A Quick Take On ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) went public in March 2021, raising approximately $414 million in gross proceeds in an IPO that priced at $25.00 per share.

The firm operates a digital automobile auction system that also provides related services to U.S. car dealers.

Given management's intention to continue to double down on growing market share through higher spending, the loss-generating company and stock may languish for an extended period.

I'm on Hold for ACVA in the near term.

ACV Auctions Overview

Buffalo, New York-based ACV was founded to develop a digital marketplace for car dealers and other commercial car businesses to buy and sell and value vehicles in the United States.

Management is headed by Chief Executive Officer George Chamoun, who has been with the firm since 2016 and was previously at Synacor after founding Synacor's predecessor firm, Chek.

The company's primary offerings include:

Digital Marketplace

Data Services

API Integration

The firm seeks clients among independent dealers, franchise dealers and commercial participants of off-lease, off-rental, repossessions and fleets.

ACV's Market & Competition

According to a market research report by McKinsey & Company, the market for used car sales is significantly larger than that for new cars.

The U.S. used car market also has been more resilient to external economic shocks.

Also, used vehicles are becoming "younger" in age due to greater "off-lease supply and newer certified preowned vehicle" inventories.

The report estimates "that the number of used vehicles three years old or less will increase from 51 percent of the total in 2017 to about 60 percent in 2022."

Major competitive or other industry participants include:

Manheim

KAR Auction Services (KAR)

ACV's Recent Financial Performance

Topline revenue by quarter has grown markedly year-over-year in the past 5 quarters:

5-Quarter Total Revenue (Seeking Alpha and The Author)

Gross profit by quarter has followed a similar trajectory to that of total revenue:

5-Quarter Gross Profit (Seeking Alpha and The Author)

Operating losses have worsened significantly in recent quarters:

5-Quarter Operating Income (Seeking Alpha and The Author)

Earnings per share (Diluted) have remained strongly negative recently:

5-Quarter Earnings Per Share (Seeking Alpha and The Author)

In the past 12 months, ACVA's stock price has dropped 73 percent vs. the U.S. S&P 500 index' fall of 4.7 percent, as the chart below indicates:

52-Week Stock Price (Seeking Alpha)

Valuation Metrics For ACV

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:

Measure Amount Market Capitalization $1,750,000,000 Enterprise Value $1,170,000,000 Price / Sales 3.50 Enterprise Value / Sales 3.27 Enterprise Value / EBITDA -19.21 Operating Cash Flow [TTM] $85,290,000 Revenue Growth Rate [TTM] 72.03% Earnings Per Share -$0.90

As a reference, a relevant public comparable would be KAR Auction Services; shown below is a comparison of their primary valuation metrics:

Metric KAR Auction Services (KAR) ACV Auctions (ACVA) Variance Price / Sales 0.70 3.50 400.0% Enterprise Value / Sales 2.67 3.27 22.5% Enterprise Value / EBITDA 16.18 -19.21 -218.7% Operating Cash Flow [TTM] $204,600,000 $85,290,000 -58.3% Revenue Growth Rate 17.7% 72.0% 306.0%

Commentary On ACV Auctions

In its last earnings call (transcript), covering Q4 2021's results, management highlighted the strong growth in GMV (Gross Merchandise Value) transacted on its platform of almost 170% year-over-year, reaching $2.5 billion in value.

This result was despite constrained supply of vehicles due to semiconductor chip shortages for various models.

Management is seeking to further expand its market share by adding dealers to its ecosystem and increasing its wallet share among its dealer partners.

Additionally, the firm aims to increase the uptake of its value-added services.

As to its financial results, the company saw its first $100 million total revenue quarter, which is above previous guidance and represented year-over-year growth of 86%.

Its operating cost percentage of revenue (excluding cost of revenue) dropped by 200 basis points during Q4, although the total operating loss increased to $25.1 million.

Looking ahead, management guided total revenue in 2022 to rise by a midpoint of 27% over 2021's result.

Regarding valuation, the market is valuing ACVA higher than competitor KAR on revenue-based metrics, which isn't surprising given ACVA's much higher revenue growth rate.

The primary risk to the company's outlook is continued vehicle supply constraints throughout 2022 and into 2023, as chipmakers have guided to continuing supply chain challenges for their increasingly used semiconductor products in cars.

While management made its best efforts to characterize the company's growth prospects, ACVA is producing worsening operating losses at a time when the market has no patience for companies without a credible path to near-term operating breakeven.

Given management's intention to continue to double down on growing market share through higher spending, the stock may languish for an extended period.

I'm on Hold for ACVA for the near term.