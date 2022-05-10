The Sky Is Not Falling: Q1 GDP And April Jobs

Nattakorn Maneerat/iStock via Getty Images

Grim Days

You may have noticed that this is happening:

Data by YCharts

Many here at Seeking Alpha and elsewhere are taking it as a given that a recession is imminent. It may be, but there is very little sign of it in the macro data, at least not yet. The most reliable recession indicator historically has been the 10-year-to-3-month Treasury spread inverting.

10y-3m Treasury spread. Dashed line at series median, 1.74 pp (Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis)

A rising spread in the midst of a tightening cycle, with the last inversion in 2019, is not a sign of impending recession. I view this spread as an ongoing conversation between the Fed and bond markets. The Fed mostly controls the 3-month yield. The bond market mostly controls the 10-year. If, in the middle of a tightening cycle the spread is narrowing (3-month yield comes up; 10-year comes down), that means bond markets are pricing in deflationary recession risk. The narrowing spread is telling the Fed to slow down or stop, because they are about to start a recession. If the Fed fails to listen for long enough, the spread inverts, like it did in 2019.

That is not what is happening now, quite the opposite.

But the market is not the economy and vice-versa. There are enough investors out there who believe the sky is falling, and that can become a self-fulfilling prophecy if enough people believe it.

The recent release of the Q1 GDP report and April jobs was instructive on this account.

The headline number for GDP, QoQ annualized, came in at -1.4%, but the important categories, consumption and private investment remained strong, especially investment. The S&P 500 was up 2.5% that day, then down 3.7% the next day.

The headline numbers for April jobs came in at 3.6% unemployment in the household survey, near the all-time low, and another 428,000 jobs added to payrolls in the employer report, a very brisk pace. The S&P 500 was down 0.6%.

There may be a recession coming, but near term, the macro data makes this look extremely unlikely, absent any new shocks, which have become all too common in the past two years.

But the market is not the economy.

Housekeeping Kills

Gross domestic product [GDP] measures the economy from the consumption side - who is spending how much on what domestically. There is also a second measurement, National income, which looks at it from the income side - who is getting how much from whom.

There are three main components of GDP:

Personal consumption expenditures [PCE]: This is the largest part at about 68% of GDP. It also drives the second most important part, private fixed investment in structures, equipment and IP.

Private fixed investment: PCE drives current growth, but private investment in new assets drives future growth, and offsets depreciation and amortization. This number goes up and down a lot, but is at around 19% of GDP in the last quarter, pretty high.

Government: GDP only counts what governments spend on goods and services, so most of what they do (salaries, subsidies, benefits) gets counted indirectly in the rest of the report. National income gives us a better view of the totality of government spending.

Then there are the two "housekeeping" parts of the report:

Net exports: AKA the trade deficit, this adds exports and subtracts imports so that the gross product remains domestic. So personal consumption or equipment investment of imported goods is offset by the value of those imported goods, and we only count the domestic value-added.

"Change in the change in private inventories": AKA CICIPI, this is to avoid double-counting inventory build from previous quarters, and consumption in the current quarter.

I warned Long View Capital members before the report came down that the two housekeeping lines and government consumption/investment would drag down what was otherwise a pretty decent report, despite very high inflation. That's exactly what happened:

BEA

The spike in oil imports, a strong dollar hurting exports, a slower pace of restocking than Q4, and slower government spending were the drivers of the -1.4% QoQ annualized headline print. The two most important parts of the report - PCE and investment - look pretty decent despite inflation eating into them. Investment is especially strong.

Looking at the monthlies, the big story is inflation eating into income and consumption growth. Food and energy are driving inflation now, and durables inflation is beginning to fade.

But overall, the picture that emerges is still a hot economy running on all cylinders, overheating somewhat, but not like it was in the 1970s. The sky is not falling.

Personal Income

In the nominal numbers, personal income is still strong, up 0.5% MoM, and 12.3% since February 2020. But inflation takes a huge bite out of that with real personal income down -0.4% MoM and up 3.1% since February 2020.

Most of the gains in real wages, salaries and benefits came early, and have been eaten into by inflation.

Using PCE deflator (BEA)

So we are seeing the first signs of a little bit of strain on households, and the savings rate was low all three months in Q1 as some households had to dip into pandemic savings, while others continued to add to savings at a high rate.

But higher wages and costs are eating into the real incomes of small business owners.

Using PCE deflator (BEA)

But US households are in the best shape ever coming into all the 2022 headwinds. Even accounting for inflation, households have accumulated 2.2 trillion January 2020 dollars above a 7.5% savings rate, the 2019 average. The total is 4.8 trillion January 2020 dollars.

Non-mortgage interest payments as a percent of disposable personal income [DPI] is at levels from the 1950s, long before the widespread expansion of consumer credit.

Non-mortgage interest payments as a % of DPI (FRED)

Mortgage payments as a percent of percent of DPI is near the series low:

FRED

So despite the first signs of stress since March 2020, households are in the best shape I have ever seen. This is the first data point in The Sky Is Not Falling. It is hard to have a recession when households are in such good shape.

Corporate Income

Corporate income is months behind the rest, so we just got Q4 filled out. 2021 was a banner year with $2.6 trillion in after tax profits. $1.2 trillion went undistributed.

Corporate profits and undistributed profits (FRED)

In total, as of December, nonfinancial businesses have $1.4 trillion more cash and equivalents than they did before the pandemic. This is not due to a surge in borrowing.

Federal Reserve Bank

Business balance sheets are also in excellent shape. This is data point number two: corporations have plenty of cash as well.

The Banks Are Absurdly Well-Capitalized

A lot of the new dollars created during the pandemic have been sitting around in bank reserve accounts at the Fed, earning 15 basis points for most of that time (now 90).

Growth of bank cash reserves at Fed since 3/11/2020 (Federal Reserve Bank)

That's $1.5 trillion in cash, still earning a negative real yield. To give you an idea of how big a jump that is, here's the ratio of commercial bank loans to reserves at the Fed:

Ratio: Commercial bank loans to bank reserves at the Fed (Federal Reserve Bank)

Still near the cycle lows of 2014.

That's not even counting this:

Overnight reverse repo facility at the Fed (Federal Reserve Bank)

What that chart means is that every night, banks are taking another $1.9 trillion in cash, and borrowing the Fed's Treasury debt. During most of that chart, they paid 5-basis points, but now it is up to 80-basis points, and it will go up again with each rate hike.

If we pull out the effect of overnight reverse repo, that ratio of commercial-bank loans to reserve cash, around 6.0 when the pandemic broke, is still down at 1.8, the 2021 lows.

That is data point number three: not only are household and corporate balance sheets in great shape, but the banks are absurdly well capitalized entering the tightening cycle.

Personal Consumption and Prices

Here we have the most complicated picture. On the one hand, nominal PCE is as strong as it's been for decades:

BEA

So what we see here is that PCE is now exceeding the incoming trend (blue dashed line), which was a little slow, but also the median historical growth rate, 6.3% (red dashed line). That is a very brisk pace. Too brisk, because it has upended goods supply chains.

But this is not nearly the nominal growth rates we saw in the 1970s:

YoY nominal PCE growth (FRED)

That's years in a row of double-digit growth. In the three recessionary years, nominal consumption growth was 9.5%, 10.8% and 10.4%. 6.3% is high, but not out of control.

One of the roots of current inflation is what I've been calling the Pandemic Pivot - a huge surge in durable goods demand after a decade of slack demand thinning supply chains. There was a lot of anecdotal evidence that March was when the Pivot-Back began, but it is not really evident in the data.

BEA

PCE is a highly revised series in the splits, so we may see this change on revision. But for now, there isn't much movement there. The biggest sign is that durables inflation is beginning to come down.

BEA

Two months in a row it has declined.

But I'm getting ahead of myself. Inflation is eating into PCE, and real consumption is falling off the incoming trajectory.

BEA

That huge MoM number in March is from gas prices. If we pull out food and energy for "core" inflation, a different picture emerges.

BEA

Core inflation dropped in March, and will likely follow durables inflation down for a few months.

So what has driven inflation up from 1.9% in January 2020 to 6.6% now? Of the 4.7 percentage point difference:

Inflation components change: Jan 2020-Mar 2022 (BEA)

This is actually a huge shift just from a month ago:

Inflation components change: Jan 2020-Feb 2022 (BEA)

Durables went from 40% of the change in inflation in February down to 30% just a month later. The slack was almost all taken up by energy inflation since the war began. But still, 61% of the change in inflation is coming from Pandemic Pivot categories: durables, food and high-density services. As we pivot back, the green wedges will continue to get smaller, offset by the red wedges getting bigger.

But it still looks to me that we have passed the peak in core inflation, and we will just have to see where food and energy go. This is the fourth data point in The Sky Is Not Falling, but much more conditional than the others. The biggest issue is that a lot of inflation is not tied to loose policy.

Investment

This was sort of the all-star of the report:

BEA

Those are some giant numbers, except the weak spots, highlighted in red. Nonresidential structures investment has been terrible the entire pandemic.

Real Nonresidential Structures Investment (BEA)

There is weakness throughout the splits, except warehouse construction.

The inability of car and truck manufacturers to meet consumer demand, along with Boeing's troubles have also put transportation investment down.

Real transportation equipment investment (BEA)

Residential investment looks bad in the table, but remains very strong compared to pre-pandemic.

Real residential investment (BEA)

Overall, the fixed investment picture is very pretty, even taking inflation into account.

Real private fixed investment (BEA)

This is our fifth data point in The Sky Is Not Falling. Rising real investment is not a sign of an impending recession.

April Jobs

Finally, we have the absurdly hot US jobs market.

Ratio: Job openings to unemployed people (FRED)

As of March, there were 1.9 job openings for every unemployed person, a series high. This is the strongest indicator of how tight the jobs market is right now, even with an insanely fast pace of hiring in the private economy through April.

MoM payroll employment % change. Dashed line at series median, 0.17% (BLS)

That pace of hiring, with unemployment at 3.6% is pretty astounding. Here's what that chart looked like in 2019, the last time unemployment was around 3.6%:

MoM payroll employment % change. Dashed line at series median, 0.17% (BLS)

That's what end-of-cycle hiring looks like, not what we have today. In April, private payroll employment was up 5.2% YoY, two years now after the lows of April 2020. That's a rate of hiring not seen since 1984. In 1983, the base of those YoY comparisons, unemployment averaged 9.6%; in 2021 it was 5.4%.

So the final data point in The Sky Is Not Falling: hiring is still very brisk, even though the labor market remains extremely tight, and hiring is difficult.

Summing Up

So we have six data points telling us that the sky is not falling:

Household balance sheets are in just about the best shape ever. Corporate balance sheets are also in great shape. Banks are absurdly well capitalized. Real consumption remains strong, despite very high inflation. Real private investment is very strong. Hiring is still very brisk, even though the labor market remains extremely tight.

The picture is not as rosy as all this. You all know about the considerable headwinds here:

A tightening cycle.

Parts of inflation that are not tied to loose policy: food, energy and supply chains.

The war in Ukraine.

Weakness outside the US, especially in China.

De-globalization.

What all those bring is uncertainty, the thing that scares equity markets the most. But it seems to me that everyone is focusing on the headwinds, when there remain an astounding number of good points in the macro data.

But the market is not the economy and vice-versa. If enough investors think there is a recession coming, then you get this, a fast de-risking:

Data by YCharts

But even more dangerous is if everyone starts thinking it, not just market participants.

University of Michigan

As you can see, consumer confidence is even lower than it was in March-April 2020, when conditions were objectively much worse, with 22 million jobs disintegrating over two months. It's sort of astounding that people have a worse outlook now than then, but if they curtail spending because of it, this can become a self-fulfilling prophecy. But to date, it has not happened.

I want to leave you with a fascinating exchange in the recent JPMorgan (JPM) earnings call. Like many, I consider Jamie Dimon to be the best banker of his generation, so his commentary is always of interest, never more so than now.

Morgan raised their loan loss provisions for the first time since 2020, and this led to the inevitable question: do you think there is a recession coming?

Glenn Schorr I wonder if you could talk through the changes in the macro assumptions to capture that downside risk in CECL [Current Expected Credit Losses] assumptions, just because what I want to get to is where we came from, where we're at now and then we can impose our thoughts on each quarter. Jamie Dimon Yes. I don't want to spend a lot of time on CECL. I think it's a complete waste of time. Basically, all we said is the chance of an adverse or severe adverse event is 10% higher than it was before. That's all we did, very basic… And we don't know, and it's a guess. It's probability weighted, hypothetical, multiyear scenarios that -- we do the best we can, but to spend a lot of time on earnings calls about CECL swings is a waste of time. It's got nothing to do with the underlying business. Glenn Schorr The 10% is what I wanted because your guess is better than my guess. So, I appreciate that. Jamie Dimon Glenn, with all due respect, I do not believe it is.

He later doubled down on the humble tone in a follow-up:

Mike Mayo [I]f you read your CEO letter… You're the Chief Worry Officer. You're the Chief Risk Manager. You're bringing up all the things that keep you up at night, which is great. But you can read it one way and say, hey, Jamie and JPMorgan thinks there's going to be a recession this year. And you can read it in other way, saying, hey, things are fine, but these are some tail risks. So, do you think -- and I'll repeat what Glenn said. Your view is better than mine, and I'm not going to accept anything else. You have a lot of people, a lot of resources. Do you think the U.S. is going to have a recession this year based on everything you know? Jamie Dimon I don't. But I just want to question this. First of all, I can't forecast the future any more than anyone else. And the Fed forecasted and everyone forecasted, and everyone's wrong all the time… What I have pointed out in my letter is very strong underlying growth, right now, which will go on. It's not stoppable. The consumer has money. They pay down credit card debt. Confidence isn't high, but the fact is that they have money, they're spending their money. They have $2 trillion still in their savings and checking accounts, business are in good shape. Home prices are up. Credit is extraordinarily good. So you have this -- that's one factor. That's going to continue in the second quarter, third quarter. And I -- after that, it's hard to predict… I'm simply pointing out that we've -- those are storm clouds on the horizon that may disappear, they may not. That's a fact. And I'm quite conscious of that fact, and I do expect that alone will create volatility and concerns and endless printing and endless headlines and stuff like that.

The market is not the economy and vice-versa.