The Results Were Not Good

To be clear, Palantir's (NYSE:PLTR) recent results were bland. But, in this environment, average, ordinary and normal are bad. In fact, very bad. More on that shortly.

First, the "good news" is that there is still growth. Here are just a few of the growth numbers from Q1 2022:

Total revenue grew 31% year-over-year

Commercial revenue grew 54% year-over-year

Government revenue grew 16% year-over-year

Customer count grew 86% year-over-year

That top line revenue growth is in line with most expectations. So, no real surprises there at all. Bulls are happy about the 54% commercial revenue growth and the overall customer count growth. Bears are not happy about government growth, which seems low. However, just to clarify, government revenue is a bit lumpy from quarter to quarter, generally speaking.

I also want to stress that back in 2021, many analysts and investors were giving PLTR a hard time about being a government-centric company. Often, you'd hear complaints that PLTR was really a military contractor, and there wasn't enough commercial growth. Well, fast forward to Q1 2022 and we find out that PLTR has grown commercial revenue five quarters in a row. Further, PLTR is growing U.S. commercial at a whopping 136%, year-over-year.

GAAP operating margins have also improved. Sounds good, until you realize that they are still negative.

PLTR Operating Margins (PLTR Q1 2022 Presentation)

Of course, after adjusting, margins are better. And, you likely know what that means, if you've followed PLTR. Here's a better look at the footnote:

Adjusted operating margin excludes stock-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes.

For a better view, and at-a-glance reference, here's what that looks like:

PLTR Stock Based Compensation (PLTR Q2 2022 Presentation)

So, yes, the trend is roughly down. That is, stock-based compensation or "SBC" does appear to be going down, but it's still hurting investors. There are certainly pros and cons to SBC, but in this environment, it's hard to argue that it's a strong positive.

Falling On My Sword

Well, PLTR isn't doing well as an investment. For quite a while, I was able to say that my cost basis was so low that I could stomach drops from $30 to $20, or $20 to $15, or even down to $12. However, that is no longer true. Here's the price story of PLTR.

Data by YCharts

For further color, here's what CNBC reported:

Palantir shares opened at $10 on Wednesday in the company's debut on the New York Stock Exchange, and closed the trading session at $9.50.

Right now, we're sitting at $7.49 and that means we're down over 20% from PLTR's DPO launch, and first day close price.

There is a lot of pain here. Furthermore, it appeared that there was a possible opportunity for PLTR to stabilize, and even get some positive traction. Here's a selection of what I wrote back at the end of March 2022.

The point is that there's stability or growth in nearly all parts of the business. It's not a perfectly running machine but it's a strong company. Clearly, revenue is growing like crazy, even when compared to the Sector. And, both EBITDA Growth and EBIT Growth are crushing the Sector Median; very healthy. Looking forward, EPS forward growth is also outstanding. Even Working Capital is in good shape, which I see as just another buffer against a weak environment for growth. The big picture is that PLTR is rightfully suppressed. But, digging into the details, it's also true that PLTR is a growth machine with a bright future.

There was a lot of good news in my previous articles to balance out the bad news. It wasn't a complete train wreck, and when I wrote about these various "green shoots" the price was a bit under $14. Of course, we're way down from that point.

The biggest macro story last year into this year was that growth was shifting to value. Of course, PLTR is clearly in the growth category. However, at this time, we have the perfect storm of inflation, supply chain issues, growth out of favor, and way more. Just about everything is against PLTR in the grand view. Then, on top of this, PLTR keeps pumping cash to management and employees via SBC. And, there's not wild-and-crazy amounts of growth to compensate.

In short, these headwinds don't appear to be transitory. Like Jerome Powell, we're going to have to keep that word retired. While I previously thought PLTR would stabilize and perhaps even grow extra strong in H2 2022, there's no evidence of that now. I am no longer bullish in the short or medium term.

But, What About The Long View?

I'm still exceptionally bullish on PLTR. I know very few investors who are as bullish about the future of PLTR. However, there are many caveats here.

I'm bullish about PLTR's products, services, technology, customers, leadership, and much more. In other words, I'm still very bullish on the business itself. I have strong conviction about this and I do not see anything catastrophic on the horizon, such as bankruptcy. PLTR is too strong, plus ownership is still strongly in the hands of Alex Karp and Peter Thiel. In fact, last I looked, Thiel still owns around 8% of PLTR.

One major change is that I have been forced to stretch out my timeline. In other words, when PLTR was ripping up past $25, then $30, I was calculating future prices based on comparable growth models, via several roughly comparable competitors. I was seeing $50 to $75 prices by 2023. Obviously at this point, that's borderline ludicrous.

All of this said, there are a few interesting extra points to make. First, PLTR is continuing to look far into the future. There's no lack of enthusiasm, and the grand view is rather expansive. Consider the following:

PLTR Foundry Is The New AWS (PLTR Q1 2022 Presentation)

Here's what optimistic investors should focus on:

What AWS was in the last decade, Foundry will be in the next.

That's an extremely aggressive vision. it borders on hubris. At the same time, PLTR does have at least the "lottery ticket" potential to pull this off. Also, this thinking is in line with their marketing that Foundry is the operating system of the modern enterprise.

Thinking 8-10 Years Ahead

Truth be told, if it wasn't for this kind of long range view, and radical comments, I'd be far less interested in the business. However, again and again I see that PLTR delivers tremendous value to customers, clients, and users. Sure, the business is aggressive about what they can pull off, but that's exactly what is necessary in these uncertain times.

Of course, mixing all this together, the business results don't line up extremely well with the product results. We're in an environment of excessive volatility, especially for growth stocks. I see little change coming in that respect. Therefore, I see a continuation of the tug-of-war between economics and true value creation. The results say SELL but the products say BUY. The earnings say NO but the big picture vision says YES. It's chaos and confusion.

So, I'm still stuck where I was when discussing the green shoots. That is, I'm still calling PLTR a HOLD. Now might be a reasonable entry point for new investors, for dollar cost averaging, or for those who wish to lower their cost basis. But nothing says we can't go lower from here. Grabbing more PLTR is not a gamble on the short term. Instead, it's an agreement to align with PLTR at least 3-5 years out, perhaps even 8-10 years out.