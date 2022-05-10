RHJ/iStock via Getty Images

Investment thesis: The global economic landscape looks increasingly like it permanently shifted from a decades-long trend of slowing inflation and healthy economic expansion to a stagflationary environment. The challenge for investors going forward will be to produce returns on investments that will be high enough to beat inflation. It is not something that is easy to do, with inflation running high, while the global economy is showing signs of deceleration. Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) is one of the increasingly rare companies that have what it takes to provide returns that will beat inflation within the current environment. It produces a product that will see exploding demand going forward, while global supplies are somewhat limited. As for the price of uranium, it can rise dramatically, without producing a great deal of demand destruction, given that uranium fuel makes up a very small portion of the overall cost of generating nuclear energy. Cameco will be able to produce significantly more uranium, which it is set to sell at significantly higher prices, making it one of the rare true growth stocks within an increasingly stagnated world.

Even though uranium prices have seen a great deal of improvement in the last few years, Cameco's financial performance is not yet fully reflecting the market reality.

Before I move on to my analysis of the global uranium market outlook going forward, based on what we know and what we can reasonably expect to see going forward, I want to just briefly touch on Cameco's recent financial results. For 2021 Cameco announced adjusted net losses of $98 million, on revenues of $1.48 billion. A large contribution to these poor financial results happens to be the fact that Cameco has a lot of idled production capacity. It takes money to keep facilities idled.

Even though Cameco has been idling so much of its capacity, its debt situation remains solid, which is very important when looking at mining companies. Cameco's long-term debt stands at $1 billion, which is a manageable debt load for a company that we can expect to produce revenues well over $2 billion/year going forward. Interest on debt is estimated to come in at $38 million this year, which will be below 5% of revenues. I tend to worry about the financial health of mining companies when interest on debt surpasses 5% of revenues. I regard anything approaching or surpassing double digits to be a clear sign of danger.

Cameco's reserves are adequate in volume and economical to produce.

While Cameco's production capacity is impressive and it stands to reason that favorable market conditions will make it a growth stock in the coming years as it will work to bring production up to capacity, it is increasingly important to gauge the sustainability of production. For that, we have to look at reserves. Cameco has just under 900 million pounds of measured + indicated uranium reserves. That is about 31 years' worth of production, measured at the rate of production that Cameco expects to reach in 2024. There are also over 300 million pounds in inferred resources, some of which we can assume that one day will be upgraded.

As far as the quality of those reserves, some of Cameco's ore quality is pretty high, with the average Cigar Lake concentration being as high as 14% in the indicated reserves. For context grades as low as .2% are considered to be potentially economically viable to exploit in the uranium mining industry. Not all of Cameco's reserves are as impressive in this regard, but a lot of the reserves are high-grade ores, that we should assume can be produced and processed at a much lower price compared with some of the lower grade ores being produced worldwide.

The bull case for uranium within the context of a stagflationary environment hinges on the global peak in oil production, which will be followed by a peak in natural gas production within a few years.

Perhaps the most important economic, geopolitical and investment chart of this decade is the Rystad global conventional oil & gas discoveries chart.

Many economic, as well as geopolitical events we have witnessed in the current century, have been tied to this fact, perhaps directly or indirectly. It is the biggest story that is not being told. Last year, the world discovered about 5 billion barrels of oil equivalent in conventional oil & gas, while we produced and consumed about 45 billion barrels. There was not a single year this century where we did discover anywhere near as much oil & gas as we consumed. This century is no longer so young, and as we can see, the gap between consumption and new discoveries is getting wider. We are living on surplus discoveries from the previous century, as well as on enhanced recovery rates, thanks to innovation as well as higher oil & gas prices.

All signs suggest that we reached the point of reckoning, or that we are close to it.

In November 2018 we reached the highest level of crude oil production, at 84.5 mb/d. I should note that this number does not include refinery volume gains, other liquid fuels, such as ethanol, and so on. As of December 2021, the world was producing 4.8 mb/d less oil compared with the all-time record and we will most likely never revisit that record again. A century and a half of expanding global crude oil production have come to a halt, even as the world continues to crave growing supplies of energy that it can practically use. It remains to be seen whether we are on a long production plateau, or whether we are in for a steady, punishing decline in supply volumes.

This is the true long-term stagflation story. Most other events, policies, trends, and factors that are commonly identified as a major cause of the stagflationary trend are in fact byproduct symptoms that have their roots in this geological fact. The energy we use the most to do work and to facilitate consumption in the global economy is running out. The world economy in its current form has been structured on constant expansion, which requires a steady increase in forms of energy that are convenient to use. Alternatively, we have to find creative ways to become ever more efficient at making use of the energy we have, but that will only take us so far. This brings us back to the outlook for uranium.

Clearly, other sources of energy are needed to make up for what is looking like a growing gap between hydrocarbon supplies that are available or we are willing to use, and the supplies that are available. What this means is that we need to find new ways to adapt other energy sources to our needs and rely on them instead. Nuclear power is an emerging favorite as a way to plug the growing global energy gap. It does not produce high levels of emissions, like burning coal. It is far more reliable than wind & solar, which depend on weather patterns as a determining factor for energy output at any given time. New technologies are emerging such as Small Nuclear Reactors which can be more easily deployed since they do not need such a large investment commitment, which is thought to greatly expand uranium fuel demand towards the middle of this decade.

Current forecasts for uranium demand growth suggest that there is going to be a modest rise in uranium consumption, while mined supplies and secondary supplies are set to be tight. Personally, I think demand will rise much higher once we start seeing the installation of small reactors across the world. Mined supplies will also rise dramatically, spurred on by much higher uranium prices, in order to keep up with demand growth as well as to make up for dwindling secondary supplies. Cameco will play a very important role in the global increase in mined production.

Investment implications:

The most direct approach to addressing a stagflationary economic environment, in large part triggered and sustained by a lack of global hydrocarbon supply growth prospects is to look for oil producers that can still provide production growth. It is a valid approach from an investment viewpoint, which is why I currently like Suncor (SU), which is sitting on ample reserves and can provide a platform for production growth. The reason I believe that Cameco can outperform is that, unlike Suncor, it is not producing a commodity that is very susceptible to price-induced demand destruction. Oil prices are currently close to levels where we can expect demand destruction to occur. Uranium, on the other hand, could easily double or even triple in the real (inflation-adjusted) price from current levels, without seeing much of a decline in demand.

Because the cost of raw uranium only makes up a very small percentage of the total cost of producing nuclear power, it is estimated that a doubling of the price of uranium will add 10% to the cost of the electricity produced. Demand destruction is therefore not a major issue standing in the way of a significant uranium price rally.

The one factor that makes Cameco a less than attractive investment choice is the fact that it is overvalued in many respects. It currently trades at a forward P/E of 120 and at a market cap to revenue ratio of almost 7. Even though I expect its revenues to more than quadruple in coming years, in part due to rising uranium prices, but also in part due to higher mined production, we have to acknowledge that a lot of it is baked into the price of the stock.

While Cameco's current stock price might have expectations for higher production as well as higher real prices for uranium baked into it, there is no telling how high uranium prices might get in non-inflation-adjusted terms. I expect that it will rise significantly in real terms in the coming years, while it will further rise in price in line with producer price inflation on top of it. It will have to, in order to stimulate a significant increase in mined supplies going forward.

While Cameco is set to produce significantly more uranium in the coming years, which will sell at a significantly higher inflation-adjusted price, the same cannot be said of most companies involved in producing goods and services. Producer prices have been rising at far higher rates compared with inflation in Europe as well as in the US. Most producers of goods and services will therefore fail to pass on all of their rising costs to consumers. Consumers themselves are seeing their incomes failing to keep up with official inflation rates. Cameco is ideally positioned to be one of the few exceptions out there, where its average uranium sale price might actually beat inflation rates in most major economies around the world. It might thus be one of the very few companies out there that will also beat inflation in coming years.