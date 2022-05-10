Ivan Martynov/iStock via Getty Images

A Quick Take On Metal Sky Acquisition

Metal Sky Star Acquisition Corp. (MSSA) has raised $100 million from an IPO at a price of $10.00 per unit, according to the terms of its most recent S-1/A regulatory filing.

The SPAC (Special Purpose Acquisition Company) intends to pursue a merger with a middle market sized company in unspecified growth industries.

Given a lack of successful SPAC track record and recent major investment bank pullback from the SPAC IPO market due to increased liability concerns, my near-term outlook on the Metal Sky Star SPAC in the near term is on Hold.

Metal Sky Sponsor Background

Metal Sky has 2 executives leading its sponsor, M-Star Management Corporate.

The sponsor is headed by:

- Chief Executive Officer Man Chak Leung, who has been president of Verity Acquisition Corp, a SPAC, and has experience investing in consumer and healthcare sector companies in China.

- Chief Financial Officer Ms. Wenxi He, who has been the Chief Investment Officer at Still Waters Green Technology, a London asset management company focused on the renewable energy and power generation industries.

The SPAC is the second vehicle by this executive group. The first, Verity Acquisition Corporation, has not yet gone public.

Metal Sky's SPAC IPO Terms

New York, NY-based Metal Sky sold 10 million units consisting of common stock, warrants and rights at a price of $10.00 per unit for gross proceeds of approximately $100 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

The IPO provided for one warrant per share, exercisable at $11.50 per share on the later of the completion of a business combination and 12 months from the date of this prospectus, and expiring 5 years after completion of the initial business combination, or earlier upon redemption or liquidation.

Investors will also receive a right to 1/10th of one ordinary share upon the consummation of the initial business combination. This extra right is an incentive for shareholders to vote for the proposed initial business combination.

The SPAC has 21 months to complete a merger (initial business combination). If it fails to do so, shareholders will be able to redeem their shares/units for the remaining proceeds from the IPO held in trust.

Stock trading symbols include:

Units (MSSAU)

Warrants (MSSAW)

Rights (MSSAR)

Common Stock (MSSA)

Founder shares are 20% of the total shares and consist of common stock.

The SPAC sponsor also purchased 330,000 private placement units at $10.00 per unit. These private placement units are similar to the public units except they have certain transfer restrictions until 30 days after the closing of the initial business combination.

Conditions to the SPAC completing an initial business combination include a requirement to purchase one or more businesses equal to 80% of the net assets of the SPAC and a majority of voting interests voting for the proposed combination.

The SPAC may issue additional stock/units to effect a contemplated merger. If it does, then the Class B shares would be increased to retain the sponsor's 20% equity ownership position.

Commentary About Metal Sky

The SPAC is notable in that the sponsors have been quite vague about their proposed merger focus areas, other than to exclude any business with operations in China, Hong Kong, or Macau.

The leadership team's experience is primarily in investment selection. Management is centered around CEO Man Leung, who has extensive investment experience in various industries in China, although the SPAC will not invest in a company with primary operations in China, Hong Kong or Macau.

Investing in a SPAC before a proposed business combination is announced is essentially investing in the senior executives of the SPAC, their ability to create value and their previous SPAC track record of returns to shareholders.

So, in a sense, investing in a SPAC can be likened to investing in a venture capital firm as a limited partner.

The cost of that investment is roughly the same, 20% of the upside to the SPAC sponsor, but the time frame for realizing a significant gain can be far faster, a 1- to 3-year time period for a SPAC versus 10 or more years for a typical venture capital fund.

Also, unlike a venture capital fund, a SPAC is liquid, providing public investors with an added liquidity benefit should they need to sell.

In the case of this particular management group, there is no previous SPAC track record, which is a negative.

Given that lack of successful SPAC track record and recent major investment bank pullback from the SPAC IPO market due to increased liability concerns, my near-term outlook on the Metal Sky Star SPAC in the near term is Hold.