively we were successful in getting close to a market rates would the spend. We have other government tenants within the same area where we that leases coming up for renewal mix year. We are going to enter into negotiations or for the lease renewal and we anticipate that in that lease, again, we're going to see a substantial increase as a result to the fact that they're paying currently below market. Generally in the office segment, we are able to increase rents. We're leasing our space to new tenants. I talked about the Lansdowne Property in Ottawa on Bank Street where we're extremely successful in leasing spaces that are going to become available. And also in our portfolio, generally, we see that there's demand for office space. I wouldn't call it very strong demand. I don't think that that's the qualification that I want to leave you with. But there is demand and it's not soft. So it's not business as usual, but it's getting a lot better in its new demand for vacant spaces. And we see it in Quebec City as well, which is Quebec City was fairly quiet for a while and all of a sudden we see that there's a lot of demand. There's a lot of activity regarding our lease renewals, so we tend to be positive on the office segment as well.

Matt Kornack

And are you finding generally that the government is maintaining their footprint? They're not increasing or decreasing, they're just kind of signing on to their -- the same amount of spaces they were prior to COVID or I guess rent renewal.

Michel Léonard

I think the generally the answer is yes. In this specific case, it is 30 some thousand square feet. Obviously, government employees and the lake and they're extremely -- their footprint -- the individuals footprint within these premises is extremely tight. Even if the government would want to less than the number of people, I think that they would still need to think 30,000 square feet because there's so many people in that space. It's so crowded that if they would lead go 10% of their people or have 10% of their people or 20% of their people to work from home, I think that they would still need the 30,000 square feet.

Matt Kornack

Fair enough. And then I guess, on industrial. I mean, it was a positive spread, it was reasonably good, but that market has seen exceptional rent growth according to some third-party brokers. So was it again, tenants or lease specific this quarter? And are you seeing that trajectory in terms of brand growth within your portfolio as well?

Michel Léonard

For this year, we don't have a lot of lease renewals in that sector. So I can't really answer that question because most of our industrial leases are coming up for renewal next year or the year after and so on. So there's no impact this year.

Matt Kornack

And is your approach to hold off, I guess, until as close as possible to the leasing date because market rents are moving at the pace that they are, I mean, [Indiscernible] there's one --

Michel Léonard

I know what's you're talking about, and that's not really our lease strategy with our tenants. If you wait till the last minute in order to wake them up and all of a suddenly have to conclude the renewal. That's a strategy, but it's not. We tried to speak to our tenants. Good times, bad times,12 months prior to their lease exploration. Yes, there's going to be an increase. But we don't wait the last minute. You saw from our numbers that we tried to stabilize our portfolio by concluding our lease negotiations, at least a year prior. So -- and we're on track within our strategy. So maybe we could lose a buck or two, but there's also something that's important than it is to respect our tenants and create a long-term relationship with them, because this increase in the industrial segment eventually may lead to a decrease in the industrial segment. And you want to make sure that our -- your tenants have been fully satisfied with the approach on lease renewals as well.

So as you know, Matt, Real Estate there's a long game. And we went through COVID and there's some tenants that didn't respect the relationship that we may have had with them and we didn't forget about that. So when it's going to be time for these tenants to renew, we will remember what happened during COVID, so it's the same thing, goes -- it goes both ways. So I think that within the relationship that you trying to create, the long-term relationship that to tried to create, I think it is really important to conclude fair negotiations with our clients.

Matt Kornack

That makes sense. On the balance sheet side and maybe drive it into the acquisition side, it sounds like you're fairly insulated from an interest rate standpoint this year given the maturity profile. Can you speak to changes, if anything, and underwriting of acquisitions? Are cap rates starting to move a little bit higher to account for this move in the bond yields? Or are you still seeing the same level of demand at similar cap rates at this point in the market?

Michel Léonard

If we price the increase in interest rates within our accretion environment, we definitely have to conclude transactions at higher cap rates than what we have done in the past. The message out there that we're trying to send is the fact that it's not business as usual when it comes down to make acquisitions and we are going to acquire accretively. And as a result of that, we have to move up in our cap rates. As far as interest rates are concerned, your view is as good as my view, but I don't think that this is going to be an event that's going to last for five years. So as far as our strategy there is that we may go two years, we may go three years but we may not conclude on the five-year basis if the rate curve doesn't flatten.

And we're expecting the curve to flatten as a result of competition and so on that I don't think that the banks are going to continue -- or the lenders, I should say, are going to continue to fully price what's going on in the market. And as a result of this, I think that we're going to see a flattening of the curve as we've seen before. And it's not the first time that in the 15 years, three of BTB that the interest rates have risen. So overall, we're going to adapt our strategy. And we're not going along in our financings as a result of what's going on in the markets right now.

Matt Kornack

It makes sense. Yeah, it seems this appears to be similar to 2013 and 2018. But on the -- how was I going to say it? On the disposition front, last question from me, those weren't necessarily cap rate trades, it was kind of land value in density. So is that market still kind of there in terms of what buyers were willing to pay for that excess density?

Michel Léonard

Overall, I think a buyers are still there, we're still therefore, as buyers. I think that the -- the lala kind of environment of real estate is going to come to an end, and I think it's good. I think it's good for the market. And that's going to cause the construction industry to slow down. And we're going to go back to normal pricing as far as construction is concerned. Construction is so expensive that when the attendant tries to renovate their premises, it's so expensive that they don't. Or, that in the lease renewal, they're asking us to basically show them other spaces within the same property to see if they can accommodate their need in another space. So, the construction costs that used to be, I don't know, $35, $50 a square foot in order to improve an office space is now $100, $120 a square foot. So it's completely crazy and it's difficult to conclude leasing transactions if a tenant wants to renovate that space because we're not going to hold the ball. It's for them to pay for the full fare of what it costs to renovate the premises. So overall it's an impediment in order to do business. And I think that the slowdown is going to cause the construction industry itself to slowdown. And I think it's a good thing for the market.

Matt Kornack

And sorry, Michel. That was my fault on the question. But I was actually asking about your disposition possibilities within the retail portfolio and whether or not the ability to sell the density or the partners that you're working on, in building out the density. Has that changed at all in terms of their appetite to go after your assets?

Michel Léonard

No, not at all.

Matt Kornack

Okay. Thank you, guys. Appreciate the color.

Thank you. This is the conference Operator again. [Operator Instructions]. Next question will be from Chris Koutsikaloudis, at Canaccord. Please go ahead, Chris.

Christopher Koutsikaloudis

Hey, thanks. Morning, guys.

Michel Léonard

Morning.

Christopher Koutsikaloudis

Just maybe following up on the line of questioning on the acquisition front. Are you seeing maybe a slower pace of transaction activity in the market now? And does the impact of higher rates change the types of properties you're looking to acquire? I know you mentioned the need to acquire at higher cap rates, but does the nature of the assets in the asset classes change as well?

Michel Léonard

That's a difficult question to answer. Chris, as you know, we're focused in the industrial segment and we are concentrating on acquiring in the industrial segment. We've seen that what was asked by vendors right now in certain circumstances were able to, and I don't want to use the word re-trade because it's a dirty word. But I think that there's a reality check that has to, for everybody whether seller or buyer, has to basically glean on in the sense that you have to realize that people are purchasing properties in order to make money. And if you can't make money when you acquire a property, then there is no purpose in acquiring a property. And that's why our metros and we're harping on this, is the fact that we have to be accretive when we purchase. And so overall, we've seen sellers that are understanding what's going on in the market and are adjusting their cap rates upwards.

Not necessarily a huge adjustment, but an adjustment that is necessary in order for us to be able to come conclude a transaction. So I think that there's an understanding. I think that people are not crazy about whatever they're asking us far as a consideration for the sale. But I think that there's an adjustment out there that's taking place right now. It's very quiet, but there is an adjustment that's taking place.

Christopher Koutsikaloudis

Okay. Thanks, guys. I'll turn it back.

Thank you. And at this time, there are no further questions. Michel Léonard, please continue.

Michel Léonard

Thank you very much for joining us today. I think that our quarter has been extremely strong. We shown that patience in real estate is really rewarded by being patient. And I know that regarding -- when we started in 2018 to dispose, it did create a lot of pressure on BTB as far as its ratios were concerned, as far as the overall performance was concerned. But now we're seeing that after the acquisitions that we concluded last year, which was a strong pipeline of $222 million, the dispositions that we were able to conclude at a profit, and the overall portfolio performance that is demonstrated in this first quarter, I think that it's a great testimony to the work that took place by all employees involve of BTB.

And it was strenuous as far as the work that have to be done in order to get to where we are. We don't want to lose our place. We don't want to lose our position, our current position, and we want to build on this. And that's why we've been saying that overall, year-after-year, we want to double the performance -- the portfolio, but do it in a way that is going to bring results for our unit holders. As I mentioned, interest rate are currently a factor and we're considering this factor in all our decisions. We still have a pipeline that is very interesting as far as our acquisitions are concerned. We have certain properties that we've decided to dispose and we're putting them on the market, but again, not a fire sale. And if we don't sell them then we're just going to keep them for a while and put them back on the market when the time is going to be proficient for them to be sold. So overall, great results, very proud of our performance, very proud of our team that everybody has been enrolling in the same direction. And that has concluded a fantastic quarter for us. All I have got left to say is that thank you for your trust. Thank you for following us and thank you again for seeing BTB to a better position. Thank you again. And we will see you in the next quarter.

