Thesis

With the stock market aggressively pulling back and technology stocks becoming a no-man's-land, seasoned value investors are on the hunt for attractively valued companies that many have lost hope over. Especially in the internet-communications space, where losses have been mounting for a while a company like RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) could be one of those value opportunities. In this analysis, I examine whether this is the case, after going over the company's business, financial performance and most recent Q1 2022 results.

The Business

RingCentral is a U.S.-based global provider of enterprise cloud communication solutions that include video meetings, messaging, SMS, fax, conferencing, and more. The company's offerings enable businesses to communicate uninterrupted across almost every platform and location around the world. RNG's main product categories include RingCentral MVP, Unified communications as a service, and customer engagement solutions. RingCentral generates its revenue primarily through subscription plans (93% of total revenue for 2021). These include recurring fixed subscription fees, variable usage-based fees for usage in excess of plan limits, one-time fees, license, and other fees.

A Dramatic Downfall

With the NASDAQ in a bear market and stocks in general suffering mounting losses, 2022 has marked one of the worst starts of a trading year in recent history. Sentiment has deteriorated as the Fed is pulling back the ropes, aiming to tame inflationary pressures. With quantitative easing looking like a thing of the past, technology and high-multiple growth stocks are hurting the most.

With almost half of Nasdaq stocks seeing their prices cut in half versus 52-week highs, RingCentral has recorded its own share of dramatic losses, retreating more than -60% YTD and -80% from 52-week highs. Currently, RNG trades at $68.84 or a $7.2B market cap and pays no dividend.

Financial Performance

Revenue growth for RingCentral has been impressive over the last few years. Since 2017, the company's top line has grown from $465M to $1.48B in 2021 (33.6% CAGR). Revenue growth has primarily been driven by the RingCentral MVP and RingCentral customer engagement solutions, resulting in an increased number of customers, average subscription revenue per customer, and retention of existing clients.

While gross margins have also remained very wide (around 70%), bottom line profitability has not. The company's aggregating operating losses derive from aggressive increases in marketing and R&D spending, as the company pushes to expand its subscription base and therefore accelerate revenue growth. What seems concerning is the fact that both marketing and R&D spending are increasing faster than the company's sales. To be more specific, for 2021 marketing spending increased 47% YoY and R&D 63%, compared to a 35% revenue growth. G&A expenses, while accounting for a less significant amount of total expenses have also outpaced increases in revenue, expanding 42% YoY.

Cost of subscription revenues increased by $109.0 million, or 46%, during the fiscal year 2021 as compared to 2020, explaining the observed gross margin contraction.

On a more positive note, RingCentral maintains very high net monthly subscription retention rates (over 99%), as management points out in the 10-K report.

Looking at a more detailed breakdown of the company's increased net loss, management mentions that the increase of -$293M includes a -$168.4M share-based compensation expense, a -$92.9M unrealized net loss recognized from long-term investments price changes, increases in acquisition-related and other costs of -$17.7M, and -$15.0M increase in interest expense.

Liquidity remains fairly strong with current and quick ratios of 1.24 and 0.94 respectively, while long-term debt has increased significantly over the last few years, from $366M in 2018 to $1.4B in 2020. Larger interest expenses are feared to further hurt RingCentral's already struggling profitability capacity.

In December 2021, RNG's board of directors also authorized a share repurchase program, for buybacks up to $100M. Overall, shares outstanding have increased over the 5 years, from 76.3M in 2017 to 91.7M in 2021 (a 20% increase).

Over the next few years analyst remain optimistic regarding both revenue and EPS growth. Sales and earnings are expected to grow at +20% CAGRs through 2024 when Ring central is forecasted to deliver $3.1B in revenue and $2.7 in EPS.

Just in: Q1 2022 results

RingCentral has just released results for the first quarter of 2022, after a rough trading day that saw the stock dropping almost -10%. The company reported a significant -$0.51 miss on GAAP EPS while beating revenue expectations by almost $10M to reach sales of $468M. Subscription growth has nonetheless shown resilience, despite profitability struggles, standing at 35% YoY. The company is also raising full-year 2022 guidance, offering some hope to investors that perhaps better days lie ahead.

Valuation & Competition

The market for business communications and collaboration solutions has significantly expanded over the last few years, becoming increasingly competitive. Customer needs dictate changes in the solutions offered, with longevity seeming difficult to attempt due to both the ever-evolving nature of the market and the sheer pressure from smaller and larger competitors. While the market still offers high-margin opportunities, the software nature of the business erects relatively low entry barriers, and as a result margin compression should be expected in the next few years.

With all that in mind, it is important, in my view, to stay conservative when trying to determine what an attractive valuation multiple for RingCentral looks like. Given the company's current profitability situation, a P/E-based valuation is rather pointless, leading us to focus, firstly on the P/S multiple.

After the massive price pullback, RNG is actually trading at a lower P/S multiple than two of its major competitors, Cisco (CSCO) and Zoom (ZM). However, it is important to note that both companies mentioned are more profitable and scaled compared to RingCentral. In addition, a look at P/CFO ratios reveals more weakness for the company, compared to its peers.

Final Thoughts

After all things are considered, despite a massive share price retreat and an otherwise reputable brand name, RingCentral has to prove its business can sustain itself through prolonged unprofitability, before any serious thought by long-term investors is given to the stock. Controlling costs while keeping revenue growth afloat will be the key through the next few quarters. Currently, I would rate the RNG as a hold.