Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is an internally managed REIT that generates substantially all their revenues through the leasing of properties to the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA). The properties acquired, developed, and managed by the REIT are Class A commercial properties that are essential to supporting the mission of the various tenant agencies.

As of December 31, 2021, DEA wholly owned 85 properties. Four properties were owned through an unconsolidated joint venture (JV). Furthermore, the properties are all located in the U.S, and 88 of them are leased to U.S. Government tenant agencies. Occupancy stands at 99%.

For the most recent quarter ended March 31, 2021, DEA reported total revenues of +$72.3M, which was up 11% from the same period last year but about +$2.4M shy of estimates. Funds from operation (FFO) and adjusted funds from operations (FFO), meanwhile, were in-line with estimates.

In addition to maintaining their 2022 guidance, the company also announced an inaugural share repurchase plan of up to 5% of the company's outstanding shares. This announcement came with the stock down nearly 20% YTD.

At a spread of just over $5.00 between their 52-week range and a beta of 0.46, DEA is much less volatile than the broader market. With markets gyrating between significant gains and losses, DEA is one stock that provides a reprieve from the uncertainty.

At 14x forward FFO, shares in DEA also appear to be trading at a discount to their historical averages. For income-focused investors seeking reduced volatility, sizeable dividend payouts, and reasonable share-price upside, DEA is one bond-like equity that would fulfill those requirements

Stable Cash Flows

In uncertain times, there is no better tenant to have than the U.S. Federal Government. With substantially all revenues derived through the leasing of properties to GSAs, the company's earnings are backed by the full faith and credit of the U.S. Government, a government that has never experienced a financial default. With the dollar serving as the global reserve currency, the likelihood of default in the future is minimal. While budgetary battles have increasingly become more disruptive, resolution has always been achieved. Simply put, a default would have enormous political costs that neither party would have the stomach to bear.

In addition to stable rental income, DEA's leases typically have initial total terms of ten to twenty years with renewal leases having terms of five to fifteen years. In the current period, the weighted average age of their portfolio was 13.9 years. Furthermore, successful long-term renewals of existing properties have allowed the company to grow their weighted average remaining lease terms to a historical high of nearly ten years, which represents a YOY lengthening of their remaining lease terms of 1.2 years.

DEA Q1FY22 Investor Supplement

The strong credit quality of the tenant base, the long-term nature of the leases, and the high likelihood of lease renewal are all key factors that continue to contribute to the stability of the company's cash flows. The mission critical nature of the GSAs served by DEA provides further insulation against recession risk and risks associated with non-renewals and cancellations.

U.S. Government Is The Most Reliable Tenant

The rise of hybrid working arrangements over the past two years has called into question the future of the office. With more people able to work remotely, there are valid concerns that office landlords will face structural headwinds in the form of declining occupancy and other leasing-related challenges, such as cancellations and/or lower renewal spreads.

While the concerns are valid for most offices, DEA is largely insulated from these structural challenges. Much of DEA's buildings were designed for mission critical purposes that require in-person work. For agencies such as the CBP, the FDA, and the DEA, work from home has never been a viable long-term option. Additionally, those federal employees previously working from home have largely been recalled back to in-person work, as announced in the most recent State of The Union Address.

As the largest employer in the world and the largest office tenant in the U.S., the addressable market continues to be favorable for DEA. Additionally, GSA-leased inventory has grown 23% since 1998 and further growth is expected given current budgetary constraints that would impede outright purchases

Protected From Inflationary Pressures

In an environment with rising prices, DEA stands to benefit from the combination of an increased likelihood of renewals and favorable rent escalators.

Upon expiration of the GSA's lease, they would have the option of renewing or building new at an alternative site. If the GSA chose not to renew the lease, they would incur significant construction, material, and labor costs in building a site suitable for their mission. Due to the build-to-suite nature of these buildings, DEA's assets are the natural cost-effective option for the GSA.

Furthermore, contractual terms within GSA leasing arrangements affords DEA with operating expense protection. While base rent is mostly flat, GSA leases contain an operating expense provision, which grows uncapped with increases in urban CPI. This protects the company against significant NOI declines in an inflationary environment. In the current period, that advantage was significant, as the relevant urban CPI index was nearly 10% higher than the same period last year.

DEA Investor Presentation

Reliable Dividend Payments

DEA has continuously paid an annual dividend even through the recessionary period early in 2020. Though the payout has generally been fixed, the yield has remained above 4% since 2015. Currently, the payout is yielding over 5.5%. By 2024, it is expected to be about 6% at current pricing levels.

Considering only EPS-related figures, the payouts appear at-risk. However, this is misleading due to the effects of depreciation. As a real-estate company, GAAP depreciation is naturally going to be higher and will not be reflective of the tendency of the portfolio assets to appreciate in value over time.

For a better measure of dividend safety, one can assess coverage using FFO and AFFO, both of which exclude depreciation. In this regard, coverage appears adequate and is consistent from year-to-year.

Author's Summary of Historical Dividend Payouts

Further supporting the company's dividend capacity is their manageable debt load, which stood at +$1.2B at the end of March 31, 2021. The weighted average maturity of this debt was 6.5 years at a weighted average interest rate of 3.5%. From an enterprise value perspective, net debt accounted for about 36% of capitalization and 6.7x EBITDA.

While the debt load may seem high, 96% of the debt is fixed rate and due in later periods. Therefore, repayment risk is minimal. Additionally, the cash interest coverage ratio is about 4.0x, which indicates a strong ability to meet their minimum interest obligations.

DEA Investor Presentation

Risks

Since substantially all DEA's revenues are derived from the U.S. Government, their primarily risks pertain to the ability of the agencies to perform their obligations as stipulated within the individual lease agreements. Any failure by the U.S. Government to perform its obligations under its leases or a failure to renew its leases upon expiration could cause delays in receipt of lease revenues and/or result in vacancies.

At the end of December 31, 2021, nearly 20% of annualized lease income was set to expire at the end of 2024. DEA could be negatively impacted if they are unable to renew these expiring leases at favorable terms. Additionally, since many properties were designed as build-to-suit, the company may incur substantial capital-related costs in repurposing the space if the leases are not renewed.

Nearly 50% of annualized rental income are derived from the Department of Veteran Affairs (VA), the FBI, and the DEA. A change in the structure, mission, or leasing requirements of any of these agencies or a reduction in the agency's workforce could have an adverse effect on the company's results of operations.

Additionally, budget cuts and government shutdowns could further pressure the REIT's rental income. Unexpected externalities at the properties, such as civil unrest or acts of violence, are further risks to the company's portfolio of assets.

Conclusion

DEA is a bond-like proxy that provides relative stability in an otherwise unstable investing environment. Predictable cash flows backed by the full faith and credit of the U.S. Government with a strong history of renewal is a key competitive strength of the company that further reinforces the degree of safety in the stock.

Through the years, shareholders have been rewarded with steady dividend payouts that consistently have yielded over 4%. This is significantly better than what one would get from a pure bond holding. Currently, with shares near their 52-week lows, the yield on the annual payout is over 5.5%

Consensus estimates for the 2023 annual payout is $1.10. Inputting this into a basic dividend growth model using a CAPM-derived cost of equity of approximately 6% would produce an implied price of at least $19.00, assuming no further dividend growth. Additionally, applying a 15x multiple to the lower bound of the company's 2022 FFO estimate would result in a fair price of about $20.

While the upside potential isn't significantly higher than current pricing levels, it does provide investors with some share-price appreciation, in addition to the higher yielding dividend payout. With current markets down over 15% YTD and swinging wildly on a near daily basis, an investment in DEA would provide a sense of calm for any diversified long-term portfolio.