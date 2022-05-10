Aura Minerals Inc (ARMZF) CEO Rodrigo Barbosa on Q1 2022 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Aura Minerals Inc (OTCPK:ARMZF) Q1 2022 Earnings Conference Call May 10, 2022 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Gabriel Catalani - Investor Relations Officer

Rodrigo Barbosa - President and CEO

Kleber Cardoso - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Gabriel Catalani

Okay, Good morning, everyone, welcome to First Quarter 2022 Webcast for Aura. We have like the presentation and the results are already available on our website. We have it in here after the presentation, you will be able to post your questions through the Q&A panel from Zoom and we will be responding accordingly. We have together with us Rodrigo Barbosa, CEO; and Kleber Cardoso, CFO, who will be leading the presentation today.

Rodrigo, the floor yours.

Rodrigo Barbosa

Thank you, very much Gabriel, and I'm glad to be here and thank you all for attending this call. Gabriel, I cannot see the presentation, are you sharing the screen? I think we should share with all the [indiscernible], yes.

So I'll go on the first slides as usual and then giving the whole contest of the quarter and how we evolved in many different areas. And then Kleber, our CFO, who is going to go through the results specifically from revenues, EBITDA and also the profits.

Next slide, Gabriel. So in terms of our overall during the year, we had a very strong results coming from a combination of few factors. We had a sales higher than the production although, the production was slightly lower -- was lower than the last quarter. The sales we had inventory from the Q4 2021 that we sold now on Q1, so that combination is plus. And perhaps more importantly, the management has been also able to counter-attack or to mitigate inflation -- inflationary pressures, so we did not see on our cost, significant increase on -- coming from inflation.

The increase in cost that we had was because due to the mine sequencing, we had lower grades in EPP and lower recoveries in San Andres. So that is what drove the cost a little bit higher, but not inflation. So as we move forward to a higher production mostly on the second semester, then we will also see the costs going down and offset this increase coming in the first semester. So, we had a very strong production again in San Andres in Aranzazu that is the increase in capacity that we did during last year plus more efficiency gains and good grade has recovered also -- that also somehow offset a lower production coming from EPP and San Andres.

So a combination of all these initiatives of sales over production mitigation of inflation that we had an EBITDA reported at $49 million and then maintaining the level $180 million, $185 million last quarter, $182 million of the last 12 are trailing plus 12-months. In terms of cash, as we continue to generate cash in our operations and despite all the dividends that we paid last year we finished the quarter with $194 million and the net -- negative net debt of $29 million, still including the debt from Gold Road that should be unplugged from our balance sheet soon.

Very important, all the initiatives that we look forward during the quarter was the -- continue on schedule, the construction of Almas, we are already 32% project completely. Most of the engineering and the purchase is -- it’s already been negotiated 59% of the budget has already been negotiated another 20% should be signed a very short that mitigates what will be seen in many different projects significant CapEx increase, because of inflation. We've been able to mitigate most of these in our internal management initiatives.

Not important step that we did and we do not to speculate on the gold price, even it goes up or down. So, we normally don't do hedges, but to guarantee cash flows of projects that have been built we do practice our hedges. As I will remind Almas the payback is two-years and what we did is a put and callers in order to guarantee the payback of this project at the minimal levels that Kleber can go into more details later on. So now 80% of the first two-years of production of Almas has been hedged to callers that goal is from the range 1,600 to 1,700 on the puts and callers above 2,200, so that give us guarantee of the cash flows in the first two years, which is the necessary for the payback of the full investment.

Another important milestone that we achieved is Matupa, as I mentioned last year we would -- we were working on having the plan to design the 42-101 on X1, so that we could enter in licensing of this project and then move forward into construction next year, although the life of mine was six years only with the X1 deposit, with that let's put this into production as fast as we can, the payback is being two-years, so we don't need to be further than six years. While we will still have significant opportunities to increase resource and reserves along with -- at the same time as we built the Matupa.

And what happened was we started really last year on the 10-kilometer alteration at Serrinhas with 10 different targets. The first two targets that start to drill we got interception of 80 meters at 3.89 grams per ton and 59 meters at 3.42 grams per ton. This opens at a completely new perspective for Matupa that initially already had 70% internal rate of return leverage, if we add more resources and reserves that this return is going to be significantly higher, if we continue to have positive results.

We also announced acquisition of a Big River, it’s a company Australian-listed company that has on our project in Brazil and that a combination of Almas, Matupa and Big River can put us on the path of 500,000 ounces in the next three years. So we are growing until 400,000, the current production plus Almas and Matupa will put us on the 400,000 ounces and Big River can put us on the past to 500,000 ounces in the country that we understand and we are very comfortable with the jurisdiction.

We continue on the finance side, but we continue to reduce our cost of financing, we raised new credit lines of $20 million with cost of 3.70% and 4.99%, the low or average cost that we continue to reduce our cost of capital in order to fund our projects leveraging even higher at the returns of those projects.

On ESG, moving forward we also -- although we are already at low levels of carbon emissions of one -- at the low-end on the average. We assume a compromise to have a reduction of 5% by 2023, Gabriel? So that's another an overall of the quarter.

In terms of safety, we registered two lost-time injury in employees in Apoena and Honduras, so we target zero accident. But we already work on under the average of the sector, nevertheless we continue to reinforce all the procedures internally to make it more visible to make more -- bring more conscious of safety to all employees, so that we can reach a zero accident targets overall of the company.

Aranzazu, we did not have any injury this year. Almas construction we also didn’t have any [indiscernible]. And then we -- as I mentioned, we continue to improve our standards in order to bring more awareness of safety to our employees and guarantee that we provide the safety environment for everyone that is working with us. In terms of the pandemic and COVID as you have been able to see all across different countries and also industries, we saw significant reduction on case, we continue to monitor, we continue to test and implement our initiatives. But we don't see, you know, we see actually a significant decrease of the cases and we had no impact over our production, because of the COVID.

In terms of technical structures the dams, waste dumps, heap leach and underground. We continue to improve our controls that we have on line system implemented now to control the dams also in Brazil, and more over for technical, all of our structures has be monitored as the best practice internationally, we have independent auditors, the safety committee that is monitoring constantly all those structures. And we have no information of any problem in any of them.

So as I mentioned in terms of production, we had a quarter that we produced 61,000 ounces, this is lower than the last quarter of 2021. And on mining, as most of you know and specially gold and copper you have ups and downs according to the mine sequencing sometimes you're reaching higher grades and higher recoveries, other times you reach lower grade and lower recovery. So as that we expect that we knew that at the beginning of this year first quarter and second quarter would be weaker than Q3 and Q4 this year. So we should see increase in production along the second semester. We maintain our guidance to be between 260,000 ounces and 290,000 ounces for the year. And the last 12-months in production we had the 257,000 ounces.

We saw a decrease in EPP -- mostly in EPP [Technical Difficulty] again to lower grades so we continue to push back the [Pique] (ph) of Ernesto and that where we will reach higher grades of Ernesto during the second semester and we will see then the production are coming up as we did during two-years in the past.

Aranzazu continue to perform very well, very stable production. We increased the capacity, we are reaching a good grades and good recovery in management has also being able to recruit small actions to increase productivity on the daily basis. In San Andres as we also expected we had a decrease on recoveries with a more mix at our sites and a little bit of sulfides that decreased a little bit the recoveries and we expect to recover and to have a bigger production also during the second semester.

In terms of cash costs, as I mentioned to you, we had an increase compared to last quarter, those increase came from the lower production, lower grade or recovery is not from inflationary pressures. So as we then move forward to a high production, in this extra message you should see then the cost of -- the cash cost decreasing in our balance sheet in our results. We reached $818 per ounce, our guidance is between $771 and $856 is between the guidance, understanding that we expect this during the second semester to have a lower cash cost once we reach higher production.

As I was mentioning, I would highlight the two projects that we are now developing Almas new construction, we had a zero accidents more -- we already have more than 400 employees. We are overall 32% accomplished, so we have 100% of the permits and 90% of the engineer package completed. Procurement of -- saw 49% already signed, another 20% as I mentioned to be signed very soon already with the prices negotiated on contract only. And construction 10% completed according to our schedule.

[Technical Difficulty] that you see, we have the administrative offices on the top and on the bottom the civil works at the mill, which is the most important engineering work that we are doing right now and that we guarantee the production to start during the first semester of next year and then on metal production during the second semester next year. Gabriel?

On Matupa, we -- as we continue -- in parallel we also doing the life, we see -- we released the PA of this project late last year with the 70% internal rate of return leveraged in only six years of life of mine, the short life of mine, but that's because we decided instead of extending too much the life of mine before building, let's build the project, the payback is already guarantee with two years with the current life of mine seven years. Why are we doing in parallel more exploration in not to increase with sort of reserves. So what happen as I mentioned, we had a significantly interception on the first two targets in Serrinhas, that opens, as I was mentioned in the beginning, a very different perspective for this project that will significant higher of the 70% internal rate of return, as if we confirm those deposits to be added on the [indiscernible]

Kleber Cardoso

Thanks, Rodrigo. Good morning, everyone, thanks for having us here this morning. From the next ages, I'm going to go over a summary of the main financial results for the first quarter of the year. So on this page as we will use to bring and share with you, we have a summary of the main financial KPIs. For the quarter -- for the very few previous quarters and accumulate that last 12-month is for each reporting periods.

As we can see net revenues achieved $112 million during the first quarter of the year, bringing in the last 12-months revenues to $441 million at the end of March. As we can see both the number for the quarter and accumulate that for the last 12-months almost consistent, a slight decrease compared to Q4 as Rodrigo was mentioning there was a reduction in inventory during the first quarter of the year, so we saw the benefits in the revenues and EBITDA.

In terms of adjusted EBITDA, Aura is reporting adjusted EBITDA of $49 million in this first quarter of the year, coming from a $56 million on the previous quarter, but just as a reminder was that the highest adjusted EBITDA in the history of the company, Q4 2021. When we look into the less that 12-months results, we see an accumulated EBITDA of $182 million in the first quarter 2022, and we see a kind of stability for that in cater for the last four quarters, so four quarters in a row Aura Minerals has reported annualized EBITDA above $408 million.

In terms of net income, net income a positive net income of $39 million in this first quarter of the year as a result of results from operations, but also important FX gain of $12 million that is related to the strong appreciation of the Brazilian real in the first quarter of the year. I'm going to explain next in more detail where it comes from.

And then finally in terms of cash and net debt Aura closed the first quarter of the year with a strong cash position of $194 million coming from $161 million in the beginning of the year, that's also a combination of free cash flow from operations and also FX gains.

And in terms of the net debt also significant improvements in this first quarter of the year, and a negative net debt of $29 million or $29 million, our net cash position at the end of first quarter and we bring here our pro forma analysis, what would have been the net debt at the end of the quarter, excluding gold routes? We can see the net debt would have been $54 million. And in relation to Gold Roads, Gold Roads in the creditor are negotiating or making progress is in negotiation and we expect to complete divestments from Gold Road in the short-term in the next offer sold.

And then on the next Page, we can see a bridge between adjusted EBITDA in the net income for the first quarter of the year. As we saw previously adjusted EBITDA was $49 million in this first quarter of the year, we highlight the strong performance of Aranzazu, which reported $34 million in EBITDA. On the other hand EPP came weaker than usual, as Rodrigo was explaining -- that was expected in parts of the mining sequencing. We were right expecting a weaker EBITDA from EPP in the first and second quarters of this year in a stronger second semester, that's already was consider for our guidance that was closer with this year.

Amortization, depletion and finance expenses of $9 million, $3 million, respectively came in according to our expectations and consistent with what the company reported in the very few quarters. And FX gain was $12 million, the one we saw on the previous slide. Where does it comes from -- where it comes from that comes mainly from cash and cash equivalents, held by Aura Almas. As Rodrigo explained before Aura Almas [indiscernible] right most of the commitments to build the projects, almost 6% of the CapEx has already been committed and another 20% is expect to be committed in the very next few weeks.

So in most of the CapEx is in Brazilian reais, because of that our Almas is holding most of its cash in Brazilian reais and due to the strong appreciation of the real coming from BRL558 per dollar at the end of the year to BRL473 per dollar at the end of the first quarter. We see again when we translate that cash from reais to dollars and consolidating our financial statements. Income tax expenses of $10 million, mainly from Aranzazu, which were part of our strong results and San Andres bringing the net income at the end of the quarter to $39 million.

And then on the next Page. So on this page, we also use to bring to you the daily analysis -- the managerial view of -- with the daily analysis of the change in the cash and cash equivalents of the company throughout the quarter. As we can see in the very far left side of the page, the bar in red was the cash position at the beginning of the year of $161 million, then on this left side of the page there is one analysis that we call -- what we call the adjusted free cash flow to firm, that is the free cash flow generated by the operations without including investments to grow the company.

Debt portion of the business in the first quarter generated $26 million, then more in the middle of the page what we call the investment for growth, which is what the company is investing, exploration to increase the reserves and the resources and the life of the mine of the company in investments, in projects and mainly in the construction of Almas. That portion of the business consumed $13 billion of cash in the quarter.

And then more to the right, more financial items like interest expenses paid, these liabilities will have proceeds from that in debt payments related to their liability management program as Rodrigo presented at the beginning we have been able to reduce the cost of that [indiscernible] with new credit lines. And then we see again the FX gain on cash and cash equivalents, bringing the cash position to $194 million a day of the quarter.

And with this we end our presentation and open to questions. Thank you.

Question-and-Answer Session

A - Rodrigo Barbosa

Thank you, Kleber and I already have a few questions here. And I'll start with some questions that is also here for you. The first one is Caio from BTG. Good morning, can you give me a little more color on the $6 million advance repayment to Trafigura. Is there more to come, so Kleber you can answer this.

Kleber Cardoso

Yes. So, Caio, Trafigura is the -- our clients in Mexico, who buys our concentrates. Aranzazu received a $6 million advance payment last year in order to pay a debt with the previous clients and this adverse was expected to be settled with shipments over the third -- with the first three months of 2022. So that adverse was fully paid in the first three months of 2022, and we don't so answering your question or you're not going to see that in the next few quarters.

Rodrigo Barbosa

Thank you, Kleber. There’s another question, two questions actually that is more related to the cost Andre Vidal also asking about the act of diesel and our cash cost?

The diesel on our cash cost ranges from 5% to 10% overall, although we have been seeing some increase on diesel, we've been able to mitigate that through a few different initiatives that it's already accomplished in few others that will be accomplished, but -- productivity and also offset some of those inflation pressure? We don't expect significant higher cost, due to inflationary pressures during the next quarter.

There’s another question here from [indiscernible] about the $25 million in Gold Road that occurred. Is that a forecast when the impact of the net cash and that will happen? Is there any risk that Aura will have to pay this amount?

No, there will be no -- there is no risk, that Aura will pay this amount this is a non-recourse project finance, that the debt holder understood very well that the parent company will not provide guarantee, we would try to make it Gold Road to happen, but if not, we would have to stop the amortization and then we would transfer back Gold Road to the debt holders. So that is underway as we speak, we expect to finish this transfer that hold of Gold Road and together with the $25 million during this second quarter of 2022.

There's another question from [indiscernible] is most of the companies are paying dividends from Q1 2022. Do you tend to pay more dividends on the short-term as the last one we paid was by the end of 2021?

We have a policy of 20% of EBITDA management current CapEx, we will maintain this policy, we will pay dividends reference to the results of during the year of 2022. It’s -- if you -- with our policy, it’s once -- one payment per year, although last year we had excess cash and we consider paying that two times, we paid on the first semester and then we paid in the second semester. We will constantly monitor and see the alternatives to distribute excess of cash during the whole year.

There is another question about Borborema, once we know that it closes in July and now -- and it's already alliances [Technical Difficulty] and more advanced than Matupa is possibly to expect revenue from this project in 2023, if not in which month of 2024?

We will access and we reanalyze the -- all the reengineering project during the second semester of this year after we close. And then we will see when we could start the production, of course, we always try to start construction as soon as we can. If we can start construction in 2023, we would probably do, we would seek if we should do at the same time of Matupa or at least have six month or 12-months difference from Matupa to Borborema, we will discuss this during the second semester, but Matupa should start -- the Borborema should start both together or have a six months or 12-months delay between them. Those discussions we will have -- to happen during the second semester and then we announce to the market as soon as we have the decision.

There is another question, that we have very clear target for to reach 400,000 ounces by 2024, but we don't have a clear target for 2023?

We will release the target for 2023 during the -- until the end of the year, when we release the production target for the following year. Although next year, we already know that we have production from [indiscernible] operations in next year, we have our new production coming in from Almas that start production during the first semester full production at -- during the early second semester next year, so we will see an increase on our production coming also from Almas.

There is another question here for you Kleber from Taylor, Red Cloud. Could you explain a bit more on the $21 million proceeds from debt for the quarter? What is the use of proceeds are on this? Also what's the outlook for [Technical Difficulty] later. Go ahead, there is another one.

Kleber Cardoso

Yes. So Taylor, the $20 million, $21 million is -- it was raised by EPP, so EPP has close to $6 million in gross debt and we are under our liability management program to -- trying to increase the terms and improve the costs, so you saw there was a $21 million proceeds and we’re right at close to $30 million payments some more payments are going to come, that's part of the liability management, where it change you more expensive and shorter lines it's for cheaper and longer credit lines of EPP.

Rodrigo Barbosa

So there is another question from stock repurchase program, the company has not yet started to repurchase. How is this process going?

We did not expect the process of repurchase, because we were mostly in blackout period, since we approved the program. First, we were engaged on the acquisition of Big River, now we had the results to be released. So we should start the process soon as with more clear all this blackout period.

Now the last question I have here is, how do we see extraordinary dividends versus growth equation following the Big River acquisition? Is it correct to assume that the company will only pay minimal dividend back in 2022?

We will access these, Caio during the second semester. During the second semester, we will see what are the optimizations that we can do in Big River, when we could start the construction of Big River, if we do together or we delay six or 12-months from Matupa, as you know on project Almas Matupa has a very short-term -- very short payback, so that is -- does not consume significant to our balance sheet. So we continue to produce cash even after investing individual in those projects. During the second quarter, we will have to access and see how we would proceed with the dividend and share buyback. Again, if we feel that we have excess of cash we will pay to the shareholders, if we feel that next year the construction of both -- if we do both at the same time, we will consume more of the cash then we will access, but they've been 20% of the developments with CapEx is on our budget to be paid during the year.

There is one final question is that [indiscernible] is it -- the whole market is having a decrease on the share price and everyone is struggling. But is Aura struggling more than the average of the market? And why do we see this?

We believe that what is happening is more caps, if compare Aura to other small caps and they have been -- we've been struggling more than the average of the sector, most of liquidity went to have people exiting the investments funds that need to adjust the portfolio exiting the shares. We struggled a little bit more, but it has gone far beyond the fundamental and with the hope to provide to continue, we will work to continue to increase our growth.

We have more than 50% increase until 2024 with Almas and Matupa, if you put Borborema in between we have another 80 -- we have a new 30%, 35%, 40% increase, so we are in line in the past to be at half million ounces in the next two or three years, that's what we will focus to those free cash flows growing and in the meanwhile, increase the daily trading volume. We had $2 million per day, we want to be between $5 million to $10 million that we’ll mitigate significantly this volatility in our shares that we've been seeing during the last couple of months.

So overall, I thank you all for participating on this presentation is on the website. Take a look on that also Gabriel, our Head of Investor Relations is available, if you have any questions or message that he can answer and instruct to you more about our Company and details of the results and also our projection for the year.

Kleber Cardoso

Thank you very much. Thank you all.

Gabriel Catalani

Thank you. Bye-bye.